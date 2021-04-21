You'll Want Something from Every Single One of These Arab-Owned Wellness Brands 

With more than 20 years of experience working in the wellness industry — and 13 nutrition and fitness certifications under her belt — Mubarakah Ibrahim knows a thing or two about leading a healthy, fulfilling life. (So much so, in fact, that she's even appeared as a guest on Oprah and been invited to the White House by former President Barack Obama.) Now, Ibrahim wants to share that wellness know-how with other Muslim women via her Vision Builders Workshop. While Ibrahim does offer followers a glimpse into her healthy lifestyle and tips on achieving the same on social media, her program takes her teachings a step further. Available for $197 (you can sign up online), the workshop includes a workbook, six hours of live coaching, lifetime access to content and videos, and membership in a private Facebook group. It's all designed to help you find what fulfills you, envision and grow your "biggest dream," align your vision with your Iman (faith), and create an action plan to get there.