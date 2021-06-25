These Pet-Friendly Resorts Will Give You and Your Fur Baby Some R&R

Book a stay at one of these pet-friendly resorts for spa treatments, hiking excursions, and delicious meals that'll give you and your dog (or cat!) a much-needed reset.

This summer's most likely travel companion is your pet. Sixty percent of dog and cat owners say they want to bring their furry friends with them when they take a trip, according to a recent survey. And hotels and resorts are listening, offering all kinds of pet perks, from personalized beds and bowls to special customized menus.

"As people continue to form strong bonds with their pets, we can expect more travelers to hit the road with them," says Julie Freeman, the managing director at MMGY NJF, a PR agency specializing in travel, tourism, and hospitality, who often travels with her dog, Tito. "Many destinations and hotels have pet-friendly policies and amenities, but people are now expecting an elevated level of service for their furry friends."

To help you and your cat or dog get ready for a well-deserved and long-awaited summer vacation, Shape put together some of the best pet-friendly resorts to visit on your journey.

Montage Palmetto Bluff

Where: Bluffton, South Carolina

Price: $150 pet fee, rooms start at $645 a night

An enthusiastic welcome from resident canine ambassador Cauley sets the tone when you arrive at Montage Palmetto Bluff, a luxurious riverside, pet-friendly resort in the Low Country of South Carolina. Here, your pooch will be treated to a fancy pet bed, toy gifts, custom-baked treats, and a special menu (think: angus beef and veggies, homemade dog biscuits, and sweet potato chews). For you there are spa treatments, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and golf, plus eight dining experiences (doggy day care is available). With 20,000 acres to explore, you and your dog can spend hours hiking and playing. (Related: The Best Dog Accessories for Being Active with Your Fur Baby This Summer)

Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa

Where: Milton, New York

Price: $25 pet cleaning fee waived in August and October, pet-friendly rooms start at $350 a night

This 75-acre Hudson River Valley estate - with its charming inn and cottages, working farm, animal sanctuary, and spa - will transport you and your pet to your happy place. At Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa, cats and dogs are greeted with a water bowl and a special kitty treat or a dog biscuit made by the inn's bakery. They also receive a food bowl, a plush bed, toys, and a breakfast puppacino or cattacino. Hike the grounds of the pet-friendly resort together - there are ponds and orchards - and visit the rescue alpacas and the angora goats. (BTW, spending time with your fur baby - not just on vacation - comes with loads of health perks.)

Kinship Landing

Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Price: $49 per night pet fee, king suites start at $249 a night

This new boutique hotel offers people and pets a unique experience centered on adventure and nature. Inside Kinship Landing, you're greeted with hundreds of lush plants that hang from the gabled ceilings, along with the Greenhaus, an event space that houses an urban jungle. Book a pet-friendly room with a comfy designer dog bed. Kinship Landing's concierge will put together a customized dog-friendly itinerary for you, complete with the best hikes. At the pet-friendly resort, order your pooch a doggy bowl made with local grains, sweet potatoes, and eggs at the property's café, then head out to explore the Rocky Mountains. At night, open your room's overhead garage doors to turn it into an indoor-outdoor viewing deck for Pikes Peak.

Inn By The Sea

Where: Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Price: $544 a night in a pet-friendly single-bedroom suite, 2-night stay required

The relaxing Inn By the Sea pet-friendly resort is on a sandy beach on Maine's beautiful southern coast, just 10 minutes from Portland. Book the Inncredible Pet package, and your dog will receive a personalized L.L. Bean bed and a dog toy, a bowl, an evening selection from the pet menu, and nightly turndown service with dog treats. The staff will provide you with a list of nearby walking trails, pet-friendly beaches, and free-range parks. Thinking about adding to your furry family? The inn gives a temporary home to dogs that are looking for their forever families; 154 have been adopted by guests. (Related: These Nonprofits Connect People and Pets to Improve the Wellbeing of Everyone Involved)

Kimpton Sawyer Hotel

Where: Sacramento, California

Price: Rooms start at $249 a night