10 Adventure Vacations to Take for the Fitness Thrill of It
From hiking in Greenland to surfing in Hawaii, these adventure vacation destinations will inspire you to step out of your comfort zone and get moving.
Scuba — and Save Coral Reefs In Bonaire
Take a guided dive with Great Adventures Bonaire at Harbour Village Resort (from $295 per night, dive not included) to the man-made nurseries of elkhorn and staghorn coral off the coast of this gorgeous Caribbean Island. On this adventure vacation, you'll learn how to scuba dive and earn your dive certification, then use those skills to graft small sections of coral (called coral babies), which will ultimately be transplanted to replenish reef systems. (Craving even more adventure? Book one of these destinations with your BFFs.)
Learn to Surf In Hawaii
Stay in the camp house at Surf Hawaii's Surf School ($1,895 for one week) during the company's Surf & Yoga Retreat on the north shore of Oahu or rent a beachfront cottage. Either way, you'll get your fill of surf lessons from experts, as well as yoga, hiking, and whale watching, on your adventure vacation. (BTW, Rebel Wilson is also a fan of the sport.)
Take a Trip (Literally Anywhere) with REI
Outdoor lovers, rejoice — REI has added 17 new trips in the U.S to its Co-op Adventures program. Take the three-day San Juan Family Kayak Tour ($949 per person for REI members — lifetime membership is $20 per person), and paddle the Cascadia Marine with your crew. As you navigate the rich ecosystem, you'll look for sea lions, otters, and porpoises. Then camp on one of the islands, where you'll learn about the area and enjoy delicious meals prepared by your guides. (Related: How to Kayak for Beginners)
Or get your adrenaline pumping with the Yosemite Backpacking Half-Dome five-day trip ($1,699 per person for REI members). On the adventure vacation, you'll climb the 4,800-foot mountain and see stunning views of the Sierra Nevada, and you'll also explore the backcountry. In the evening, sit down to dinner under the stars in your wilderness campsite. (Or go international! REI offers trips around the world, too, like this unique trekking experience in Peru.)
Explore the Surf and Turf of Costa Rica
On this adventure vacation, you'll do intervals of relaxing beach lounging and energizing stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking, or spend a day rappelling or mountain biking with the Four Seasons wellness program at Peninsula Papagayo (from $748 per night, some adventure activities separate). Don't worry about getting a little sore — the spa can help take care of that and more.
Hike, Rock Climb, or Canyoneer In Mount Zion National Park
To see the best scenic views Mount Zion National Park has to offer, book a guided hiking trip (from $305) from Zion Rock & Mountain Guides, which will take you through Angel's Landing, the lower section of the Zion Narrows, Observation Point, or the Emerald Pools Trails. Looking for something more adventurous? Try a day-long canyoneering (from $157) or rock climbing adventure (from $157), no experience necessary. (See: 9 Surprising Reasons You Need to Try Rock Climbing Right Now)
Kayak and Hike In Greenland
Work up an appetite with 10 exciting days of kayaking, hiking, and whale watching at the Natural Habitat Base Camp ($12,995 per person, nine-day trips from July through August). And you don't have to worry about cooking on this adventure vacation: The camp chef will have gourmet meals waiting for you at home base.
Explore the Beach and Mountains In Saint Lucia
Mountain biking, scuba diving, and water sports — plus archery, spinning, Pilates, Tai Chi, and yoga — are among some of the activities offered at the aptly named BodyHoliday resort (from $1,000 per night). Everything is included at this amped-up retreat, including daily spa services and gourmet meals. (Related: Are Personalized Wellness Retreats Worth the Hefty Price Tag?)
Sightsee the Waterfalls and Wildlife In Bethlehem, New Hampshire
This picturesque town in the White Mountains offers endless opportunities for hiking, biking, water sports, and zip-lining, among other things. Start your adventure vacation at Franconia Notch State Park, where you can walk through the amazing Flume Gorge with its waterfalls, glacial pools, and granite walls. Go canoeing or kayaking at Echo Lake; try rock climbing at Cannon Cliff, where you can see hawks and falcons; or head to a destination nearby where you're likely to spot a moose. For help with the moose sighting (and all the activities the area has to offer), stay at the award-winning Bear Mountain Lodge (from $200 a night), a rustic yet luxurious hand-crafted log cabin on 26 wooded acres with views of Mount Washington, where the owners will help you create your perfect adventure itinerary.
Take a Hot Air Balloon Ride In Asheville, North Carolina
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is an adventure lover's paradise that you can explore by land, air, and water. Spend a day or two of your adventure vacation hiking through the surrounding mountains and forests (check out the Asheville Hike Finder). Climb Mount Mitchell — at 3,600 feet, it's the highest peak east of the Mississippi — for some amazing views. Or combine wellness and tranquility with your trek by taking a waterfall nature yoga hiking tour (starting at $69 per person).
Get up early for a hot-air balloon ride over the mountains to watch the sun rise ($299 a person). End the day with a stand-up paddleboard tour down the river at sunset ($80 per person). For a customized experience, stay at the Cumberland Falls Bed & Breakfast Inn (from $229 a night) and take private hiking and kayaking tours with the innkeeper, who is a certified naturalist. At night, relax in the peaceful gardens or at the spa. (Related: The Best Kayaks, Paddleboards, Canoes, and More for Water Adventure Seekers)
Go Whitewater Rafting In Estes Park, Colorado
Located at the base of the Rocky Mountains, Estes Park is the perfect gateway for some incredible experiences — and it tends to be less crowded
than other nearby places. Begin your adventure vacation with an overnight llama pack and fly-fishing
trip ($325 per person per day). You'll hike through the backcountry with your adorable llama pal and fly-fish by day. In the evening, your guide will set up camp and prepare your meals. Take a whitewater rafting ride through rapids on the Colorado River, and prepare for some wild twists, turns, and drops ($129 per person, 3-person minimum to book online).
Or be a daredevil and camp on the side of a cliff with Kent Mountain Adventure Center, where you can rock climb and have a steak dinner before tucking into your sky-high bed ($1,600 for 2 people). When you're ready to come back down to earth, check into a luxury suite at the Della Terra Mountain Chateau (from $285 a night) and head to the spa or sauna for a little rest and relaxation.