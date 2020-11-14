It's become such an important tool for coping with quarantine life that, at one point, when I thought I misplaced it, I bought two more. Of course, I found the first one, so now I have three. It works out perfectly, though: I keep one at my desk in my bedroom to use while I work, one on the couch for when I need to destress, and one in my bag to use on the go. Having an acupressure ring with me at all times has been really helpful for when I take the train or subway — during COVID times, it's easy to get caught up in worrying about germs, the number of people in the train car, and whether someone is sitting next to me. At first, I felt like I looked a little weird for using it in public, but it helps so much I don't even care anymore.