Leo season gets a lot of cred for bringing the heat, passion, and off-the-charts sex appeal to the party in August. Look no further than luxury-loving Leo duo Bennifer for an example of the Lion's romantic prowess. But the last two weeks of the month, hosted by mutable earth sign Virgo, can be just as steamy in a quieter, thoughtful way. After all, who doesn't love when a date or S.O. takes the reins and researches the ultimate night out and perfectly tailored-to-you gift?

In addition to the sun's moves through gung-ho, warm, optimistic Leo and detail- and service-oriented Virgo, there are a few key highlights in August 2021.

On August 8, the new moon falls in Leo around the same time that messenger Mercury is heading toward an opposition with lucky Jupiter, cranking up the volume on self-expression and making this a steamy time to ensure your roar is heard.

On the 11th, Venus, still in sensitive Virgo, forms a positive trine to transformative Pluto in Capricorn, intensifying passion. If you aren't head over heels for someone, you could very well feel that way thanks to this dizzying planetary meet-up.

From August 16 to September 10, the planet of love gets to cozy up at home in one of two signs it rules: old-school romance-adoring cardinal air sign Libra, bringing a more harmonious, social, balance-seeking vibe to dating and relationships. (Speaking of: Here's How to Decode Zodiac Sign Compatibility)

On August 22, the full moon in Aquarius pairs up with fortunate Jupiter, just as sweet Venus is approaching a sunny trine to serious Saturn, emphasizing commitment in love.

Want to know more about how August's astrological highlights will affect your sex life? Read on for your sign's August 2021 sex horoscope. Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.

aries horoscope

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Around August 8, when the new moon is in your fifth house of romance, you'll be itching to express yourself in a way that feels more true to whatever's in your heart. Zhushing up your app profile or experimenting with something new (🍑 butt stuff?) between the sheets could be exactly what the moment calls for. Don't be surprised if you're inspired to switch things up in a flash, because electrifying game-changer Uranus is invited to this party, making it important to expect the unexpected. And while romantic Venus moves through your seventh house of partnership from August 16 to September 10, whether you're just starting to get to know someone new or you're attached, more conscious connection time can feel super-fulfilling. Enjoy a date that goes for hours and hours or ditch your device to dedicate at least one full day per weekend toward bonding with your sweetheart.

taurus horoscope

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Thanks to messenger Mercury moving through your fifth house of romance from August 11 to 29, you'll be feeling extra flirtatious and creative. Consider channeling those vibes into a sweet project for your partner or by planning an inventive date night with someone new, and you could lay the groundwork for major fireworks. Then, after spending quality time pumping up fun and spontaneity last month, sweet Venus, your ruler, moves into your sixth house of daily routine on August 16, making you more conscious of the pragmatic side of love. If you're single, you could be weighing the pros and cons of pursuing a particular match more than usual, and if you're attached, you'll want to pair up with your S.O. on those everyday to-dos. The intersection between love, sex, and your physical and emotional well-being is extra pronounced now, too, so thinking about how your relationships are fueling your wellness — or not — is key to making the most of the moment.

gemini horoscope

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Prepare to be like a magnet for all of the pleasurable things while romantic Venus moves through your fifth house of romance from August 16 to September 10. If you're single, your innate liveliness, communication skills, and joie de vivre will be amplified and incredibly attractive to anyone you have your eye on. If you're attached, you and your S.O. will find it easy to infuse your day-to-day with even more fun, flirtation, and magic. Either way, letting yourself be in the moment as much as possible is key to seeing sparks fly. And around August 22, the full moon lands in your ninth house of adventure for the second month in a row, this time partnering with lucky Jupiter to motivate you to take a leap of faith. In other words, this lunar event wants to help you make your wildest fantasies a reality. Don't hesitate to speak your truth and explore new sexual terrain, and you'll be on your way to setting a seriously hot and truly satisfying tone now and moving forward.

cancer horoscope

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

As if you weren't already a total homebody, sweet Venus will move through your fourth house of home life from August 16 to September 10, infusing nesting time with even more joy. Lovemaking could take on a more sentimental, gentle vibe, and simple, domestic pleasures like learning to cook with your sweetheart or inviting a date over for a glass of wine and homemade meal will feel even more right than usual. Around August 22, when the full moon falls in your eighth house of sexual intimacy, partnering with expansive Jupiter to really crank up the intensity of the moment — and your luck. Because the moon fell in the same sign last month, you've likely already been meditating on your boundaries — and what you're most comfortable with in a current or future relationship. Now, making bold, self-assured moves to address your desires can feel not only right but truly gratifying.

leo horoscope

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You've been laser-focused on work lately, but while the planet of love, sweet Venus, moves through your third house of communication from August 16 to September 10, you'll have more opps to be social (think: more mingling with new, single people or spontaneous outdoor date adventures). Buzzy conversations and brainstorms can give way to inventive ideas with dates or your partner, and you'll be completely turned on by the intellectual stimulation. And around August 22, when the full moon lights up your seventh house of partnership for the second month in a row, you could have an empowering realization about how to best show up in an existing or future relationship. Teamwork is a major theme of the moment as is give-and-take. It could be time to rationally address an elephant in the room with your S.O. or to share what you're looking for in your app profile in a super-clear, no-nonsense way. Moves like these can lay meaningful groundwork for growth.

virgo horoscope

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Thanks to messenger Mercury, your ruler, moving through your sign from August 11 to 29, speaking up about your desires, fantasies, and big-picture vision comes even more naturally. On August 20, in particular, when the communication planet forms a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus, being especially direct and true to yourself can be eye-opening and have you feeling like you're setting the foundation for the romantic future you've always wanted. And while the buoyant sun moves through your sign from August 22 to September 22, you'll enjoy a burst of vitality and confidence to take your current relationship or dating situation to the next level. Standing even more strongly in your sense of self, you'll be assured that in your heart that you deserve nothing less than what you bring to the table — if not more.

libra horoscope

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Although it's not quite your season, you'll be especially magnetic, attractive, and centered while romantic Venus moves through your sign from August 16 to September 10. The planet of love is happy and at home in your sign, and its presence there means the world will be speaking your love language. Now's the time to prioritize all the pleasurable activities you've been daydreaming about, from classically romantic dates (candlelit bath, anyone?) to that luxurious, beachy weekend getaway. These experiences can have you positively radiating from inside out. And around August 22, the full moon joins forces with fortunate Jupiter to light up your fifth house of romance and self-expression. You'll want to hit pause on work to focus on the lighthearted side of life — and you've got the green light to do exactly that. Even if you're worried you're being frivolous and too in the moment, taking care of this fun-loving side of your life can have long-lasting, uplifting benefits, in the bedroom and out.

scorpio horoscope

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

You could be feeling particularly private and not nearly as vocal about your desires as usual while romantic Venus moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from August 16 to September 10. In fact, you might want to keep heavy emotions and intense fantasies to yourself. If that's the case, it could be a sign to take this moment to reflect on why exactly you're feeling so secretive, meditate on (and maybe journal about) what you really want, and how you can best heal old wounds to be even more present in a current or future relationship. You may find that in the weeks and months ahead, you'll be a lot more satisfied by your efforts to connect with someone special. And around August 22, when the full moon lights up your fourth house of home life for the second month in a row, you'll be thinking about what enhances your sense of security and may be inspired to communicate whatever you discover to your S.O. or someone you've been chatting with. Being on the same page can feel like a major relief.

sagittarius horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

You're pretty much always looking for new ways to get out of your comfort zone, but you'll be amped to change up your usual routine in bed around August 8 when the new moon falls in your ninth house of adventure. Whether you're experimenting with exhibitionism, planning a steamy vacation with your sweetheart, or sending unfiltered sexts to someone new, you'll be feeling extra empowered. Being in the moment maximizes your pleasure. And while romantic Venus moves through your eleventh house of networking from August 16 to September 10, spending more time with your BFFs or colleagues and feeling like you're a part of a team has you feeling blissed-out. If you're attached, you might want to finally go on that double date with your bestie and their partner, and if you're single, you could spark with someone who you happen to meet through a mutual friend.

capricorn horoscope

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your dating and love life has probably taken some wild twists and turns lately, but while revolutionary Uranus is retrograde in your fifth house of romance and self-expression from August 19 to January 18, 2022, you could be more reflective, internalizing and possibly even revising your approach to love. This period is all about getting comfier with letting your freak flag fly, and sharing what makes you unique — and TBH, kind of a weirdo — with that someone special. If they're right for you, it should serve to bring you even closer. And while the confident sun moves through your ninth house of higher learning from August 22 to September 22, you'll be more assertive about setting out to have eye-opening, horizon-broadening experiences with your S.O. or a new match. Whether you're learning a new language together or trading notes on a philosophy podcast, soaking up and sharing knowledge can actually have you feeling fairly hot and bothered. (Related: The Best Sex Position for Your Zodiac Sign)

aquarius horoscope

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

While relationship-oriented Venus moves through your ninth house of adventure from August 16 to September 10, you'll be even more interested than usual in seeing eye-to-eye on your big-picture values and spirituality with your sweetheart or a potential partner. Initiating exciting conversations about making plans to see the world or trying different types of spiritual sexual experiences or pursuing higher learning can make for a totally transformative — not to mention mind-blowingly hot — experience. And around August 22, when the full moon falls in your sign for the second month in a row, cozying up to lucky Jupiter, you'll be in your feelings and owning them in an especially empowered way. If it's time for you to move on from a connection that's just not sparking like it should or you're prepared to make the next move in a long-term relationship, now could absolutely be the time to call it. (Just read this before you ghost them.)

pisces horoscope

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Taking a step back from the daily grind to prioritize self-care could feel like a bit of a battle around August 22 when the full moon falls in your twelfth house of spirituality. But because the moon pairs up with lucky Jupiter in the same zone, you'll be even more empowered than usual to prioritize your mental health and nurture your spirit. Talking through your feelings with your S.O. or someone special could bring you even closer and have you feeling supported in a truly lovely, refreshing way. And thanks to the self-assured sun moving through your seventh house of partnership from August 22 to September 22, it'll be easier than usual to pair up with someone you care about to tackle shared goals. Joining forces on even the most practical to-dos can strengthen your bond.