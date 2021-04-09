If you're feeling a burst of optimism that makes you feel as though you're on the brink of sweet new beginnings, you can thank springtime, obviously — but also the upcoming, romantic, bliss-bringing new moon.

On Sunday, April 11 at 10:31 p.m. ET/7:31 p.m. PT exactly, the new moon will fall in driven, bold cardinal fire sign Aries. Here's what it means and how you can make the most of this passionate, confidence-enhancing astrological event.

What New Moons Mean

First, a primer on new moons: The astrological inverse of full moons, new moons occur when the moon is not illuminated by the sun from our perspective on Earth. That's why they host a deep navy sky that can function almost like a blank vision board on which you can pin an exciting vision. Fittingly, new moons are a prime opportunity for getting clear on long-term intentions, goals, and big-picture projects. And in order to "lock-in" your wish, you can practice a ritual such as opening up to a therapist or loved one, journaling, lighting a candle, or doing a visualization practice.

Basically, it's your monthly — and very rarely, twice-monthly — astrological green light to pinpoint a goal and design a road map for achieving it.

New moons also set up a new lunar cycle, ushering in the first chapter of a short, six-month narrative in your life. Pro-tip: Record what you've been dreaming about or hoping for around the new moon, and then circle back six months down the road when the corresponding full moon is happening. You can note how far you've come and quite possibly notice that you've reached a culmination point. FYI, this April 11 new moon is linked to the October 20 full moon — both in Aries. (You can also do this retroactively: Think about how 2020's moons in June and December on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis affected your life.)

Themes of the April 2021 Aries New Moon

Fire sign Aries, symbolized by the Ram, is ruled by the dynamic planet of energy, action, aggression, and sex: Mars. The sign also serves as the ruler of the first house of self, appearance, personality, approach to life, and early childhood. In turn, Aries are known for being extremely driven, speedy, direct, bold, impulsive, and almost childlike in terms of being innocent or playful. Innately competitive and often athletic, they're wired to feel like they've "won" or have come in first at whatever it is they're involved in — be that a game or a conversation. In fact, they'll actually purposely seek out opportunities to debate or spar with others. Yep, they're fiery go-getters through and through.

That said, this new moon was made for tuning into your gut and making daring moves to get after your desires without worrying too much (or possibly not at all) about the consequences at the moment.

It bears noting that Aries is also a cardinal sign, best known for big-picture thinking and project initiation. So it's pretty much the perfect sign to host this springtime, new-moon, fresh-start fest. And it's one of the last big Aries season events before Taurus season begins to roll in.

Speaking of Taurus season, the main must-know about this new moon is that it will cozy up to social Venus in Aries not long before the planet of love, beauty, and money moves into Taurus on April 14. The conjunction (meaning they'll be within 10 degrees of one another) underlines the ability to initiate fresh starts and new goals in relationships and to blend diplomacy with assertiveness. The key to getting the ball rolling will be to lead with the people-loving power of Venus versus the impulsive, pushy side of Aries.

And thanks to a square between the new moon and Pluto, the planet of subconscious forces, in Capricorn, it might be necessary to take a cold, hard look at underlying fears, psychological wounds, and power struggles that are at play in the backdrop of your life. But if you can be real with yourself and do some figurative smudging (or cleansing) of these demons, you'll be able to plow ahead feeling lighter and more self-assured.

In short, this new moon presents a special chance to clear out the cobwebs of any old beliefs that are no longer serving you in order to take passionate action — perhaps all while bolstering your bonds.

Who the Aries New Moon Will Affect the Most

If you were born under the sign of the Ram — approximately March 21 to April 19 — or with your personal planets (the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, or Mars) in Pisces (something you can learn from your natal chart), you'll feel this new moon more than most. More specifically, if you have a personal planet that falls within five degrees of the new moon (22 degrees Aries), you could feel extra motivated to take advantage of its no-nonsense, fired-up, go-getter vibes.

Similarly, if you were born in a cardinal sign — Cancer (cardinal water), Libra (cardinal air), or Capricorn (cardinal earth) — you could feel the confidence-boosting, take-charge tone of this new moon, urging you to stand up for what you need from your personal and professional relationships.

The Dynamic Takeaway of the Aries New Moon

No matter the sign they're occurring in, new moons present an opportunity to gain clarity and launch whichever larger game plan feels the most right at the moment. But April's new moon is especially powerful for doing exactly that, given its position in motivated, passionate, gung-ho, and fast-paced fire sign Aries. Thanks to its conjunction with sweet Venus, you'll want to zero in on how collaboration and your closest relationships can support your efforts — or how you can set new goals with the people you love. And with a square to transformative Pluto, you could find there's a great deal of power in facing your fears ahead of starting a new chapter.

Regardless of the intentions that are lighting you up inside — and the story you'd like to write as a result — the Aries new moon is fertile terrain for owning your desires and feeling practically unstoppable as you race toward fulfillment. Sure, there could be some bumps along the way, but one of Aries' greatest lessons is that as much as it can pay to map your course before you hit the road, there are also moments in life that call for leaping and knowing the net will appear. This new moon could very well be one of them.