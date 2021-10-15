Lululemon's Cropped Puffer Jacket Can't Stay in Stock, but We Found Dupes Starting at $75
It's never a great feeling when you've had your eye on a product, and then in the blink of an eye, it sells out — but it's often an unfortunate reality when shopping from a mega-popular brand. That's the case for Lululemon's Wunder Puff Jacket, a customer-favorite cropped puffer that's currently sold out in every size on Lululemon's site. It's no wonder the jacket is in such high demand, though: Made with warm down and a water-resistant outer layer, it delivers on both comfort and style.
Luckily, there are plenty of lookalikes available from brands like Gap, Levi's, Orolay, and The North Face. The best part? These jackets have rave reviews of their own and cost a fraction of the price of Lululemon's coveted $248 version. (Related: These Are the Best Lululemon Dupes You Can Score on Amazon)
Below, we've rounded up five cropped puffer jackets that are similar in style, fit, and function to Lululemon's option. Starting at just $75, these high-quality dupes don't skimp on comfort, warmth, or durability, and they'll last you for many winters to come.
Orolay Winter Puffer Down Jacket
Orolay's glossy take on the style is reminiscent of the Wunder Puff's bold pink colorway (which is no longer available). The jacket comes in six colors, including deep lavender and bright red, and its water-resistant nylon exterior gives it a metallic finish for an elevated look.
Its trendy cropped fit won't mean it's not warm enough, either: The puffer is filled with a combination of down and feathers to lock in heat. One Amazon reviewer said the coat gives "on-trend comfort" and continued, "It's got a nice weight to it and would keep you warm without a lot of bulk. The collar is very tall and it gives the jacket a fashion-forward look."
Buy It: Orolay Winter Puffer Down Jacket, from $130, amazon.com
Levi's Women's Zoe Corduroy Puffer Jacket
If you're interested in the cropped design of Lululemon's puffer but prefer a different material, consider this version from Levi's. Made with soft cotton corduroy, the zip-up jacket has cuffed sleeves and a drawstring in the inner hem so you can adjust the fit to your liking.
The cozy topper kept one reviewer warm in 5-degree weather. "I wore this traveling to Boston for a few days. The weather unexpectedly dropped to 5 degrees Fahrenheit," they wrote. "I wore a long sleeve t-shirt underneath with this jacket. My upper body was warm and toasty the entire time!"
Buy It: Levi's Corduroy Puffer Jacket, from $80, amazon.com
Levi's Women's Cinch Waist Puffer Jacket
Another great find from Levi's, this cropped puffer jacket comes in 11 colorways that will elevate any of the fall outfits already in your closet. It's made with a durable nylon material that can withstand harsh weather and a cozy polyester lining for extra warmth. Along with a high collar and two functional pockets, it even has a drawstring cord at the back so you can customize the fit. If you're looking for a fun pattern or bold color, try the jacket in its hot pink, red, or tie-dye options, and pair it with your favorite pair of jeans and fall boots.
Buy It: Levi's Women's Cinch Waist Puffer Jacket, from $75, amazon.com
The North Face Women's Dealio Down Crop Jacket
The North Face's cropped puffer has a water-resistant outer layer made of 100 percent recycled polyester, while its extra warm goose down fill is certified by the Responsible Down Standard, according to the brand — so you can consider this a win-win for you and the environment. What's more, it has a convenient two-way zipper closure and faux fur trim on the hood that's removable.
One Amazon shopper called the jacket "gorgeous, well-made, and warm as can be," while another said it's "super warm and very water- and wind-resistant."
Buy It: The North Face's Dealio Crop Jacket, from $150, amazon.com
Gap's 100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer Jacket
Keeping the environment in mind, Gap created this fall staple using 100 percent recycled polyester. And while the cropped puffer is fairly lightweight, it'll still keep you toasty thanks to Gap's signature Primaloft insulating fabric, which is made of recycled materials, per the brand.
Gap's hooded jacket comes in five colorways, including a bright pink and a shiny black. Numerous Gap reviewers rave about the "gorgeous" color options, with multiple people calling the jacket "stylish." One wrote, "Great fit and quality. This coat looks even better in person, you won't be disappointed."
Buy It: Gap's Cropped Puffer Jacket, $89 with code GAPVIP, was $148, gap.com