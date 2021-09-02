The Best Vacation Spots for Couples In the U.S.

When deciding where to stay, it doesn't get much better than Hotel Wailea, the only luxury, adult-only resort in Hawaii. Yep, you can say it: That means no screaming kids at the pool. If that doesn't breathe a sigh of relief into your vacation, all the unique qualities at the Relais & Châteaux resort will. (ICYDK, a Relais & Châteaux label indicates a property is part of the growing association of individually owned luxury hotels and restaurants. And let's just say, not everyone gets into this exclusive club.) Notable is its intimate, exclusive vibe thanks to its location 300 feet above sea level, guaranteeing unobstructed views of three Hawaiian islands. Check out the property's open-air fitness studio and The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea between naps in your poolside cabana or beach lounge chair and before your sunset sailing experience. The popularity of Hawaii as a destination for couples is starting to make a lot more sense now right?