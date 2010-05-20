Fittest Cities: 3. Minneapolis/St. Paul

With the notoriously long winters, you might think residents of the Twin Cities curl up on the couch for half the year, but locals are nearly 12 percent more active than the rest of the country and more than a third less likely to die from problems like heart disease. They get outside year-round.

Hot trend in town

Locals like to work up a sweat in hot yoga classes at places such as CorePower Yoga (corepoweryoga.com). Studios are on the sultry side (up to 100 degrees)-the theory being that warm muscles are also more pliant-so you can increase both strength and flexibility while finding some bliss.

Residents Report: "Why I love this city!"

"So many activities in Minnesota center around water: Almost everyone lives within walking distance of a lake. My family spends our summers walking around the lake, biking along the river, and swimming in our pool."

- RACHAEL OSTROM, 34, marketing director

Healthiest hotel

Guests at the swanky Grand Hotel in downtown Minneapolis get free access to the cavernous Life Time Fitness club located in the same building. From $199; grandhotelminneapolis.com

Eat here

Find farm-fresh fare at Good Earth (goodearthmn.com). On the menu: good-for-the-globe offerings from organic heirloom tomatoes and Minnesota grains to antibiotic-, hormone- and nitrate-free meat and poultry. (We love their "tender prices for tough times" daily specials for under $11.)