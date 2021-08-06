These 'Buttery Soft' Bamboo Pajamas Keep Hot Sleepers Cool All Night
There's nothing quite like pulling on a fresh pair of pajamas and rolling into bed for a good night's sleep — especially if those PJs are particularly comfortable and soothing. In the summertime, finding the right sleepwear that doesn't make you break out in a sweat is crucial for getting a quality night of rest. But luckily, Amazon shoppers have found an option that fits the bill. WiWi's bamboo pajamas (Buy It, from $26, amazon.com) have more than 1,300 five-star ratings, and reviewers say they're pretty much made for hot sleepers.
What makes them so amazing? Bamboo fabric naturally decreases heat retention, so if you're someone who runs hot at night, it can help prevent you from overheating. And even if you don't deal with dreaded night sweats, there's still a benefit to wearing PJs that keep you nice and cool. "There is substantial evidence that a drop in body temperature helps with getting deeper sleep," Alex Dimitriu, M.D., a board-certified sleep medicine and psychiatry expert, previously told Shape. (Related: The Best Natural Sleep Aids, According to Customer Reviews)
For some Amazon reviewers, Wiwi's bamboo pajamas have made a serious improvement to their sleep. "I cannot believe how soft and comfortable these pajamas are," said one shopper, who called the pair the best pajamas they'd ever worn. "I am having horrible hot flashes and these pajamas helped so much with keeping me cool. I liked them so much I just ordered my mom and my daughter a pair."
Others are particularly impressed by the quality of the pajamas. One customer called them "soft and luxurious, heavy enough yet cool," while another referred to them as "buttery soft." Some reviewers were also excited to discover that the pajamas come with an unexpected bonus: They have pockets. (Related: Should You Be Sleeping With Socks On?)
Even the most discerning shoppers have been satisfied with Wiwi's bamboo pajamas. "I'm pretty picky and I scanned Amazon for a while trying to find pajamas I wanted," wrote one. "These PJs were perfect. They fit perfectly and are super soft and comfortable. The material is great and doesn't make me sweat while I'm sleeping."
The bamboo PJs come in 30 colors and are available in sizes small though 4X. Reviewers say that they fit true to size, though wearers who prefer a baggier fit recommend going up a size.
Prices for the bamboo pajamas start at just $26, so you can snap up a pair — or a few — without breaking your budget. Sweet dreams await.