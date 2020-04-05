Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With every passing day that you work from home, your wardrobe starts to look less Elle Woods and more “College Freshman Attending an 8 a.m. Class.” You might have even gone to bed wearing the same raggedy t-shirt and six-year-old cotton shorts you woke up wearing 16 hours earlier.

It’s time to change that. In the age of self-care and sleep hygiene, owning a proper matching set of pajamas is as necessary as a Sunday night face mask or gratitude journal. While a plain polyester tank and color-coordinated bottoms are a commendable start, it's worth a personal experiment to see if you can get the best ZZZs of your life with a more spa-like environment. That’s where silk pajama sets come in.

Unlike the grubby, ice cream-stained PJs you’ve been sleeping in since you were 22, these silky-smooth sets will help you drift off to dreamland—and look cute doing it. Shop the eight brands below for the coziest silk pajama sets that will make you want to say goodbye to your frayed bedtime apparel once and for all.

Papinelle

Australian sleepwear brand Papinelle offers some of the most stylish silk pajama sets out there, and thankfully, you don’t have to cross the Pacific to snag one. Available at Nordstrom, the barely-there Short Silk Pajamas set (Buy It, $169, nordstrom.com) will keep you cool on the most humid of summer nights. Papinelle also has sets with a silk-cotton blend, like the floral-printed Emmy Crop Pajamas (Buy It, $56, nordstrom.com), which offer the same cozy vibes as their 100-percent silk counterparts at a fraction of the price.

Lunya

LilySilk

Think of LilySilk pajamas as the sophisticated 2020 version of your grandmother’s matching silk pajama set from back in the day. Available in 20 colors, the brand’s Momme Chic Trimmed Silk Pajamas Set (Buy It, $188, lilysilk.com) features three pockets, including one on the chest for your reading glasses (or bite-sized candies—no judgment). If you’re one who loves to wear a guy's dress shirt to bed, the Classic Diamonds Printed Silk Short Pajamas Set (Buy It, $219, lilysilk.com), which comes with a breezy long-sleeve top and booty shorts, is the perfect sleepwear look for you.

Everlane

If a two-piece jumpsuit and a set of cozy pajamas had a baby, it would be the Washable Silk Pajama Set from Everlane (Buy It, $135, everlane.com). The collared, button-down top gets an upgrade with a midriff crop, while the roomy pant legs keep things cool and comfortable. You don’t have to worry about the high-waisted bottoms falling down either, thanks to the elastic waistband. (Related: WFH-Approved Loungewear That Doesn't Make You Feel Like a Hot Mess)

Slipintosoft

Who said silk pajamas had to be prim and proper? Slipintosoft’s PJs, such as its Long Zebra Print Set (Buy It, $159, slipintosoft.com), are the cutest way to embrace your inner-child and up your chances of dreaming like one. For the #plantmoms, the 100-percent silk sleepwear line also features pajamas dotted with cherry blossoms, cacti, and wildflowers (Buy It, $179, slipintosoft.com).

Thistle & Spire

Thistle & Spire might be known for its fierce lingerie, but its high-class line of silk pajamas shouldn’t be overlooked. The NYC-based brand offers capri bottoms (Buy It, $131, nordstrom.com) and a corresponding v-neck top (Buy It, $149, nordstrom.com) in a colorwat that will match perfectly with your glass of Merlot.

GINIA

If you’re Team No Pants, GINIA has just the right silk pajamas for you. The designer silk sleepwear brand’s barebones V-Neck Silk Caftan (Buy It, $188, bloomingdales.com) is the ultra-luxe way of sleeping in a t-shirt, while the Silk Printed Long Nightgown (Buy It, $198, bloomingdales.com) is the lavish bedtime version of your adored Old Navy sundress.

Helena Quinn