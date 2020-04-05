The Silk Pajama Sets You Need for a Luxurious Self-Care Sunday
With these soft and smooth silk pajama sets, you won't need to count sheep to fall asleep.
With every passing day that you work from home, your wardrobe starts to look less Elle Woods and more “College Freshman Attending an 8 a.m. Class.” You might have even gone to bed wearing the same raggedy t-shirt and six-year-old cotton shorts you woke up wearing 16 hours earlier.
It’s time to change that. In the age of self-care and sleep hygiene, owning a proper matching set of pajamas is as necessary as a Sunday night face mask or gratitude journal. While a plain polyester tank and color-coordinated bottoms are a commendable start, it's worth a personal experiment to see if you can get the best ZZZs of your life with a more spa-like environment. That’s where silk pajama sets come in.
Unlike the grubby, ice cream-stained PJs you’ve been sleeping in since you were 22, these silky-smooth sets will help you drift off to dreamland—and look cute doing it. Shop the eight brands below for the coziest silk pajama sets that will make you want to say goodbye to your frayed bedtime apparel once and for all.
Papinelle
Australian sleepwear brand Papinelle offers some of the most stylish silk pajama sets out there, and thankfully, you don’t have to cross the Pacific to snag one. Available at Nordstrom, the barely-there Short Silk Pajamas set (Buy It, $169, nordstrom.com) will keep you cool on the most humid of summer nights. Papinelle also has sets with a silk-cotton blend, like the floral-printed Emmy Crop Pajamas (Buy It, $56, nordstrom.com), which offer the same cozy vibes as their 100-percent silk counterparts at a fraction of the price.
Lunya
If Emily Wickersham, NCIS’ resident badass, decompresses in Lunya pajamas, they must be worth the price tag. Lunya’s Washable Silk Cami Harem Pant Set (Buy It, $238, lunya.co) comes in four colors, has adjustable straps, and most importantly, features roomy pockets (!!) to fit your lip-balm and phone. If you can’t sleep with anything thicker than a blanket, turn to the brand’s equally relaxed washable silk set (Buy It, $178, lunya.co), which, ICYMI, is machine washable.
LilySilk
Think of LilySilk pajamas as the sophisticated 2020 version of your grandmother’s matching silk pajama set from back in the day. Available in 20 colors, the brand’s Momme Chic Trimmed Silk Pajamas Set (Buy It, $188, lilysilk.com) features three pockets, including one on the chest for your reading glasses (or bite-sized candies—no judgment). If you’re one who loves to wear a guy's dress shirt to bed, the Classic Diamonds Printed Silk Short Pajamas Set (Buy It, $219, lilysilk.com), which comes with a breezy long-sleeve top and booty shorts, is the perfect sleepwear look for you.
Everlane
If a two-piece jumpsuit and a set of cozy pajamas had a baby, it would be the Washable Silk Pajama Set from Everlane (Buy It, $135, everlane.com). The collared, button-down top gets an upgrade with a midriff crop, while the roomy pant legs keep things cool and comfortable. You don’t have to worry about the high-waisted bottoms falling down either, thanks to the elastic waistband. (Related: WFH-Approved Loungewear That Doesn't Make You Feel Like a Hot Mess)
Slipintosoft
Who said silk pajamas had to be prim and proper? Slipintosoft’s PJs, such as its Long Zebra Print Set (Buy It, $159, slipintosoft.com), are the cutest way to embrace your inner-child and up your chances of dreaming like one. For the #plantmoms, the 100-percent silk sleepwear line also features pajamas dotted with cherry blossoms, cacti, and wildflowers (Buy It, $179, slipintosoft.com).
Thistle & Spire
Thistle & Spire might be known for its fierce lingerie, but its high-class line of silk pajamas shouldn’t be overlooked. The NYC-based brand offers capri bottoms (Buy It, $131, nordstrom.com) and a corresponding v-neck top (Buy It, $149, nordstrom.com) in a colorwat that will match perfectly with your glass of Merlot.
GINIA
If you’re Team No Pants, GINIA has just the right silk pajamas for you. The designer silk sleepwear brand’s barebones V-Neck Silk Caftan (Buy It, $188, bloomingdales.com) is the ultra-luxe way of sleeping in a t-shirt, while the Silk Printed Long Nightgown (Buy It, $198, bloomingdales.com) is the lavish bedtime version of your adored Old Navy sundress.
Helena Quinn
You’ve probably seen Helena Quinn’s buttery-soft pajamas and robes in every bride’s pre-wedding Instagram photo, but the silk pajama sets shouldn’t be reserved just for a gal’s big day. The LA brand’s Silk Charmeuse Tank and Short Set (Buy It, $175, helenaquinn.com) checks off every box for maximum comfort: racerback straps, a front-tie waistband, and just the right amount of room for movement. You can even get the same relaxed fit and spring-ready style with more coverage with the Silk Charmeuse Long Sleeved PJ Top + Short Set (Buy It, $220, helenaquinn.com).
