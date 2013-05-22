30 Ways to Make This Your Healthiest Summer Yet

By now we know that loads of late-night eating probably isn't the healthiest habit. Turns out, it's best to consume a majority of your calories before 3 p.m. if you're aiming to lose weight, says Paul Arciero, D.P.E., a professor of nutrition and exercise science at Skidmore College. People who eat their biggest meals early in the day shed more weight than those who eat the same number of calories with a majority of them later in the day. So keep your dinners light and try to dig in to your lunch around noon or in the early afternoon.

And bulk up your breakfast with eggs—you won't find a more perfect protein source. Eggs are highly respected by dietitians because of their balance of essential amino acids (protein building blocks used by your body to manufacture everything from muscle fibers to brain chemicals). Researchers at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center found that when people ate eggs in the morning, they felt less hungry throughout the day than when breakfast consisted of complex carbohydrates like bagels. "The protein and fat in the egg may be contributing to the feeling of satiety," says lead researcher Nikhil V. Dhurandhar, Ph.D.