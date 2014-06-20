Mud runs or obstacle races like the Tough Mudder, Warrior Dash, or Shape Diva Dash are rapidly growing in popularity: An estimated four million people participated in a mud run or obstacle course in 2013—twice as many as in 2012. And for good reason: “Even though these events are ‘extreme,’ they’ve been made accessible to all levels of fitness,” says Jon Stratford, certified trainer for Grokker.com. They’re more about challenging yourself and trying your best rather than feeling the pressure to win, he says. And there’s a community feel, with people helping each other on the course.

For your first mud run, expect obstacles you’ll have to climb, wade or swim through, jump off, crawl under, and balance on, says Stratford. You’ll use all parts of your body, so strong muscles in your back, legs, and core are key. Stratford suggests developing a steady but challenging strength-training routine, then adding cardio intervals and longer distance runs to your sessions. Also train with ropes to improve your grip, a skill that can be overlooked but is essential for these races, he says.

