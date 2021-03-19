Annually, from approximately March 19 and April 19, the sun makes its annual trip through the first sign of the zodiac, Aries, the dynamic, impulsive, risk-taking, victory-seeking cardinal fire sign.

Throughout the Ram's season, no matter your sun sign, Aries energy could have you feeling more playful, spontaneous, and competitive, ready to cross all those to-dos off your list, come out on top (in all of the ways), and take on the world — not to mention anyone who might dare stand in your way. Aries' main motivation is to move forward and fast, blazing trails and being declared the winner at every turn. As the first sign of the zodiac, they're considered the "baby," often exuding an innocent, childlike vibe that might lend itself to leaping before they look but also being fun-loving, quick on their feet, and fast to take the initiative.

That said, it makes sense that this time of year, you're ready to throw off the heavy covers of winter and forge into all things new, shiny, and bright. Together, we "spring forward," spring clean, and start to feel empowered to make plans for the rest of the year. Sure, you might've made New Year's resolutions, but it's this time of year when you're finally able to break free of freezing temperatures, days replete with darkness, and Pisces' season's dreamy hibernation, and actually put plans in motion. Aries season was made for striving to win and taking action.

While the sun plays host to Aries season every year, the moon and planets move at different paces and patterns in our solar system — so each time, it's a unique experience. Here's a glimpse at Aries season 2021.

You'll go from fast-paced and impatient to lazy and languorous in love.

Over the course of Aries season, romantic Venus will change signs twice. First, the day after the sun moves into the dynamic fire sign, on March 21, Venus (the planet of love) follows. As such, until April 14, it'll bring a more impulsive, wide-eyed, excitable, and restless vibe to love, money, beauty, and socializing. While Venus's trip through Pisces (which began on February 25) might've had you happily floating through dreamland, musing about all your current and future plans, wishes, and fantasies, its time in Aries could have you chomping at the bit to take action. You could be inspired to be more assertive, brave, bold, and gung-ho while dating or connecting with a partner, pitching creative ideas, and experimenting with your style. This could especially be the case on March 26 when the sun pairs up with sweet Venus, offering up a bright, hearty dose of confidence you can bring into relationships, money making, and makeovers.

But on April 14, the planet of love will race ahead of the sun into the second sign of the zodiac: grounded earth sign Taurus, which is one of the two signs Venus rules. In other words, it's happily at home in the sign of the Bull, cranking up your appetite for romance and relaxation with the people you adore the most. But because Aries loves to do everything at lightning speed, and Taurus is known for being super-slow and steady, the transition from one to the other — especially as it manifests in your love life — could feel a bit jarring.

You'll feel more focused and ambitious.

Thanks to several exciting moments when major planets connect in a harmonious way throughout Aries season, you might be able to pair all of its fiery energy with a healthy infusion of pragmatism and concentrated mental energy to truly take care of business.

On March 21, almost as soon as the sun kicks off a whole new astrological year by entering Aries, its ruler, go-getter Mars, forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn, amplifying discipline and commitment to follow-through. Because both planets are currently in air signs (Mars is in Gemini and Saturn is in Aquarius), it could be easier to connect with friends or colleagues on what might usually seem like a daunting task — and get it done.

On March 29, messenger Mercury pairs up with dreamy Neptune in watery Pisces, making it easier to tune into all things intuitive, spiritual, metaphysical, otherworldly — and talk about it and understand it through communication and research.

Fast forward to April 17, just two days before the sun leaves Aries for Taurus. Action-oriented Mars in Gemini forms a positive trine to expansive Jupiter in Aquarius, taking that Aries thirst for victory to a whole new level. The assertive, take-charge vibes of Mars are amplified by Jupiter, so you can use this moment as fuel for making headway on whatever it is you want to achieve.

You'll be fired up to speak your truth.

Mercury will spend about half of Aries season in Pisces — where it landed on March 18 — continuing to bring an imaginative, poetic but not all that rational tone to the way we connect, collaborate, and think. But if you prefer to express yourself in a more direct, fast-paced, and assertive style, you'll be in luck from April 3 to 19 while the planet of communication moves through Aries. This period will urge you to trade dreams and illusions for straightforward truth telling and likely also heated debate. At best, Mercury in Aries lends itself to a vibrant, speedy exchange of big-picture ideas. At worst, it can deliver conflict and wars of words.

On April 18, the confident sun pairs up with messenger Mercury in the dynamic fire sign, setting the stage for bold, fearless communication. It could be time to ask for exactly what you want.

You might have to contend with the fog of spring for a bit longer.

Aries might usher in spring, and the light at the end of the tunnel of winter — and hopefully COVID — might be becoming more radiant by the day, but a couple of aspects will remind us that we still don't have absolute clarity. On March 23, Mercury forms a tense square to aggressive Mars, which could make it tough to keep your cool, but because Mercury is in Pisces, and communication could be cloudy, know that any head-butting could be the result of a misunderstanding. That said, it could be wise to take a step back and make sure you have all the facts straight before verbally striking out.

And on April 9, Mars forms another tough square to Neptune in Pisces, leading to low energy, confusion, and frustration, which can mess with Aries' energy-fueled plans to forge ahead at all costs. It could be a moment to take a break — and a nap.

It's time to end a chapter and blaze new trails — possibly in your relationships.

Although Aries season is all about blank canvases and new beginnings, its full moon, occurring on March 28 in cardinal air sign Libra, will urge you to reflect on the past. Because Libra is ruled by romantic, social Venus, this full moon — referred to as the "Worm Moon," thought to be named for earthworms that appear as the soil warms in spring — could have you feeling like you've crossed the finish line on a relationship-related issue that might've initially shown up six months ago. And because it forms harmonious trines to gung-ho Mars (in Gemini) and industrious Saturn (in Aquarius), you'll be up for learning from the past and applying whatever lessons you now have under your belt going forward. (Related: What Moon Sign Compatibility Can Tell You About a Partner)

And on April 11, the Aries new moon will help you refocus on fresh starts. It forms a tough square to transformative Pluto, so power struggles might be a part of the picture, but friendly sextiles to Mars in Gemini and Jupiter in Aquarius make it possible to get clear on what you want and rely on direct but diplomatic communication and collaboration to initiate your game plan. And as it turns out, that'll be one of the best lessons to carry with you through this vibrant, dynamic, fiery season that was tailor-made for moving the ball forward.