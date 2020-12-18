Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

First, What Is Anxiety, Exactly?

"It’s the fear of something real or imagined. When we become anxious, our fight-or-flight response kicks in and our adrenaline pumps, our heart starts to beat faster, and our stomach muscles constrict. Anxiety is manifested in two ways. There are the physical symptoms, which can confuse people and make them think something is wrong with them. I can’t tell you how many clients I’ve had who ended up in the emergency room thinking they were having a heart attack. A feeling of light-headedness, tingling, or nausea is also common. And you can feel anxiety in the pit of your stomach — it’s dread, like something bad is going to happen.

The second way is the emotional side of it — the incessant thoughts we can get trapped in when we’re anxious. An example is the kind of catastrophic thinking that makes us leap to the worst-case scenario. So if your husband is late coming home, for instance, you assume he’s been in a car crash." (Related: 8 Things You Absolutely Need to Know If Your Partner Has Anxiety, According to a Therapist)

What Might Be at the Root of Your Anxiety RN

"One of the hardest things about the pandemic is that there is so much uncertainty. If we had an end date to this thing or we knew more about preventing it, that would help. But every day we get up and we have no idea how the situation is going to unfold. Before COVID-19, we mostly felt safe and that we were basically in control of our environment. Now we don’t."

The Link Between Anxiety & Grief

"[Grief] is not unlike what we’re going through with the pandemic. When you lose someone you love, it’s like the bottom drops out. Your life never goes back to the way it was; everything looks different. Over the last few months, it’s been a process for people to give themselves permission to grieve.

Initially, even though we recognized that we were anxious, we didn’t connect what we were missing out on to grief. But as the situation continued, and we realized the extent of what we were losing — vacations, family gatherings, jobs — we began to understand that as grief."

How to Deal with This Loss

"We have to let ourselves feel all the sadness that comes up and mourn the things we’re letting go of and the lives we had. Once we do that, we can move through it. Meditation and mindfulness are some of the most powerful tools we can use to cope with anxiety and grief because they help us live in the present moment. Currently, we’re spending a lot of time in the past and a lot of time in the future. We’re thinking about what things were like and wondering what’s going to happen. Bringing our awareness and focus to the present moment is helpful for centering us."

How to Calm Anxiety In the Moment

"Deep-breathing exercises really help. When we get anxious, we become more amped up, which keeps us feeling fearful. If you sit calmly and do some deep breathing, it sends messages to your body that everything is OK and to stay calm.