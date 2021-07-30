For many, August feels like summer's final act — those last few glowy, sunshine-laden, sweat-inducing weeks before students head back to class and Labor Day arrives. Technically, the summer season goes until the Fall Equinox on September 22; however, the shift to prioritizing preparation and organization over Leo-loved play and pleasure begins to take hold when Virgo season kicks in on August 22.

But until then, the confident sun gets to remain in the sign it rules — gregarious, buoyant, driven fixed fire sign Leo — boosting sense of self and desire for drama. The passionate, optimistic sign's season makes it possible to turn bold fantasies into reality and to identify luxury-loving ways to express what's in your heart (case in point: these two famous Leos flaunting their love — on a yacht). And then until September 22, the sun moves through communicative, practical, analytical mutable earth sign Virgo, promoting information gathering, acts of service, bolstered thoughtfulness, and attention to detail, amplifying the ability to tackle all of the to-dos and take everyday self-improvement to the next level.

Leo and Virgo seasons — the former offering tons of fire and fuel to pursue your passion projects and the latter showing us the beauty of rationality, routine, and nerding out on specifics — get together to make August as romantic and dreamy as it is productive and centering. The fire-to-earth energy allows for as much self-expression, creativity, action, and theatrics as it does intellectual thought, planning, and pragmatism, so you can truly be in the moment.

But the sun's journey is far from the only headline of August 2021's astrology.

On August 8, the annual Leo new moon brings messenger Mercury (also in Leo) and fortunate Jupiter (back in Aquarius after a stint in Pisces) to the party to lay out a jovial, energetic, talkative canvas for you to paint your most colorful visions for the future.

Messenger Mercury leaves self-assured, assertive Leo on August 11, moving into analytical Virgo, where it's right at home and exalted (meaning it can reach its highest potential). This offers an opportunity to communicate and research more efficiently until the 29th.

Then, on August 16, the planet of love, Venus, goes into partnership-adoring Libra, one of two signs it rules, helping boost relationships, money, self-worth, values, and artistic pursuits. (More on that in this month's sex and love horoscope.)

August 19 marks the kickoff of Uranus' annual five-month retrograde, shifting change and rebellion from a more external to internal place.

And a few days later, on August 22, just before the sun moves into Virgo, we get the second of two full moons in Aquarius (the first having fallen about a month prior on July 23). This one, occurring in the final degree of Aquarius, connects with lucky Jupiter and happens at the same time that sweet Venus is approaching a harmonious trine to serious Saturn. All this will emphasize commitment in love and creative or moneymaking pursuits. TL;DR — this is setting up to be a fortunate, game-changing, heartwarming, and dramatic lunar event.

And the month closes out with Mercury slipping into cardinal air sign Libra where it'll set a balance-seeking, diplomatic, social vibe until its next retrograde on September 27.

Want to know more about how August's astrological highlights will affect your health and wellness, relationships, and career? Read on for your sign's August 2021 horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

aries horoscope

Aries (March 21–April 19)

You're more of a doer than a researcher, but you could be pumped to hit the books — or at least download a new therapy app or try a new streaming workout while tech-savvy Mercury joins the growing party (go-getter Mars is already there) in your sixth house of wellness from August 11 to 29. Connecting with others on a daily basis can be an exciting way to step up your fitness routine, and gathering new info could help you find small but effective ways to boost your results (think: finally getting on the Pilates train or actually foam rolling regularly). And around August 22, when the full moon lights up your eleventh house of networking, you could find yourself putting the finishing touches on a major project you've been tackling alongside friends and colleagues. Thanks to lucky Jupiter joining forces with the moon, the upshot should be a group win that's worthy of a major celebration.

taurus horoscope

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

While relationship-oriented Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your sixth house of daily routine from August 16 to September 10, you'll be extra charming and social — especially while diving into work or wellness endeavors. Whether you've been wanting to pair up with a friend to try a new workout class (finally IRL!) or tackle some work-related housekeeping with your fave colleagues, you'll have a more harmonious time getting the job done. And around August 22, when the full moon is in your tenth house of career, think back on any powerful intentions you set in February. It could be that you're coming to a major culmination point, especially in regard to your public perception and professional path. And thanks to the moon's cozying up with fortunate Jupiter, chances are that luck is on your side. Feel free to soak in your rewards and celebrate before plotting your next big move.

gemini horoscope

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Hermiting out isn't exactly your idea of a fun time, TBH, but you might actually find that curling up with a book you've been meaning to read or diving into a labor-intensive writing project feels equally restorative and stimulating while messenger Mercury moves through your fourth house of home life from August 11 to 29. With your ruling planet in this more restful space, you can concentrate and chill out more as well as connect with loved ones. Embrace it — you totally deserve the break from your usual buzzy way of being. And around August 22, when the full moon falls in your ninth house of adventure and higher learning, think back to a goal you might've honed in on back in February, perhaps related to broadening your horizons or picking up new skills. You could be finally seeing the fruit of your labor. Give yourself credit for all the hard work you've put in over the past six months, and consider how lessons learned through your experience could propel you even further.

cancer horoscope

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Throughout your season, you came up with tons of exciting ideas for acting on your personal brand and big-picture goals and likely made some moves (you know, when you weren't consumed by your feelings). Now, around August 8, you'll gain clarity around transforming your vision into cash flow, thanks to the new moon falling in your second house of income. Network with a colleague who's skilled in the area you're exploring or consider investing joint resources you share with a partner, and you'll be fairly unstoppable. And around August 22, when the full moon lights up your eighth house of emotional bonds, you'll be nudged to strike a balance between caring for your needs and lending a shoulder to a loved one. It should be fairly easy, though, thanks to lucky Jupiter's influence, and you could walk away feeling empowered — and transformed — by the experience.

leo horoscope

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your season, which kicked off on July 22, continues into the first half of this month, bringing you various opportunities to step into the spotlight and own your voice. And around August 8, when the new moon is in your sign, you'll have your annual chance to set a clear intention that's strongly rooted in your sense of self. Thanks to the involvement of messenger Mercury and lucky Jupiter, talking through your plans can make your game plan even more concrete. Soon thereafter, you'll get the sense that the planetary tide is turning and bringing more energy to your second house of income. From August 11 to 29, Mercury will be there, amping up your ability to connect with others on cash-earning opps. But as pumped as you might be about your bottom line, you'll ultimately be bummed if you take on a project that isn't aligned with your values, so be sure to do a gut check before you say yes. (See: I Practiced Saying No for a Week and It Was Actually Really Satisfying)

virgo horoscope

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

During the first half of the month, while the confident sun is still in your twelfth house of spirituality, you could feel like you're "backstage," reflecting, revising, preparing for your season. But forward movement is totally possible, especially beginning on August 11, when your ruler, messenger Mercury, moves into your sign, boosting your ability to share the details of your most powerful intentions and future visions until the 29th. Circle August 20 on your calendar as an especially awe-inspiring day, because Mercury will form a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus in your ninth house of higher learning, and you step outside your comfort zone, expressing yourself in a whole new, fulfilling way. And around August 22, the full moon falls in your sixth house of daily routine, turning your attention back to everyday habits that are making or breaking your well-being. It could be time to schedule that massage or find a way to give yourself more time off from the daily grind.

libra horoscope

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Around August 8, the new moon falls in your eleventh house of networking, inspiring you to commit to a group undertaking or long-term game plan you'll tackle with friends or colleagues. Communication is even more integral to your success now, so do all the brainstorming, discussing, and workflow mapping you need to support your efforts. Then, while your ruler, romantic Venus spends time at home in your sign from August 16 to September 10, denying yourself anything that brings you pleasure is going to be next to impossible. You'll want to enjoy heartfelt moments with your friends, crank up your self-care routine (think: book that long overdue facial or plan a weekend getaway at that luxe hotel), and prioritize one-on-one time with your sweetheart or a new match. Although your season is still weeks away, this transit can feel like a very sweet, welcome taste of what you have to look forward to.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Around August 8, when the new moon is in your tenth house of career, you could be gaining clarity around what you want the next chapter of your professional path to look like. You could have a productive convo with that mutual connection on LinkedIn, a game-changing conversation with a higher-up, or be approached to take on a project that throws you into the spotlight. But because expansive Jupiter is in your fourth house of home life, you'll want to be sure anything you commit to bolsters your sense of security and work-life balance. And while the confident sun is in your eleventh house of networking from August 22 to September 22, you'll find yourself spending more time connecting with friends and colleagues, figuring out thrilling new ways to collaborate and trading notes on your shared long-term wishes. Even casual hangs with your BFFs about where your head and heart are at the moment could lead to brilliant breakthroughs.

sagittarius horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

You'll be feeling even more spirited and adventure-seeking than usual around August 8 when the new moon falls in your ninth house of higher learning. And with messenger Mercury there opposing lucky Jupiter in your third house of communication, you'll feel like broadcasting your dreams and major plans in an exuberant way. And although you might not be able to get your wanderlust fix at the moment, consider exploring unexpected new experiences, like developing or taking an online course on a subject you're passionate about. And while the confident sun makes its way through your tenth house of career from August 22 to September 22, you'll want to step into the spotlight on the job. Taking on more responsibility, throwing your hat in for a promotion, or sharing your expertise in a more public way will prove truly rewarding.

capricorn horoscope

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

From August 16 to September 10, social Venus moves through your tenth house of career, boosting your profile with higher-ups and colleagues. You'll be seen as even more likable than usual and can easily take the reins on an ongoing group effort. No doubt this moment could help you further your professional aspirations. But you'll be extra conscious of the time and energy you're giving your moneymaking projects around August 22 when the full moon lights up your second house of income. If something feels right and is in tune with your big-picture values, then it might be well worth continuing to pursue, but if you've been pouring too much of yourself into something that, at the end of the day, is just about a paycheck, you could be ready to cut ties. You could find that breaking it off actually gives you a lot of well-deserved space to pursue another opportunity that packs a payoff and is even more fulfilling. (Related: The Best Way to De-Stress, According to Your Zodiac Sign)

aquarius horoscope

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

You can read subtext even more than usual and could actually be feeling a little bit psychic, thanks to messenger Mercury in your eighth house of emotional bonds from August 11 to 29. In turn, you might want to have pretty hard-hitting, intimate convos with loved ones, shedding light on deep-rooted wounds and patterns, as it could bring you closer and bolster mutual understanding. Around August 22, when the full moon lands in your sign for the second month in a row, you'll likely notice that themes from late last month are showing up again, specifically around letting go of the past in order to move the ball forward on meaningful personal goals. It could be time to release a toxic belief or cut the cord on a problematic partnership. With expansive Jupiter in your sign now, you have luck on your side, but spending a little bit of time in your feelings, tuning into your intuition, is key to making the most of this moment. (Related: What You Moon Sign Means About Your Personality)

pisces horoscope

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Around August 8, when the new moon is in your sixth house of wellness, your heart and your head can work in tandem to improve your self-care and fitness plan. Although you might think you need to stick to a rigid routine to see results, you might find that you'll do even better by tapping into whatever offers you a sense of creativity and fun (think: learning choreo to your fave song or an impromptu beach workout). Allowing yourself to explore and play can help you set a restorative and productive tone for your health that will pay off in the weeks and months ahead. And around August 22, when the full moon falls in your twelfth house of spirituality for the second month in a row, you'll be compelled to put your own emotional and psychological well-being first once more. You could find that opening up to a trusted expert (like your therapist or another health care provider) helps you feel grounded, supported, and prepared for whatever's on the horizon.