Peloton's Ally Love Isn't Here for One-Note Wellness Routines

Just like nationality, occupation, and whether or not you’re a self-described “dog person,” eating habits are often boiled down into singular, concise labels: "plant-based foodies," "paleo eaters," you get the idea. But Peloton instructor Ally Love says she's never been one to pigeonhole herself into just one eating style. “What you consume and your eating routine is usually very personal,” she tells Shape. “We tend to lean into this idea that if you’re this title, then you must be healthier, or you can’t eat these things because you're gonna do this to the environment. I think what I have come to terms with is that everyone’s going to be unique in their eating choices.” (Related: Why You Have to Stop Comparing Your Eating Habits to Your Friends')

In fact, if you were to open up the Peloton instructor’s fridge right now, she says you’d find both omnivore-approved and plant-based ingredients, including shrimp and fish, ground turkey, steak, tempeh, tofu, and pre-prepared vegan pasta dishes. Instead of following a strict, set-in-stone eating pattern, Love says she prefers to focus on how food makes her feel — both mentally and physically.

Throughout the frigid winter months, for example, she says she might nosh on hearty root vegetables or a warming beef stew. Other days, she might opt for a protein-packed chicken curry or a chickpea-based channa masala, she explains. “I’m someone who not only subscribes to moderation but also making sure that I have a diverse portfolio of eating,” says the founder and CEO of Love Squad, an online empowerment community. “I want to make sure that I’m not eating one thing or one style — that's what makes me feel good.”

Love says she applies that same strategy to her workout routine. Out of all the Peloton classes she’s tried and instructors she’s sweat with (which, BTW, is practically all of them), she says the Tread workouts reign supreme in her book. (Her favorite instructor, however, can’t be pinned down, she adds.) But just like her eating routine, Love explains, she doesn’t stick solely to intense sprints or drawn-out endurance runs. “I diversify my training routine,” she shares. “I know that I love running, but I like to diversify in terms of what I'm offering my body because, when you get stuck in only one thing, your body can only do that one thing and then it plateaus.” That means she might power through an 8-minute-mile run in between meetings on a fast-paced workday and take longer, slower runs on chill weekends, she explains. (Related: Is It Bad to Do the Same Workout Every Day?)

Still, Love admits that she *does* rely on a few staples to stay energized enough to tackle her dynamic training routine. As someone who prefers morning sweat seshes, Love says she'll typically skip breakfast, chug some water, and hop on the bike for a 20- to 45-minute, straight-out-of-bed workout. That said, if an intense Tabata class and longer ride (think: two hours) is on the a.m. agenda, the instructor says she'll nourish herself beforehand with something simple, such as an apple with almond butter, a banana, or a classic PB&J. (BTW, here's what to eat before and after a morning workout, according to experts.)

No matter what type of training she tackles or how long her workout is, Love says she always sets aside time to refuel. Some days, she’ll munch on fresh avocado and tomato slices after a workout, but most often, she says she goes with her favorite: A berry-based breakfast smoothie featuring Kite Hill’s plain, unsweetened almond milk yogurt (Buy It, $4, amazon.com), a scoop of protein powder, and electrolyte-packed coconut water to aid with hydration. (BTW, Love is a partner with Kite Hill.)

When Love has more time to dedicate to her post-workout routine, including on vacations and off-days, she says she’ll go with a filling brekkie that’s a bit more traditional — but seriously delicious. “I will say making pancakes is my jam,” she shares. “I think Saturdays are for pancakes, and I love a good fluffy one. That’s why Kite Hill and I created this lemon blueberry pancake recipe that’s so great.” Packed with fresh berries, tart lemon juice, and Kite Hill’s sweet vanilla almond milk yogurt (Buy It, $1, amazon.com), the dairy-free, vegan flapjacks are a surefire way to satisfy all eaters — no matter their label.