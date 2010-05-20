Fittest Cities: 2. Boston

Commuters in Beantown are twice as likely to use public transportation than other cities' denizens, so they spend more time walking and less time trapped in traffic. Boston's relatively young and well-educated population also boasts below-average obesity rates, with more than 60 percent describing themselves as in excellent or very good health.

Hot trend in town

Busy Bostonians like the fast results they get through kettlebell training, reports Kristy DiScipio, area group fitness manager for the Boston Equinox Fitness clubs (equinox.com). "We're seeing more and more trainers incorporating kettlebells into their clients' workouts, and the classes are among the most popular because they're so effective," she says.

Residents Report: "Why I love this city!"

"So many people prepare for the Boston Marathon every year-it's a big influence. I love to get out on the Charles and go for a long training run-it helps me stay in shape while giving me a challenge."

- ABBEY DEITEL, 37, technology executive

Healthiest hotel

What was once the notorious Charles Street Jail is now a luxury hot spot ironically named the Liberty Hotel. Located at the foot of Beacon Hill and steps away from the running paths along the Charles, it also offers free yoga classes on the weekend, complementary bicycle and helmet rentals, and a 24-hour fitness center. From $295; libertyhotel.com

Eat here

For fast-but incredibly fresh-food cooked to order, check out B. Good, which offers a variety of burgers (from veggie to the real thing) plus salads and organic seasonal veggies, along with oven-baked fries. Five locations throughout the city (www.bgood.com).

