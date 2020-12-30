Ashley Graham Drinks This Supplement Every Night to Help Her Fall Asleep

In a recent interview with The Strategist, Graham revealed that she's been using Natural Vitality Calm Anti-Stress Drink Mix (Buy It, $25, amazon.com), a magnesium powder supplement, to help herself fall asleep every night. "A holistic doctor who said I need more magnesium in my system told me about this," she said. "I drink it in bed because I pass out literally right after I finish it. I make sure everything is in place in order to drink it because I know that once I take it, I'll be out. It's just so calming."