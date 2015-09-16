Outdoor lovers, rejoice — REI has added 17 new trips in the U.S to its Co-op Adventures program. Take the three-day San Juan Family Kayak Tour ($949 per person for REI members — lifetime membership is $20 per person), and paddle the Cascadia Marine with your crew. As you navigate the rich ecosystem, you'll look for sea lions, otters, and porpoises. Then camp on one of the islands, where you'll learn about the area and enjoy delicious meals prepared by your guides. (Related: How to Kayak for Beginners)

Or get your adrenaline pumping with the Yosemite Backpacking Half-Dome five-day trip ($1,699 per person for REI members). On the adventure vacation, you'll climb the 4,800-foot mountain and see stunning views of the Sierra Nevada, and you'll also explore the backcountry. In the evening, sit down to dinner under the stars in your wilderness campsite. (Or go international! REI offers trips around the world, too, like this unique trekking experience in Peru.)