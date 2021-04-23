With spring fever on the rise, Taurus season in full swing, and sweet, festive, pre-summery May just around the corner, late April — especially this late April — might have you feeling like you're on the precipice of something major. Whether you're looking forward to more social time and less distance post-vaccination or feeling like you're on the brink of professional changes, this month's full moon can be a catalyst for some serious soul-searching that can fuel a breakthrough.

On Monday, April 26 at 11:33 p.m. ET/8:33 p.m. PT exactly, a full moon will occur in the fixed water sign Scorpio. Here's what it means and how you can make the most of this powerful astrological event.

What Full Moons Mean

First, a primer on how full moons function astrologically: For starters, in astrology, the moon serves as your emotional compass, ruling over your intuition and sense of security. And reaching the part of its monthly cycle where it's at its most full, shimmery, and luminous tends to put extra emphasis on those themes.

Full moon vibes are rather infamous for getting things a little wild. You're trying to do one quick errand and hit unusually congested traffic and ragey drivers, your neighbors are randomly partying on a weeknight, or a client calls you with irrational demands. Well, it's just a reminder that the word lunacy comes from the Latin word "luna" aka moon. That said, it's worth investigating the underpinnings of these "WTF" moments. Full moons are simply amplifying our emotions — especially the kind that tend to get swept under the rug so we can keep our heads down and go about everyday business. This lunar phase has a way of causing all that pent up energy to reach a boiling point during which we're compelled to contend with whatever it is we've been avoiding. Full moon drama tends to stem from people reaching that point and then projecting — or, more healthfully, opening up about — their previously repressed pain, stress, or trauma.

Full moons also serve as culmination points of regular astrological cycles. Everyone has various "plots" running in their life narrative at any given point in time, and during a full moon, the storyline that kicked off around the corresponding new moon in the same sign might reach its organic endpoint. (Reminder: New moons are the opposite of full moons, when the celestial body isn't illuminated by the sun from our vantage point and it appears completely dark.) This April 26 full moon in Scorpio is linked to the new moon that happened on November 14, 2020. Think back to that time — just before the holidays, heading into a pandemic winter — and how things that had just begun might now be coming to a natural conclusion or climax.

Regardless of how the lunar event hits your natal chart, you could notice its intensity, but if it is interacting with your chart in a significant way (more on that below), you could feel particularly antsy, emotional, or sensitive. The main thing to bear in mind, though, is that they serve as valuable checkpoints for examining deep-rooted feelings and completing one chapter before forging ahead into another.

Themes of This Scorpio Full Moon

Water sign Scorpio, symbolized by the Scorpion, is co-ruled by Mars (the planet of action, energy, and sex) and Pluto (the planet of transformation, power, and the subconscious). People born during Scorpio season, generally within days or weeks of Halloween and Día de los Muertos, come into the world while the earth is getting comfortable with more darkness and death — at least in the Northern hemisphere — in order to ultimately usher in renewed life.

All of this can make them uniquely comfortable with the heavy underbelly of life, power and control issues, and the natural cycle of death and rebirth. In turn, they can be intense, magnetic, eerily in tune with their intuition and their sexuality, psychic, self-possessed, and possessive. As a fixed sign, they often dig their heels in, especially around emotional attachments. And this full moon, occurring under the influence of the razor-focused, deeply feeling water sign, will help you use that Scorpionic perspective to uncover buried emotions — especially as they relate to your most intimate desires.

The April 26 full moon has also been referred to as the Super Pink Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. The pink characterization stems from a wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulata, which has gone by the name of creeping phlox, moss phlox as well as "moss pink." It's fitting that a full moon named for the flower also happens to be under Scorpio's terrain, as phlox is Latin for "flame," bringing to mind the way the fixed water sign will burn for anything — or anyone — they have their heart set on.

As mentioned previously, this full moon is all about intimacy and your inner life and emotions. If everyday life generally has you navigating the surface of the sea, intent on keeping things placid whenever possible, then this full moon challenges you to go as far underwater as you possibly can to look at and better understand what needs, wants, fears, and traumas you've been hiding under there. Only then can you fully wrap your head around what's going on both above and below the waves — and make changes to how you're charting your course. These themes naturally stem from Scorpio and the eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, which it rules. (Related: How Tapping Into the Lunar Cycle Can Enhance Your Sex Life)

A couple of other planets and forces are worth noting here. This full moon will form a square to serious Saturn, currently moving through fellow fixed air sign Aquarius. Meanwhile, Saturn also squares messenger Mercury and romantic Venus, signaling restriction, boundaries, and hard lessons when it comes to emotional processing, communication, and relationships.

It'll also oppose rebellious Uranus, moving through fixed earth sign Taurus. This may funnel any challenges you're experiencing into a desire to strike out on your own, take a whole different route, or react in a way that's out of character, quirky, or impulsive. Given the Uranian influence of this full moon, it's smart to expect the unexpected — and, even if you're inspired to take a risk, do what you can to make it a calculated (à la Scorpio) and cautious one.

And speaking of taking a risk, go-getter Mars was invited to the party, too. Thankfully, it's forming a pretty sweet trine to the full moon, helping you feel more courageous, confident, bold, and capable of using whatever it is you've learned about yourself or your relationships to move forward in a self-assured way.

Who the Scorpio Full Moon Will Affect the Most

If you were born when the sun was in the sign of the Scorpion — annually from approximately October 23 to November 22 — or with your personal planets (Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, or Mars) in Scorpio (something you can learn from your natal chart), you'll feel this full moon more than most.

If you want to get even more specific, check to see if you have a personal planet that falls within five degrees of the full moon (7 degrees Scorpio). If so, you could feel underlying sadness and/or anger boiling to the surface. But you also have the power to use it as a guide to reflect on your needs, set better boundaries for yourself, tend to old wounds, and make gratifying changes.

Similarly, if your rising sign/ascendant falls in a fellow fixed sign — Taurus (fixed earth), Leo (fixed fire), Aquarius (fixed air) — this could be a productive moment for checking yourself on relationship and security issues, as the full moon will affect your fourth house of home life (Leo), tenth house of career (Aquarius), or seventh house of partnership (Taurus). It's also worth checking your natal chart to see if any of your personal planets (your moon sign, Mercury, Venus, and Mars) fall in a fixed sign and between 2-12 degrees, as in that case, you'll feel this full moon more than others.

The Illuminating Takeaway

Full moons are fertile ground for a lot of volatility and drama, but they're also made for having emotional breakthroughs and diving into the deep end of personal transformation — especially when they fall in intense, passionate, take-charge Scorpio. And we'll do best to embrace the challenges as well as the potential positive takeaways, because with Saturn, Uranus, and Mars all squeezing into the picture this time around, it'll be hard to avoid tough lessons, the desire for change, and a fire in your belly to take action on your dreams.

As a fixed sign, Scorpios make their mark in the world by being intuitive, razor-focused, and refusing to back down. When they're in control, they can be tough to ignore or deny. Likewise, this full moon is setting up to be difficult to shy away from and important to acknowledge. It's designed to compel us to do the work, shed the light on what we've been hiding in the dark, and then step into our power. Sure, that sounds intimidating — but so does just about anything that could fuel lasting, healing change.