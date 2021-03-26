There was never a moment in my life when I didn't know social justice was going to be a part of what I did, especially since my mom is much more of an activist than I am. She was an active member of her union, and she's worked with incarcerated Vietnamese men at San Quentin for 15 years. My family are Vietnamese refugees — my mom and a number of her siblings arrived in 1975 as the war was ending — and they were in refugee camps before landing in Brooklyn and eventually moving to California. My mom has always been more progressive than her siblings, who are mostly apolitical and religiously conservative, and I think she's this way because she's a rabble-rouser by nature, and had to raise a child by herself. For my mom, it was: What does it take to survive? What does it take to get a friggin' bathroom in the park? It was very organic for her to be like, "If there's no bathroom, I'm going to ask for one. If I don't have good working conditions, I'm going to fight."