Our Favorite Sporty Looks from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Bridget Malcolm
It's no secret that metallics continue to be one of fashion's hottest trends. And luckily, this rose gold bomber is available for purchase now so you can add it to your athleisure ensemble ASAP. (Psst: See more glittery, metallic workout clothes this way.)
Lais Oliveira
In case you needed proof that VS Pink's cotton hipster undies are still very much in.
Xiao Wen
These millennial-pink and silver metallic track shorts got added to our holiday wishlist the second we saw them. (Check out our gift guide for more workout clothes made for the trendy, boutique fitness lover.)
Harieth Paul
We're not sure how we feel about the cut-out sheer pants as a fashion statement but we can totally get behind the body positive message. (And she's not the only one baring her stretch marks proudly: Jasmine Tookes Has Stretch Marks in Unretouched Victoria's Secret Photo)
Alanna Arrington
Sure, pink fur might be pushing athleisure way past our comfort zone, but we're loving the color-blocked sports bra.
Zuri Tibby
BRB while we figure out how to get our hands on this oversized pink satin bow/hat combo. (P.S. If cropped isn't your style, you can snag a full-length version of the sweatshirt on the VS website now.)
Luma Grothe
We're getting major cool-girl vibes from this cropped sweatshirt, boy short, and beanie combo.
Rachel Hilbert
Sure it's more frivolous than functional, but who wouldn't want to wear a sheer, shimmery jacket with pink ribbon and zipper detailing?!