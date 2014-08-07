Can alcohol affect your period? Turns out, frequent boozy nights out could leave you with more lasting effects than a string of killer hangovers. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, chronic (the important factor, here) heavy drinking can cause irregular periods. Still, a three-week study showed that a significant number of women who classified as "social drinkers," consuming about three weeks per day, also dealt with abnormal menstrual cycles, according to the Institute.

The reason this is one of the causes of irregular periods: Alcohol may temporarily increase levels of estrogen and testosterone, which may disrupt the normal hormonal fluctuations necessary for ovulation. As a result, your periods may become irregular or you may even skip them.

Researchers aren't sure how much alcohol it takes to disrupt your cycle — the quantity likely varies from woman to woman, but sticking to the guideline of one drink or less per day is the best way to keep your pinot from interfering with your period. (And if your bottle of red gets funky before you finish it, try one of these hacks to use up the leftover vino.)