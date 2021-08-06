The Best Beach Umbrellas for Shady Vacation Naps

Tommy Bahama Sun Shelter

While not exactly a beach umbrealla, this pop-up tent-like option still offers a repreive from the sun's rays. It offers a quick and simple assembly and takedown, as well. Stakes and a tie-down cord keep this anchored while mesh windows on either side help provide better airflow and ventilation. The nylon material also has UPF 50 protection included to keep you doubly protected along with your sunscreen. Bring along some outdoor pillows to toss in to create a beach oasis as you slowly fall asleep for a nap while listening to the crashing waves. (Related: The Best Sunscreens Tested and Approved By Shape Editors)

One buyer quickly fell in love with this sun shelter, saying "I used this tent for the first time a couple of days ago, and I found myself staring at it with hearts in my eyes and talking about it over and over again to my friend! When folded it is compact and easy to carry with my backpack, cooler and chair. It pops open VERY easily and provides the shade we needed when we had enough of the sun. It is spacious! I can lay in it with my arms extended, which is something I didn't expect at all. The window is a great feature and definitely assisted with air circulation. It is the perfect place to nap comfortably (which I did for about a 1/2 hr)! Like many of the other reviewers, I had to practice closing it and that was somewhat of a challenge, but once I figured that out, it was easy, and I was able to effortlessly fold it and place it in its case on the beach without the embarrassment of it popping back open in my face. I highly recommend this tent to anyone looking for an easy, lightweight solution to a beach umbrella. I will never need an umbrella again!"