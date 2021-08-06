These 'Buttery Soft' Bamboo Pajamas Keep Hot Sleepers Cool All Night

There's nothing quite like pulling on a fresh pair of pajamas and rolling into bed for a good night's sleep — especially if those PJs are particularly comfortable and soothing. In the summertime, finding the right sleepwear that doesn't make you break out in a sweat is crucial for getting a quality night of rest. But luckily, Amazon shoppers have found an option that fits the bill. WiWi's bamboo pajamas (Buy It, from $26, amazon.com) have more than 1,300 five-star ratings, and reviewers say they're pretty much made for hot sleepers.