The Best National Parks to Visit for an Outdoor Adventure

After spending all your winter months — okay, and the entire pandemic — cooped up indoors, you’re likely eager to get outside and be reenergized by nature. This is the perfect time to visit one of the hundreds of national parks throughout the country. These majestic nature preserves offer all kinds of heart-pumping activities, including biking, rock climbing, and white water rafting. But you can also take long hikes through peaceful forests, enjoying the serenity and getting an up-close view of natural wonders such as alpine meadows, towering rock formations, and crystal mountain lakes. Or discover quiet spots, where you can simply sit for a while, set up a picnic, and soak in the gorgeous views.

While there are countless amazing spots across the country, these are the best national parks to visit, with activities and scenery that can’t be beat. Whether you want a day trip close to home or a weeklong road adventure, there’s something here for everyone. (Note: Be sure to check the park’s website for hours of operation and COVID-19-related restrictions.)