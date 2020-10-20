In history books printed decades from now, the 2010s in the United States could easily be described as both the best of times and worst of times for the environment. Pledges were made to act on global warming and electric cars and recycling became more accessible, but tragic natural disasters, due in part to climate change, still prevailed. California was set ablaze with nearly 8,200 wildfires in 2019, burning roughly 260,000 acres in the process. Coasts along New York, New Jersey, and surrounding states were devastated by 2012’s Hurricane Sandy. Texas was slammed with Hurricane Harvey in 2017, damaging more than 208,000 homes. And just last year, towns in Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri were met with historic flooding, due to a combination of heavy rainfall and melting snow, creating an estimated $6.2 billion in damage. The frequency of climate change-related weather catastrophes has increased by an unnerving 46 percent between 2000 and 2017, and are projected to only worsen in the coming years, according to research published in the Lancet.