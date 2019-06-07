We selected the best of the best in healthy travel for this year. Here’s where to go if you want to do moonlight meditations, go trail running through a private forest, get your dosha assessed, and more.

Best Curated Experiences

Austin Adventures hiking trip

YO1; Monticello, New York

This wellness center assesses your dosha (your body’s metabolic type) and wellness goals, from detox to pain management. Your meals and treatments, which include acupuncture, yoga, and Ayurvedic techniques like podikizhi massage, are then tailored to your needs. (Rooms from $600 a night, yo1.com)

Austin Adventures; worldwide

In addition to its outstanding prebuilt itineraries, Austin Adventures offers custom small-group trips. Share the activities you enjoy, what you want to spend, and how many days you have, and a team will help you craft the perfect adventure vacation. (From $2,700 per person for six days, austinadventures.com)

Pack Up + Go; U.S.

“Mystery trips” are this year’s biggest travel trend, and Pack Up + Go is a leading surprise-travel agency. Submit your budget and places you’ve already been, then don’t worry about a thing. Pack Up + Go crafts an itinerary and books tickets; you get the details a week before but are encouraged not to read them until you’re at the airport. (Trips and prices depend on the budget you set, packupgo.com)

Best Hotel Gyms

casa madrona hotel and spa wellness bedroom

Claremont Club and Spa; Berkeley, California

Choose from 10 tennis courts, three heated pools, and over 90 fitness classes a week at this Fairmont Hotel’s gym. Or work one-on-one with a trainer, who can help you hone your Pilates Reformer technique or even take you through postpartum exercises. (Rooms from $359 a night, fairmont.com)

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort; Miami Beach

With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the beach and a wave-inspired ceiling, this gym feels so Miami, in the best possible way. Daily programming runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and includes beachfront boot camp, Gyrokinesis classes, and family rock climbing sessions. You can get an exercise physiology assessment too. (Rooms from $320 a night, carillonhotel.com)

Boston Park Plaza; Boston

Your stay comes with a pass to the ultramodern and exclusive Lynx Fitness Club, where you can take classes in anything from meditation to boxing or more. (Rooms from $199 a night, plus $25 per exercise class; bostonparkplaza.com)

Healthiest Amenities

casa madrona hotel room

Casa Madrona Hotel & Spa; Sausalito, California

Special wellness rooms come with an Eight Sleep Smart Bed, which tracks your z’s and tells you the deets via the room's Amazon Alexa. You can also order breakfast from organic brand Urban Remedy; go for a guided run with virtual running coach Vi Sense, AI-powered personal fitness trainer headphones; or take a mental break with a Muse 2 meditation-training headband. (Rooms from $409 a night for a wellness room, $325 a night for a regular room; casamadrona.com)

The William Vale; Brooklyn, New York

In the winter, the hotel’s outdoor terrace has chic Terra Glamping tents stocked with HigherDose infrared saunas, plus the option to get a cryotherapy facial. The rest of the year, William Vale puts on events like Scent & Sound Bath workshops and Daybreaker morning raves. (Rooms from $395 per person, sauna from $65 per person; thewilliamvale.com)

The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour; Miami

The two-night Restore & Recharge package comes with rejuvenating extras. There are a personalized nutrition plan, a private moonlit meditation, and the Bal Harbour Signature Bath Experience—think Epsom salts and essential oils specially picked to melt away any remnant of stress. (Package from $2,500 for two nights, ritzcarlton.com)

Best Hotel Restaurants

Vista Collina Resort cooking class

Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado; Santa Fe, New Mexico

The Chef’s Garden Table at Terra restaurant lets you pick the herbs that executive chef Kai Autenrieth will use to spice up that evening’s custom four-course meal with wine pairings. (Rooms from $299 a night, Chef’s Garden Table starts at $150 a person or $195 with wine pairing; fourseasons.com/santafe)

Vista Collina Resort; Napa, California

Take a taco class at the resort’s Food and Wine Center, then test your skills: The staff will bring ingredients and the high-tech Hestan Cue Smart Cooking System to your room, so you can easily whip up your own. Or let the lawn butler throw together a picnic basket for you to enjoy outside. (Rooms from $249 a night, meritagecollection.com)

The DeBruce; Livingston Manor, New York

Culinary director Aksel Theilkuhl takes inspiration from the area’s mountain setting, history, and ingredients. He centers the hotel’s tasting menus around four seasonal “movements.” Summer features fresh berries, veggies, and trout, while winter is all about fermented and pickled vegetables and traditionally cured meats. (Rooms from $469 a night, thedebruce.com)

Best Hotel Spas

eaton dc hotel spa

The Peninsula New York; New York City

Insomniacs, rejoice: The hotel's spa offers a Sleep Support Therapy treatment that starts with a muscle-soothing foot soak and full-body massage. Next up, a stress-balancing facial massage using aromatic oils and a melatonin-boosting Ayurvedic technique called shirodhara. (Rooms from $635 a night in New York, treatment from $560; peninsula.com)

Hotel Casa Del Mar; Santa Monica, California

The specialty here at this Preferred Hotels & Resorts elite spot is the postworkout Magnesium Wellness Massage. A dry-brushing treatment improves circulation and lymphatic drainage to prevent soreness, then warm magnesium-infused wraps keep the muscles ultrarelaxed. A mineral massage follows to nourish the skin. (Rooms from $527 a night, treatment from $320; preferredhotels.com)

Eaton DC; Washington, D.C.

This hotel’s wellness center skews alternative. There are two infrared saunas and a meditation room, yoga, chakra and crystal healing, and astrology and tarot readings. (Rooms from $199 a night, eatonworkshop.com)

Best Sustainable Hotels

1 hotel central park exterior

Blackberry Mountain; Walland, Tennessee

The Smoky Mountain resort’s founder donated more than half of its 5,200 acres to land conservation. The green ethos pervades the resort; there are free reusable water bottles and no plastic straws. (Rooms from $995 a night, blackberrymountain.com)

1 Hotels; locations in New York, Florida, and California

Thoughtful, eco-friendly details reign here. The room keys are made of reclaimed wood, and the hangers are crafted from 100 percent postconsumer recycled materials. There’s a water filter on the tap to nix the need for disposable bottles. (Rooms from $349 a night, 1hotels.com)

H2hotel; Healdsburg, California

This eco-conscious hotel uses solar panels to heat the pool and the rooms' water, low-VOC paints, and sustainable bamboo floorings. It also has a green roof to minimize the building's impact on the local microclimate and to capture rainwater, which is then used in the entryway art installation. (Rooms from $299 a night, h2hotel.com)

Best Business Hotels

kimpton hotel palomar healthy food

The Beverly Hilton; Beverly Hills, California

At the Upgrade Labs at The Beverly Hilton, those who spend more time in hotel beds than their own can try the Road Warrior Reset. It includes cryotherapy, infrared LED light therapy, and lymphatic massage to boost immunity and wipe out jet lag. You just might feel good enough to sneak in a workout in the 24-hour fitness center afterward. (Rooms from $257 a night, Upgrade Lab Experiences from $175, beverlyhilton.com)

Ace Hotels; New York and Chicago

The Manhattan and Chicago locations have lobbies that function during the day as defacto coworking spaces, with free Wi-Fi, Stumptown coffeeshops, and restaurant service. If you need quiet, there are private boardrooms and, At Ace Chicago, rooftop lounges too. (Rooms from $159 a night, acehotel.com)

Kimpton Hotel Palomar; Philadelphia and Washington, DC

A room service menu stocked with healthy food is a bonus for business travelers. At these locations, the adjacent restaurants (Square 1682 in Philly and Urbana in DC) deliver dishes like frittatas and carrot and ginger soup. Other hotel perks include in-room yoga mats and massages and complimentary PUBLIC bike rentals. (Rooms from $230 a night, hotelpalomar-dc.com)

Healthiest Cruises

carribbean running cruise bottle medal beach

The Running Cruise; Alaska and the Caribbean

Land stops double as sightseeing runs on this active cruise. As you run, you’ll get to explore the surroundings—the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, Alaska, or the pink sands of St. Maarten. You might cover a 5K or even a half-marathon—with rest days, tours, and restorative dinners built in. (From $1,857 per person for seven days, runningcruise.com)

Peregrine Adventure; Europe, Galapagos Islands, Asia

Peregrine Adventure Cruising program uses small boats that are eco-efficient and hold no more than 50 people, making them easier to maneuver into under-the-radar ports. You might go hiking through recently discovered caves in a national park in Vietnam or snorkeling with sea turtles east of Bali. (From $1,635 per person for 8 days, peregrineadventures.com)

Princess Cruises; worldwide

These voyages are packed with activities for the whole family, like Junior Rangers expeditions through the Alaska wilderness, developed with the National Park Service. Parents can enjoy the Lotus Spa, in Spinning, yoga and Zumba classes, and on the jogging track on the top deck of select ships. (From $399 a person for seven days, princess.com)

Best Activity Outfitters

run wild retreats overlooking water

REI Adventures; nationwide

REI offers active trips for everyone, but we especially love the Weekend Trips, which pack an impressive amount of adventure into just four days. You can kayak through the San Juan Islands, backpack in the Great Smoky Mountains, or mountain bike through the Sonoran Desert. Definitely something to brag about. (From $649 for three days, rei.com)

Run Wild Retreats; worldwide

Obsessed with running? You’ll love these retreats, which are centered on trail running in breathtaking locations, including the Italian Dolomites, the black-sand beaches of Iceland, and the Mediterranean coast in Spain. Most days you’ll average five to eight miles, plus mindful running workshops, stretch classes, and free time for side excursions. (From $1,995 for four days, runwildretreats.com)

VBT Bicycling Vacations; worldwide

Choose between a small-group bike tour or a combination bike-and-boat tour. Your wheels or the water could take you to a picnic on Lake Champlain, birdwatching in the Canadian Rockies, or to a cheese market in the Netherlands. (From $2,045 for six days, vbt.com)

Best Pet Amenities

golden retriever snoozing on bed

Kimpton Lorien Hotel and Spa; Alexandria, Virginia

Take your pooch on a Canine Cruise throughout the harbor, where dogs on leashes ride free, then take her the VIP (Very Important Pet) Spa for a massage. When the weather is warm, relax with your furry friend for “yappy hour” light bites on the outdoor deck. (Rooms from $159 a night and no pet fee, lorienhotelandspa.com)

Soho Grand Hotel; New York City

Your pup will enjoy exclusive access to the Soho Grand Dog Park. It’s open for 12 hours daily and is designed with cute fire hydrant water stations to keep dogs hydrated as they play. In the room he’ll get special bedding, food and water bowls, and organic treats. (Rooms from $245 a night and no pet fee, sohogrand.com)

The Pines Lodge; Beaver Creek, Colorado

Hotel staff will guide you toward the best dog-friendly hiking trails, and you can rent a doggy Go Pro and pet harness to document your walk. After working up a sweat, your pet will definitely want to take advantage of his own room service and nightly turndown (doggie treats included). (Rooms from $150 a night plus a $50-per-night pet fee, pineslodge.rockresorts.com)

Best Ski Lodges

snow bear chalets cabin

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort and Spa; South Lake Tahoe, California

Rejuvenate ski-worn muscles at the spa. Some favorite therapies include the Foot Reflexology Treatment, an arnica body scrub, and a “fire and ice” firming and hydrating facial. Then stay warm around an outdoor firepit or an indoor fireplace. Even bathrooms have heated floors and toilet seats to keep things toasty. (Rooms from $250 a night, thelandingtahoe.com)

Fairmont Banff Springs; Banff, Alberta

This resort is surrounded by three major ski resorts: Louise Lake Ski Resort, Banff Mount Norquay, and Sunshine Village Ski Area. Fairmont’s fitness center has muscle-conditioning and circuit-training classes for before you hit the slopes and the Spa has an indoor mineral pool or outdoor whirlpool to soak in afterward. (Rooms from $359 a night, $69 for a spa pass, fairmont.com)

Snow Bear Chalets; Whitefish, Montana

These three luxury ski-in, ski-out chalets are the grown-up treehouses of your dreams. They accommodate six to 22 people, are no more than 25 feet from the slopes, and have a ton of whimsical details to make your vacation feel extra special, like twinkle lights on the ceilings, private decks with hot tubs, and more. (Rooms from $470 to $775 a night, snowbearchalets.com)

Best Family Getaway

Hotel Cartesiano historic courtyard

Hotel Cartesiano: Puebla, Mexico

Your kids will get an eye-opening education in history, geography, and food, while you’ll bask in the architectural beauty of this luxurious hotel, created from two 18th-century structures in central Puebla. Learn about the Battle of Puebla, which took place in this town and is celebrated on Cinco de Mayo; try the mole dishes Puebla made famous, and wonder at the three volcanoes visible from the hotel’s roof deck: Popocateptl, Iztlazihuatl, and La Malinche. Chef Antonio Trillo runs two restaurants for both fine and casual dining, and there’s a library where you can read together about the vast history of the area (there’s even a pyramid nearby). At the end of the day, splash around with the little ones in the rooftop pool, or sneak away to the spa for a zen mind-body experience. (Rooms from $300 a night, hotelcartesiano.com)

Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort and Spa; Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands

Westin’s Kids Club includes cooking classes, movie nights, and more. The resort also recently debuted a stargazing cabana upgrade for families to enjoy. Rent a cabana on the beach that’s stocked with everything you need for a night of fun: taco fixings, drinks, a telescope, and a star map. (Rooms from $399 a night, stargazing program is $45 for adults and $22 for kids, westingrandcayman.com)

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa; Huntington Beach, California