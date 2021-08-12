Aqua Green Women's Plus-Size Halter Swim Romper

If you can't deal with bra cups falling out of your suit while it's in the wash, this swim romper is for you, as the soft, supportive cups are sewn directly into the fabric. Like some of the other options here, the romper swimsuit offers UPF 50, but the self-tie, halter-style top allows you to tan your back and chest without the risk of really obvious tan lines. And despite the ample amount of coverage on the chest and booty, one reviewer says the comfortable bathing suit still made them "feel kind of sexy." (Related: 11 Stylish Long-Sleeve Swimsuits That Will Protect You from the Sun)