Tess Holliday Teamed Up with Fashion to Figure for an #EffYourBeautyStandards Collection
She convinced the brand to extend its sizes in the process.
If anyone has successfully called BS on our culture's beauty standards, it's Tess Holliday. Since starting #EffYourBeautyStandards in 2013, she's addressed how moms are robbed of their sexuality, slammed an app for slimming her body with Photoshop, and pointed out that, no, one size doesn't fit all. If you love the movement she's started, you can now wear your support. Holliday has teamed up with Fashion To Figure to for an Eff Your Beauty Standards clothing collection.
The 10-piece collection is made up of comfy-looking sweats, totes, and a denim jacket (Buy It, $100, ftf.com), which all say "Eff Your Beauty Standards." It also includes those incredible crystal hair clips (Buy It, $20, ftf.com) that say "AF," "QUEER," "FAT," and "EYBS," that Holliday teased on her Instagram back in February. For the true EYBS fans, there's a shirt with Holliday's face on it (Buy It, $40, ftf.com).
When Holliday selected the models for the collection's campaign, she intentionally chose a diverse group, she shared in a press release.
"I've been wanting to do this kind of collab for so many years and Fashion To Figure was the first brand that didn't try to change or water down the message of "#Effyourbeautystandards," she explained. "They let me have creative control, cast the models I wanted, and helped me make this the most diverse campaign possible. I hope when people see these images, they feel represented and a little less alone." (Related: Tess Holliday’s Secret to Feeling Sexy — Even When You're In a Funk)
Holliday cast actress, model, and activist Jari Jones; artist Troy Solomon; and Marna Michele, founder of Crippled is Beautiful, to name a few of the models.
In an Instagram post about the collection, Holliday described the campaign shoot as "the best day of [her] career." (Related: Tess Holliday Wants You to Know That Getting Plastic Surgery *Can* Be Body Positive)
Thanks to Holliday, the line ranges from plus sizes 0–4X, and benefits a worthy cause. "Because of this collab, @fashiontofigure not only agreed to expand their sizes to a 4x from here on out, more important than that, this capsule was created to support the @trevorproject!!" Holliday shared in her Instagram post. "So when you buy something, you are directly helping to support the life-saving, life-affirming work The Trevor Project does." An undisclosed flat fee from the sales will go to the non-profit, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to young LGBTQ+ people. Appropriately, some of the pieces in the collection feature rainbow text. (Related: Tess Holliday Shares How Her Body Image Evolved During Motherhood)
FTF x EYBS is everything you'd expect from the woman who's been giving beauty standards the figurative middle finger for years. Here's a taste of the collection, which you can shop on ftf.com.
