Hate to be the bearer of bad news but some of your go-to cleaning products might contain chemicals that can harm the environment and your health. But swapping them out can be easy thanks to Blueland, a company (once featured on Shark Tank) specializing in eco-friendly cleaning supplies that are both safe and simple to use. Once you buy reusable containers from the brand — see: The Clean Up Kit (Buy It, $29, blueland.com) — or already have some stashed at home, just toss in one of the tiny tablets, add some H20, and violá, you have a soapy solution that can be used asap or saved for scrubbing at a later date. And with refill packs for every product — laundry detergent (Buy It, from $14, blueland.com), dish soap (Buy It, from $10, blueland.com), multisurface cleaner (Buy It, from $6, blueland.com), and more — you can continue cleaning your casa without worrying about clogging your drain with harsh chemicals or filling the ocean with boatloads of unnecessary plastic.