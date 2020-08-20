Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When Holliday selected the models for the collection's campaign, she intentionally chose a diverse group, she shared in a press release.

"I've been wanting to do this kind of collab for so many years and Fashion To Figure was the first brand that didn't try to change or water down the message of "#Effyourbeautystandards," she explained. "They let me have creative control, cast the models I wanted, and helped me make this the most diverse campaign possible. I hope when people see these images, they feel represented and a little less alone." (Related: Tess Holliday’s Secret to Feeling Sexy — Even When You're In a Funk)

Thanks to Holliday, the line ranges from plus sizes 0–4X, and benefits a worthy cause. "Because of this collab, @fashiontofigure not only agreed to expand their sizes to a 4x from here on out, more important than that, this capsule was created to support the @trevorproject!!" Holliday shared in her Instagram post. "So when you buy something, you are directly helping to support the life-saving, life-affirming work The Trevor Project does.⁣" An undisclosed flat fee from the sales will go to the non-profit, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to young LGBTQ+ people. Appropriately, some of the pieces in the collection feature rainbow text. (Related: Tess Holliday Shares How Her Body Image Evolved During Motherhood)

FTF x EYBS is everything you'd expect from the woman who's been giving beauty standards the figurative middle finger for years. Here's a taste of the collection, which you can shop on ftf.com.

Image zoom Fashion to Figure

Buy It: EYBS Graphic Hoodie Dress, $80, ftf.com

Image zoom Fashion to Figure

Buy It: 4-Piece EYBS Hair Clips Set, $20, ftf.com

Image zoom Fashion to Figure

Buy It: EYBS Black Jogger Pants, $50, ftf.com

Image zoom Fashion to Figure