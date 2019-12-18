Fit Getaways

Interested in some fitness vacations? Check out our travel tips, which include the best destinations, fitness and wellness retreats, places to stay and things to do for either a relaxing escape or a wild adventure.

These Pet-Friendly Resorts Will Give You and Your Fur Baby Some R&R

Book a stay at one of these pet-friendly resorts for spa treatments, hiking excursions, and delicious meals that'll give you and your dog (or cat!) a much-needed reset.
Why You Should Do a Big Solo Hike This Year

Shake up your fitness routine — while getting some much-needed one-on-one time with Mother Nature — with these expert tips for trekking safely on your own.
United Is Giving Away Free Flights for a Year to Vaccinated Travelers

Every day in June the airline will give away a free roundtrip flight for two.
Portable Hammocks to Bring with You On Any Outdoor Adventure

Lightweight and tiny, these travel-friendly tree hammocks will allow you to immerse yourself in nature — and feel comfortable doing it.
Airbnb Launches New Neurodiverse Experiences to Ensure Virtual Travel Is for Everyone

Airbnb is making online experiences more approachable for everyone.
38 Percent of Americans Say They Would Give Up Sex to Travel Right Now

How badly do you want to travel?
This Browser Extension Lets You Enjoy a Virtual Getaway Every Time You Open a New Tab

You're only a tab away from a relaxing retreat.
This Company Will Help You Book a "Dateless Departure" As Soon As It's Safe to Travel

Exodus Travels now has a way to ensure you're one of the first to travel to a destination when it's safe to do so again.
You Can Nominate a Health Care Hero to Receive a Free 7-Day RV Vacation

How to Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle While RV Living

How to Travel Alone (Safely) Right Now

This Woman Traveled Solo Across the U.S. By Train During the Pandemic — Here's What She Learned

This Spa Resort In the Poconos Is Setting the Example of How to Take a Socially Distant Wellness Trip

A retreat to The Lodge at Woodloch might just help you feel “human again.”

These Secluded Vacation Spots Will Help You Reconnect with Nature—and Yourself

You Can Sleep With Elephants Under the Stars in a 'Jungle Bubble' in Thailand

5 Eco-Friendly Trips That Are Better for You and the Environment

How to Get the Mental Health Benefits of Travel Without Going Anywhere

I Skied 715 Miles Across Antarctica Completely Alone—and That's Just One of My Crazy Adventures

This Lavender Labyrinth In Michigan Is the Perfect Place to Try a Walking Meditation

Social Distance Under the Stars with These Stunning Glamping Camps Around the Country

What's It's Like to Be Bathed By a Stranger At a Hammam Spa

This Drunk Yoga Retreat Includes Cocktails and Astrology Readings On the Beach

This Inspiring Traveler Conquered Machu Picchu In a Wheelchair

These Active Wine Tours Are Perfect for Every Adventurer

This Yoga Retreat In Italy Is the Perfect Way for LGBTQ+ Travelers to Recharge

How to Have a Healthy, Stress-Free Vacation, According to Travel Experts

This "Royal Dream Job" Will Pay You $5K to Drink Coffee In a Scottish Castle

Healthy Road Trip Snacks to Fuel Your Next Adventure

11 Road Trip Ideas That Are Actually Active

A Nutella Hotel Is Opening In California

JetBlue's New Onboard Entertainment Includes Meditation Sessions to Help You Chill During Turbulence

This Company Is Giving Nurses Free Flights to the Caribbean

You Can Hike with Llamas and Drink Award-Winning Wine at This North Carolina Vineyard

This Lisa Frank Pop-Up Hotel Room Was Made for '90s Kids

Secluded Vacation Ideas for When You *Just Can't* with People Anymore

I Got Brutal Altitude Sickness While Trekking In Peru—But It Was Still the Best Trip of My Life

The Best Thrill-Seeking Activities That Will Convince You to Plan a Fitcation to Alaska

You Can Do Outdoor Yoga with Lemurs at This Hotel In England

