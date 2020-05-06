I’ve Worn This Super Soft Jumpsuit Every Week During Quarantine

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Every fitness fashionista needs at least three staples in their closet: a tried-and-true pair of leggings, a trusty sports bra, and go-to sneakers—but my must-haves also include a comfy, yet stylish jumpsuit. A jumpsuit is modern and trendy enough for when we get back to the office, virtual dates, and social events (whether IRL or on Zoom), while also being comfortable and casual enough to double as loungewear when at home. And let's get real: Now that you've been quarantining for a bazillion days, a LBJ (little black jumpsuit) is way more useful and practical than an LBD.

With an overwhelming amount of black jumpsuits out there, I've finally found one that strikes the perfect balance between sporty and stylish, and that can keep up with my active lifestyle. Enter: The Terez Pinhole Mesh Jumpsuit (Buy It, $120, terez.com), which has been in my rotation for about a year now and still feels and looks chic AF. The price tag price may seem a little steep, but *trust,* this versatile jumpsuit pays for itself. I’ve worn it at least two times a week for the last couple of months during quarantine and dozens of times pre-coronavirus. (I even wore it to interview supermodel and recreational boxer Adriana Lima. It's ~that~ amazing.)

Regardless of only being able to currently rock it in my apartment, to the supermarket, and on an occasional walk outside, it still makes me feel confident, sexy, and cool. Not to mention, I feel way more put-together for Zoom calls than if I were just wearing sweatpants or pajamas—although, there's nothing wrong with loungewear! (Related: Whitney Port's Cute Loungewear Set Is Perfect for Working from Home)

Described as “airy and awesome” on Terez's website, I can definitely confirm this. The jumpsuit has thick straps, an adorable v-back with a pop of mesh, pockets (!!!), and relaxed, flowy legs that make it fashion-forward and comfortable. The breathable mesh at the back allows for more airflow on hot days, and the fabric also has a touch of spandex, meaning it's stretchy but not restrictive. Plus, it's subtly ribbed to give it a bit more style and texture than the typical cotton jumpsuit. (Related: WFH-Approved Loungewear That Doesn't Make You Feel Like a Hot Mess)

It has become my WFH uniform—and hey, you'll be cool and collected wearing it, instead of scrambling for work-friendly attire when your boss requests a last-minute video conference call. I like wearing a mesh blazer over the onesie to edge it up for meetings, and I'll rock it with my Ugg Fluff Yeah Sandals (Buy It, $100, nordstrom.com), a cozy sandal-slipper hybrid, for Zoom calls.

When I'm running low on supplies and need to hit the supermarket, I'll layer a white t-shirt underneath and pair it with my favorite leather sneakers for a sharp but casual look. And for chillier mornings or evenings, I'll top it off with an acid wash jean jacket or a cropped sweatshirt for a stroll around my neighborhood. (Related: This TikTok Fashion Trend Will Get You Through Quarantine)

No matter how many times I’ve worn it—honestly, probably hundreds at this point— it still makes me feel as good as it did the first time I slipped it on. It was totally worth the purchase, and has made getting ready (and feeling cute) the last couple of months so much easier. So, if you’re looking for a versatile piece to add to your rotation—and not just another pair of sweatpants you won't be able to wear in public post-quarantine—snap up Terez's Pinhole Mesh Jumpsuit. You won't regret it.