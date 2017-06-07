Although UPF sounds a lot like the SPF found on every tropical-scented sunscreen label, the two terms couldn't be any more different. While SPF, orsun protection factor, is a relative measure of how long a sunscreen will protect you from UVB rays, UPF, aka ultraviolet protection factor, refers to the amount of ultraviolet (UV) radiation that a fabric allows to reach your skin, saysMarisa Garshick, M.D., F.A.A.D, a dermatologist based in New York City. For example, UPF 50 fabric will block roughly 98 percent of the sun's rays and let about two percent go through it. Unlike sunscreen, UPF clothing can protect you from UVB (the rays that cause your skin to burn) and UVA rays (the ones that can prematurely age your skin).

A garment's UPF rating largely depends on the fabric, with tighter-knit materials providing greater protection. Clothes with dark and bright colors also tend to have a higher UPF since they absorb UV rays, and looser-fitting clothes can provide more protection, as tighter clothing can stretch and the fibers can pull apart, leaving more of a "window" for light to pass through, says Dr. Garshick.

Another easy way to tell if a piece of clothing has a higher UPF rating? Coverage. “I mean it seems intuitive—the more of your body you cover, the better UPF protection you’ll have,” she says. And thanks to technological advancements, you can still find lightweight, stretchy activewear that offer some UPF protection. Some companies are using chemical absorbers and dyes that help prevent the penetration of UV rays, notes Dr. Garshick.

And while most clothing can provide some level of UV protection, it's worth looking for garments with at least a UPF of 30, which is the lowest UPF a fabric can have to qualify for The Skin Cancer Foundation’sSeal of Recommendation,says Dr. Garshick. Per the Foundation’s standards, clothing with a UPF of 30 to 49 are rated "very good," while those with a UPF of 50 and above are rated "excellent." (Related: Ultraviolet Radiation Causes Skin Damage—Even When You're Indoors)

Anyone who’s spending time outdoors, whether it be for exercise, hobbies, or the walk to work, should wear UPF clothing, says Dr. Garshick. But before you toss your SPF in the trash, know that UPF clothing shouldn’t replace sunscreen—it should act in tandem with it. “If you’re wearing UPF clothing, you should still wear sunscreen, and if you’re wearing sunscreen you should still consider UPF clothing,” she says. Since most people apply only 25 to 50 percent of the recommended one-ounce amount of sunscreen, according to theAmerican Academy of Dermatology,UPF clothing can offer back-up protection if needed.

Ready to amp up your sun protection and keep your skin damage-free? Shop the UPF clothing you’ll be dying to wear on your next hike, beach day, and beyond.