Swim Rompers Are the Multifunctional Bathing Suit You Need This Summer
No matter how stylish of a bikini or one-piece swimsuit, there are only a few instances you can wear it out in public without risking a few glares from strangers, such as a tiki bar on the beach, per say. Choose to sport it sans cover-up to a nearby restaurant or the grocery store after a few laps in the pool, for example, and there's a good chance you'll feel out of place or almost naked.
But swim rompers are here to change that forever. A mash-up of one-piece swimsuits and flowy rompers, these bathing suits have enough coverage to wear solo while you run errands. Plus, they won't show off your entire peach while you play badminton in the park or cannonball off the diving board, either. While swim dresses can get the job done just as well, romper swimsuits are arguably more functional to actually swim in, as the fabric won't float to the surface as you tread water.
Convinced you need to add a swim romper to your collection pronto? Don't waste your time clicking and scrolling and scrolling some more as you search the web for a cute and comfy style. Instead, grab one of the chic romper swimsuits below before you hit the water — and your favorite lunch spot afterward. (Don't forget to stock up on a high-quality beach towel too.)
Related Items
Honey Mark's The Sage
With its seersucker-like style and Taylor Swift vibes, this buttery soft swim romper is perfect for days spent lounging lakeside after a boozy brunch. The swimsuit features quick-drying, stretchy fabric that offers UPF 50+ sun protection, meaning it will block roughly 98 percent of harmful UV rays and let about two percent go through it. More specifically, the top has a high-cut neckline that makes it suitable for any outing, as well removable bra cups that offer medium support while you run, swim, and relax.
Aqua Green Women's High Neck Swim Romper with Pockets
With more than 300 five-star reviews, this romper swimsuit is sure to become a staple in your swimwear collection. The swimsuit — available in berry color, electric blue, tie-dye, and black hues — features a high neck-line with a keyhole cut-out, adjustable straps, and pockets to stash your keys and cash while you walk around. To protect your body from harmful UV rays, which can burn and damage age your skin, the suit offers UPF 50. Just remember to put sunscreen on the skin showing in the keyhole cutout or expect to get a gnarly tan line.
Magicsuit Bianca Swim Romper
A plunge neckline, jet black hue, and low-cut back make this romper swimsuit a serious show-stopper. The suit is equipped with a soft cup bra that supports up to a D cup, and thanks to the self-tie, halter-style top, you can give yourself as much (or little) of a lift as you'd like. Though the high price may initially give you sticker shock, reviewers say it's "the most flattering swimsuit I have ever owned" and "worth every penny."
Aqua Green Women's Plus-Size Halter Swim Romper
If you can't deal with bra cups falling out of your suit while it's in the wash, this swim romper is for you, as the soft, supportive cups are sewn directly into the fabric. Like some of the other options here, the romper swimsuit offers UPF 50, but the self-tie, halter-style top allows you to tan your back and chest without the risk of really obvious tan lines. And despite the ample amount of coverage on the chest and booty, one reviewer says the comfortable bathing suit still made them "feel kind of sexy." (Related: 11 Stylish Long-Sleeve Swimsuits That Will Protect You from the Sun)
Nani Swimwear Romper Swimsuit
Of all the romper swimsuits on the market this season, this one might just be the most deceiving. The criss-cross style on the back, combined with the tie detailing across the stomach, make the suit a dead ringer for the romper you'd wear to a nightclub — only this one's waterproof and is equipped with built-in swim undies. Plus, you won't have to worry about your nips making an unwelcome appearance once the sun sets and the air turns chilly, thanks to the bathing suit's removable padding.
Magicsuit Theresa Plunge Swim Romper
Just like the Bianca swim romper, this suit from Magicsuit features self-tie halter straps, soft, removable cups, and a deep V neckline. But this romper swimsuit goes one step further in the style department with the addition of a fabric twist in the middle of the torso, making it a suit that's sure to stand out on the beach — and your IG feed. (Whether you're going to the pool or the backyard, make sure to bring one of these canned cocktails with you.)
Vintage Style Black Pin-Up Romper Swimsuit
Swim rompers may be an under-the-radar style nowadays, but they were all the rage back in the '50s. So why not channel the era while you hit the beach? This handmade romper swimsuit is styled with a sweetheart neckline, tie shoulder straps, and faux buttons guaranteed to make you feel like Sandy prancing around the Australian coast in Grease. Plus, the shorts are crafted from stretchy fabric, so they offer a snug fit without being tight or restrictive.