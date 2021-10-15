Lululemon's Cropped Puffer Jacket Can't Stay in Stock, but We Found Dupes Starting at $75

Another great find from Levi's, this cropped puffer jacket comes in 11 colorways that will elevate any of the fall outfits already in your closet. It's made with a durable nylon material that can withstand harsh weather and a cozy polyester lining for extra warmth. Along with a high collar and two functional pockets, it even has a drawstring cord at the back so you can customize the fit. If you're looking for a fun pattern or bold color, try the jacket in its hot pink, red, or tie-dye options, and pair it with your favorite pair of jeans and fall boots.