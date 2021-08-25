Most Durable: Paravel Fold-Up Bag

What Fits: Three to five days of clothes, shoes, and small makeup bag

Put to the Test: Owned for four years

You'll Love: Folds flat for storage

Keep This In Mind: Less interior organization

"I've had this bag for four years and take it out for the occasional weekend trip or long-haul vacation. Its most unique feature is that it folds down flat and zips up when it's not in use, so you can easily stash it in a tiny closet or bring it along in a suitcase to use as needed on a bigger trip. I also like that it's made of recycled, waterproof nylon. It feels durable and is easy to clean." — Christie Calucchia, lifestyle ecommerce lead