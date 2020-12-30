Ashley Graham Drinks This Supplement Every Night to Help Her Fall Asleep

If catching a solid's night sleep has eluded you lately, you might be on the hunt for just about anything that could potentially provide relief. Ashley Graham just dished on the supplement she takes as soon as she hits the sheets — and apparently, it's so good that the supermodel "passes out literally right after" finishing it.
In a recent interview with The Strategist, Graham revealed that she's been using Natural Vitality Calm Anti-Stress Drink Mix (Buy It, $25, amazon.com), a magnesium powder supplement, to help herself fall asleep every night. "A holistic doctor who said I need more magnesium in my system told me about this," she said. "I drink it in bed because I pass out literally right after I finish it. I make sure everything is in place in order to drink it because I know that once I take it, I'll be out. It's just so calming."
As Graham noted of its relaxing effects, Natural Vitality Calm calls itself an "anti-stress drink mix" thanks to its star ingredient magnesium. The micronutrient, commonly found in foods such as leafy greens, legumes, and dark chocolate, plays a key role in your body's nerve functionality, energy production, bone development, and its ability to break down proteins and glucose in carbohydrates, Niket Sonpal, M.D., a New York-based internist and gastroenterologist, previously told Shape. Research also suggests that magnesium can help relieve symptoms of anxiety and improve sleep quality. (Some say the supplement is great for treating IBS symptoms, too.)
While adults naturally carry 25 grams of magnesium in the body, it's recommended that men consume 400-420 milligrams and women consume 310-320 milligrams of the nutrient per day (though the recommended daily allowance can vary from person to person based on their health), Dr. Sonpal told Shape. One serving of Natural Vitality Calm (which is two teaspoons) yields a whopping 325 milligrams of magnesium.
So, if your anxiety has been an 11/10 lately, or if you're experiencing restless nights, digestive issues, or a general inability to relax, it's worth checking in with your doc to see if Natural Vitality Calm could work for you. Still, as with any supplement, you'll want to be mindful of your dosage. Too much magnesium can cause significant drops in blood pressure, heart rate, and excessive sleepiness, Robert Glatter, M.D., an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital, Northwell Health, previously told Shape. (Related: Are Dietary Supplements Really Safe?)
If you do decide to add Natural Vitality Calm to your routine, doing so couldn't be easier. Simply mix in two teaspoons to your beverage of choice (such as tea or water) before bed, and enjoy. While Graham told The Strategist that she opts for the supplement's orange flavor, the drink mix also comes in lemon, raspberry lemon, cherry, and unflavored varieties.
Graham's not the only one who loves the nighttime drink, though. The supplement boasts over 1,600 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon. "This product taken daily helps you relax before bed time," wrote one recent shopper, who also noted that Natural Vitality Calm has helped them stay regular. "This product has improved my life tremendously, words cannot express enough how much I value this product," they added.
Another reviewer raved about the drink's anti-stress and anxiety benefits: "I have been using this daily for over a year, and a large 16oz container goes a long way. It helps calm me down when I feel stressed or when I feel an anxiety attack coming along. This has been a wonderful supplement to my life." (Related: How to Improve Your Gut Health — and Why It Matters, According to a Gastroenterologist)
