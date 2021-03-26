By Andrea Cheng
I can't tell you how much of my life has been spent proving to others that I'm American and that I belong — only to now be yelled at by strangers on the street (and in a neighborhood I've lived for the last eight years) that I should "go back to where I came from." Like, go back to Tennessee, where I was born? Or to Michigan, where I spent my formative years? But this perceived otherness — which is officially called the "perpetual foreigner" stereotype — is why most Asian Americans have been conditioned to believe that in order to assimilate, one mustn't cause trouble nor speak up and speak out, even when being subjected to racial microaggressions or outright racism. But in light of the recent shootings in Atlanta that targeted Asian women working in survival jobs, coupled with the wave of violent and intimidating acts against the elderly, staying silent (and for non-Asians, staying complicit) is no longer an option.
It begins by recognizing that racism toward the Asian American and Pacific Islander community has existed for centuries (see: the Chinese Massacre of 1871, the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act, Japanese internment camps in the '40s, or the murder of Vincent Chen in the '80s). Or understanding that gross stereotypical depictions of Asians in the media, specifically the sexualization and exoticization of women, have dehumanized Asian women into mere objects. Or knowing that combating AAPI hate crimes must also include lower-income Asians, who are most vulnerable to these attacks.
Asian Americans have been invisible for so long. I held my tongue when white acquaintances have previously said my "English is, like, so good," when a friend thought it was okay to tell me that "Chinatown is so gross," when a former boss remarked that "there are too many Asians" as an excuse for mixing up names, or when I was once asked to do a tutorial on how to wear chopsticks in my hair. But now that we're so incredibly, and finally, visible, as the result of being thrown into the spotlight, it's time that our stories are heard. It's still hard for me to articulate how I feel, which during this time has been a combination of inconsolable grief and abject terror, but what I have been doing is donating to the families of the victims who were attacked and amplifying the voices of others in the community. So, to that end, I spoke with three extraordinary Asian American women on their experiences, how they're feeling, and how they're using their platform to effect change.
The first time I ever experienced anti-Asian racism was when I began commuting into Manhattan from Queens to attend LaGuardia High School in 2008, and random people on the subway would lash out, calling me "Asian bitch" or "Cheena." I didn't know how to react: What do you say? How do you act in the moment? When it happens, when it catches you completely off guard, you're left stunned. And at the same time, you don't want to say something that might escalate the situation to a point where you don't feel safe.
After these incidents, I'd feel even more upset and frustrated that I didn't do anything in the moment. During quarantine, I started drawing again — the first in a long time (my mom likes to joke that I was drawing ever since I could pick up a pencil). I drew a portrait of Bawi Cung Nung and his 6-year-old son, who were attacked last March outside of Sam's Club in Texas. I hadn't been able to shake their images from my head, so I thought I'd try drawing, and what I thought was going to be a quick sketch turned into a detailed illustration that took hours. And by the end of it, it was like a form of catharsis, and it helped me process what was happening.
My second was a self-portrait, which took me three days to complete, and it was the first artwork I shared openly. It was inspired by three events: 1) The violent anti-Asian hate crimes that were largely ignored by mainstream media. 2) The five-part PBS docu-series called Asian Americans, which made me realize just how deprived I was of the history of my own people in this country. Watching proactive Asian American students in the '60s encouraged me to be more vocal in the present. 3) The Brooklyn-based artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, who did a series of striking photographs with powerful messaging for the Netflix show She's Gotta Have It when the main character experiences a sexual assault. To see someone turn a traumatic attack into an act of empowerment was so badass.
As a petite Asian American woman, it was important to communicate the inextricable link between racism and sexism, which we saw with the Atlanta shootings. In the last year, I've been sexually harassed more than I've been racially attacked, but it's impossible to separate one from the other. And through my self-portrait, I was able to funnel those feelings — that sense of helplessness and defenselessness from years of verbal abuse, sexual harassment, and microaggressions — into a visual representation of defiance.
Of course, I was initially reluctant to share it with the world. I've always been protective of my work, and this particular piece was so deeply personal and vulnerable, I was scared of pushback. But a few friends told me it was important, and within minutes of posting, it got reshared and it continued to rack up likes — into the thousands. I think it resonates with people because we've been gaslit and ignored for so long, and to put those wounds — both internal and external — on paper, in a very raw, explicit, and graphic manner while being intentional about it — validates their experiences.
When I posted my self-portrait, I didn't have grander ideas of what it could become. I simply wanted to share what was on my heart, hoping that it would speak to someone. And the fact that it has, it's only pushed me to do more, to connect with the individuals affected by hate crimes, and to draw their portraits in their honor. The most rewarding moment: FaceTiming with one grandma after sharing her portrait with her, learning her story, and letting her know that we care, that no elder should be treated that way.
I'm an empathic person, and it does weigh heavily on me, depicting these traumatic instances. I sometimes question even how helpful it is when we've been subjected to a series of violent imagery aimed at our community. I do want to shift my focus and create more work that not only uplifts, empowers, and validates the AAPI community, but also encourages people to speak out, which for many, defies the way in which we've been brought up. It's rare to see Asians in the diaspora depicted, especially in activist art, because the Asian American movement is still so new — we're still solidifying our political views. (Related: As an Asian-American, I'm Giving Myself Permission to Speak Up)
Right now, we're at a pivotal moment, and it's discouraging to know that six Asian women had to die in the Atlanta shootings in order for people to pay attention. We can't let them die in vain, so it's an important time to galvanize and help in any way they can, whether that's through creating art or putting together a "How to Report a Hate Crime" handbook. I constantly ask myself, "What more can I be doing? What more can I bring to the table to help the AAPI community?" And I ask you to do the same.
My mom loves to call me a protest baby — I was 3-years-old when I went to my first protest. There weren't any bathrooms at the park we frequented, so my mom — a single parent — threw me on her back and said, "We're going to the City Council meeting; I'm demanding a bathroom."
I grew up in a community on the eastside of San Jose, Calif., called Alum Rock, which is predominantly working-class and largely made up of people of color. There's a misunderstanding that people who live in ethnic enclaves don't experience white supremacist violence — we absolutely do; it just takes different forms. I've had my share of people say to me, "Go back to your country," but I've also experienced systemic racism, which is how ethnic enclaves are formed in the first place.
There was never a moment in my life when I didn't know social justice was going to be a part of what I did, especially since my mom is much more of an activist than I am. She was an active member of her union, and she's worked with incarcerated Vietnamese men at San Quentin for 15 years. My family are Vietnamese refugees — my mom and a number of her siblings arrived in 1975 as the war was ending — and they were in refugee camps before landing in Brooklyn and eventually moving to California. My mom has always been more progressive than her siblings, who are mostly apolitical and religiously conservative, and I think she's this way because she's a rabble-rouser by nature, and had to raise a child by herself. For my mom, it was: What does it take to survive? What does it take to get a friggin' bathroom in the park? It was very organic for her to be like, "If there's no bathroom, I'm going to ask for one. If I don't have good working conditions, I'm going to fight."
So, I don't think it's possible to talk about the work I do without acknowledging that it was made attainable by seeing someone who is community-oriented. So much of how I understand what it means to show up in my community, whether that's at a protest or supporting other people in my community, comes from my mom. She's great on a bullhorn. For the last 12 years, I've done community-based political education because I think there needs to be a catalyst for folks to understand why the kind of protests that my mom does is necessary. It took her a long time to figure out what I did, but once she understood that community-based political education is another form of social justice, there's a tremendous amount of pride in seeing her kid carry on her legacy.
Community-based political education is the kind of racial and gender justice learning that you would do, say, in a repurposed school cafeteria on a Sunday afternoon. One of the things I've done is give young Vietnamese-American folks a sense of their history outside of what's available in textbooks (an example: Before colonialism, we had a transgender king who would sleep with men, and that's liberating if you're a queer and/or trans Vietnamese person, and you've never heard that narrative before).
My academic research was on the Asians 4 Black Lives political formation, and that's what I'm writing a book on, tentatively titled, The End of Allyship: A New Era of Solidarity. The point being: to shatter the notion that our communities — AAPI and Black — are diametrically opposed to each other, that we can't fight for racial justice together, and that we don't appreciate nuance in our different experiences. Cross-racial solidarity actually goes back decades, but the reason why a different — and false — narrative exists is because of the model minority myth, which is definitively anti-Black. The myth makes it seem like Asian Americans are class privileged, biologically predisposed to success, and positioned above and against Black folks. The reality is that multiracial communities experience homelessness and economic disenfranchisement.
The most visible people in the Asian American community are also the most privileged, and while it's helpful that celebrities are trying to shed a light on anti-Asian violence, their issues aren't the same as ours, such as decriminalizing sex work and abolition. The closer you are to privilege, the further you're going to be from those issues.
For a long time, it was believed that to invest in Asian American organizing was to invest in invisibility, because we just weren't interested in anything other than the model minority myth — it's nice, it's convenient. As a result, crucial organizations (such as Asian Pacific Environmental Network or Asian and Pacific Islander Equality — North California in Oakland, Calif.) are seriously underfunded. Now, we're at a point that highlights how much we've previously failed at having an effective national conversation about race and how it's applied to different communities of color. And as someone who's been talking about this for a while, it's exciting.
This is the first time I've seen people really willing to talk about the fact that racism articulates itself in different ways in different communities. It's disappointing that it's taken this long, and it's horrifying that Atlanta and the last year have been such a rude awakening for so many people in regards to anti-Asian racism, but I'm hoping it might, finally, signal a change.
Growing up in St. Louis, my twin sister and I were called Twinkies, because we were "yellow on the outside, white on the inside." We immigrated to the U.S. from Seoul when we were 5-years-old. After a couple years of taking ESL classes, we had fully, successfully assimilated: We were enrolled in all-white schools, we had white friends, we landed spots on the cheerleading squad, and we played tennis. And then we pursued desirable, professional careers — I went into finance marketing; my sister became a doctor. By all accounts, we did everything "right," leading lives that our parents wanted for us by sacrificing their own.
And yet, it hasn't shielded us from years of microaggressions — and then hateful comments once the pandemic hit. When we first moved to the U.S., we were young but old enough to understand that we looked different. My mom used to pack us kimchi and kimbap for lunch, and white kids used to scrunch up their noses and ask, "What's that smell?" There were times when I felt like I was stuck between two cultures, and I just remember so desperately wanting to fit in, to be white. I was embarrassed to be Korean, so there was a phase in high school where I went blonde and wore blue contacts.
It was just so much easier to not say anything if someone called me a chink or made a "joke," such as when I got a B+ on a chemistry final and a classmate said, "You didn't get an A?" Or at work, fielding comments such as, "You're a pretty Asian girl," which is not only problematic because of its fetishistic undertones, but also because it trivializes the work I did to get to where I am. I had been conditioned to accept unspoken and casual racism.
But when lockdown first started last year, there were two separate incidents that made me question my silence. I lived in downtown Chicago at the time — which was my home for the last decade — when these white men, one at Whole Foods and one in the elevator in my building, warned me "not to bring the Chinese virus here." I was completely shocked, something switched, and I went off.
I think that's when I started to get angry, especially after so many years of suppressing my emotions. The recent rise in hate crimes to our elders, to our halmeoni (the Korean word for grandmother) is extremely upsetting, and it gave me the push to use Chicago Food Girl — the blog I launched seven years ago to review local restaurants and share my family's Korean recipes (kimchi jjigae or galbi) — as a platform to bring attention to anti-Asian racism and to speak out against the hate. Being able to vocalize how I'm feeling has been incredibly liberating.
What has also been frustrating is the deafening silence from white women food bloggers, who aren't standing up for the AAPI community when they have no qualms about appropriating our culture or our food for profit. For them, it's business as usual as they continue to share bibimbap, chicken teriyaki, and pad Thai recipes. And the sad thing is, I don't think they care because they're comfortable with their whiteness. They have no issues with what happens to anyone else unless it directly affects them.
That's precisely what I want to see: for people to acknowledge that anti-Asian racism is real and to care. The Atlanta shootings really shook me because we had just moved to the city, and this act of terrorism took place 10 minutes from our house. I'm not one to show emotion, but I broke down crying after I saw the GoFundMe for the two boys who lost their mom.
I'm hoping that at the end, all of this will unify us and bring the change we need. And I hope that we can heal. I'm proud to be Korean-American, and it's sad that it took me 35 years to get here. But every year, as I get older, I feel more comfortable in my skin. My Korean mother has been telling me to be careful, to not walk outside at night. Yes, I will be careful and will be even more on high alert, but at the same time, I'm not going to live in fear. I'm not going to let those people win.
Please consider donating to the AAPI Community Fund to #StopAsianHate.