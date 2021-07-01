July is the heart of the summer, and as such, it's also the moment when you can't help but embrace a YOLO mentality that stems from wanting to make the most of luminous, warm, fun-filled days. This month, brought to life by sentimental Cancer and charismatic Leo, is brimming with opportunities to revel in celebration, love, and sunshine.

Until July 22, the confident sun moves through sweet, family-oriented cardinal water sign Cancer, making it easier than usual to connect to your feelings, intuition, and roots and nurture the relationships and activities that bolster a sense of security. And then until August 22, the buoyant luminary is in charismatic, optimistic, driven, fiery Leo terrain, upping your appetite for indulging in drama, fulfilling desires, and finding luxury-loving ways to express what's in your heart.

Cancer and Leo seasons — the former nudging you to swim in your emotions and the latter offering lots of light and fire that can be channeled into getting after your ambitious goals — join forces to make July the perfect stage on which you can make your hot vax summer dream a reality. The water-to-fire energy is all about soaking up the feels and taking concrete action.

Still, the sun isn't the whole story for July 2021 horoscopes. While it's not the wild ride that June was, it's still packed with plenty of astrological highlights.

On July 9, Cancer gets its annual new moon, which forms a friendly sextile to game-changer Uranus in Taurus, cranking up the chance that you'll enjoy sweet surprises and breakthroughs.

Messenger Mercury finally leaves buzzy, curious, dualistic Gemini — where it's hung out since May 3 — for Cancer on July 11, bringing a far more sentimental vibe to how we think and communicate until the 27th. Then, it'll be in Leo until August 11, offering a self-assured, assertive boost to all things Mercury, from researching and pitching that cool new project to having heart-to-hearts with friends, loved ones, and colleagues.

Social Venus, the planet of love and money, pairs up with go-getter Mars on July 13, the planet of sex and action, making for one of the steamiest days of the year. Then, from July 21 to August 15, Venus leaves showy Leo behind for Virgo, making relationships, beauty, and money more detail-oriented. (More on that in the July 2021 Sex & Love Horoscopes.)

On July 23, the full moon falls in Aquarius where it forms a tense quincunx to Venus, upping the possibility of awkwardness or irritation in relationships.

And on July 29, action-oriented Mars wraps its two-month stint in Leo, dipping into earthy Virgo and requiring a more practical, informed approach to getting ahead until September 14.

Want to know more about how July's astrological highlights will affect your health and wellness, relationships, and career? Read on for your sign's July 2021 horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

aries horoscope

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Working out solo isn't exactly your fave, Aries, thanks to your competitive nature, so you can celebrate the return of a more social fitness routine while relationship-oriented Venus is in your sixth house of wellness from July 21 to August 15. Whether you're getting back to those kickboxing classes you were digging pre-pandemic or pairing up with friends to train for an upcoming race, getting connected and sweaty boosts your centeredness. And you usually strive to take the reins on projects and lead the charge, but you could crave the feeling of being a part of a team around July 23 when the full moon is in your eleventh house of networking and friendship. You'll want to lean on your colleagues or BFFs to hit a big-picture goal, and finding that they have your back just as much as you have theirs can help you feel even more seen.

taurus horoscope

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

You might want to make a point to talk through big-picture goals with friends or colleagues on July 15 when the confident sun in your third house of communication forms a harmonizing trine to dreamy Neptune in your eleventh house of networking. Your imagination is heightened, and trading notes with people in your inner circle can prove motivating, inspiring, and grounding, allowing you to get clear on your long-term vision. Around July 23, when the full moon is in your tenth house of career, you'll want to assert yourself to make your professional aspirations known. You could feel like you're way overdue for recognition from higher-ups and feel a bit fired up and tense about it, but now's your opp to state your needs and claim the limelight. You'll feel empowered as a result.

gemini horoscope

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

If you've been mulling over the possibility of pursuing a side hustle or firing up a budget app so you can stay more on top of your financial health, you'll have a clear runway to gather all the relevant info while communicator Mercury is in your second house of income from July 11 to 27. This time can be ripe for picking your friends' and colleagues' brains and for experimentation. Then, ultimately, you'll want to tune into your intuition to pinpoint whatever feels right. And around July 23, when the full moon lands in your ninth house of adventure, you'll be fed up with your same old wellness routine and ready to take a leap of faith to try something completely different. You could find that working closely with a mentor (think: a PT, trainer, or therapist) helps you pinpoint the smartest way to shake things up, whether that's by adding in a recovery practice, more mobility, or mental health days.

cancer horoscope

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your SZN has been an opportunity to get clear on your long-term goals, and around July 9, when the new moon falls in your sign and forms a friendly sextile to game-changer Uranus in your eleventh house of networking, you'll get a little help from your friends. Speaking from the heart comes naturally, making it even easier for you to feel seen and understood. And that theme continues once messenger Mercury is in your sign from July 11 to 27. You'll have even more oomph to investigate all the moving parts of anything from a shift in your professional path to honing your skill set or setting a powerful new intention for your health and well-being. You could find that getting in the weeds of a specific step-by-step game plan — or even creating a goal tracking journal or spreadsheet that helps you move forward — never felt so gratifying.

leo horoscope

Leo (July 23–August 22)

You'll enjoy a blast of self-assuredness you can channel toward making your wildest dreams a reality while the confident sun moves through your sign from July 22 to August 22. Your SZN can offer a pretty sweet moment to step out of your comfort zone or simply make yourself known to influential people — so if you've been meaning to train for a competition, apply to a fantasy job, pitch a passion project, the next four weeks can set you up to knock any of these efforts out of the park. And while social Venus moves through your second house of income from July 21 to August 15, you'll be focused on boosting your sense of security through your relationships with friends, colleagues, even loved ones. While you're more inclined to say yes to moneymaking ops that feel creatively fulfilling, you might also gravitate to work you can do alongside a fave collaborator.

virgo horoscope

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

While messenger Mercury, your ruling planet, is in your eleventh house of networking from July 11 to 27, you'll be excited to dream up new ways to work with your friends and colleagues to hit shared, communal goals. Brainstorming and giving and receiving feedback on others' proposed approaches should feel enlivening. The experience might even have you rethinking and reframing how you're tackling personal aspirations, allowing you to get even more clear on what you need to do to boost your own happiness. And around July 23, when the full moon falls in your sixth house of wellness and forms an awkward angle to Venus in your sign, you might feel like something's just off with your regular health routine. Maybe a friend or loved one isn't supporting you in the best possible way. Thankfully, voicing your needs could smooth over any underlying tension.

libra horoscope

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Chances are you'll be connecting with higher-ups and colleagues even more than usual while messenger Mercury is in your tenth house of career from July 11 to 27. Giving a presentation, taking the reins on a crucial meeting, or working on a high-stakes project with your team could be a major focus during this time. Even if you get a bit of stage fright at times, remember you're such a people person that collaborative efforts come very naturally for you — and set you up for even more success down the road. And from July 29 to September 14, go-getter Mars in your twelfth house of spirituality could power up your efforts to care for your mental and emotional health. Whether you've been on the hunt for the right therapist or wanting to make a practice like meditation or acupuncture a more regular part of your routine, you'll have the extra energy and focus to pour into getting the ball rolling. These quiet moments could lend themselves to reflecting on what you want to achieve in the long-run.

scorpio horoscope

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Addressing your spiritual needs is likely to be top of mind around July 9 when the new moon falls in your ninth house of adventure. You'll want more than your everyday routine has been offering you, so consider researching a long-distance trip, retreat, or ambitious wellness program. The more you can learn and bolster personal growth now, the happier and more satisfied you'll be. Then, you'll be even more eager than usual to step into a leadership or respected, more senior-level position, especially on team projects, while your ruling planet, go-getter Mars moves through your eleventh house of networking from July 29 to September 14. Organizing a group, service-oriented effort (think: volunteering or raising funds with a local nonprofit) with your colleagues can be a truly fulfilling and productive way to make the most of this moment. You'll feel truly effective and connected to people in your circle.

sagittarius horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

You'll get the green light to make a super-positive impression on colleagues, higher-ups, existing clients and potential ones while social Venus moves through your tenth house of career from July 21 to August 15. You might even find that more ops to connect in a more IRL way (think: post-work happy hours or workout dates) bolster these bonds by leading to convos you wouldn't have otherwise. It'll be easier to tap into your artistic side to advance your professional aspirations now too. And around July 23, when the full moon is in your third house of communication, you'll be flooded with to-dos and flirting with burnout — and crankiness. The solution: find a way to build in time to tend to your emotional health. Even a brief hike with a friend or an intense HIIT class could make a world of difference in your perspective and momentum. You could be surprised just how much you're able to accomplish once you've prioritized your own well-being.

capricorn horoscope

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

You'll be itching to get out of your comfort zone, especially when it comes to spending time with other people and tuning into your artistic impulses while social Venus is in your ninth house of adventure from July 21 to August 15. This could be the perfect moment to plan a road trip or sign up for that fitness instructor training session you've been considering going for. It's possible you'll meet people who inspire you and make you feel like you're moving the ball forward on your personal growth in a major way. Then, thinking about how much you've been giving toward a moneymaking effort — and getting in return — could have you steaming around July 23 when the full moon is in your second house of income. If it feels like there's an imbalance of any kind, you might be ready to call it out and stand up for what you deserve. Enacting your action plan could be intimidating, but trust that if you feel it's right intuitively, you can't go wrong.

aquarius horoscope

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

You'll have the chance to tend to all the little moving parts of your regular fitness routine while messenger Mercury is in your sixth house of wellness from July 11 to 27. Maybe you've been meaning to try a new class, take your strength training to the next level, or start tracking your water intake. Even the smallest changes and efforts to keep track of your efforts can make a major difference, delivering well-deserved results. Then, you could be feeling sensitive and even a bit hair-trigger with others around July 23 when the full moon falls in your sign and forms an awkward angle to social Venus in your eighth house of emotional bonds. If so, it's a sign that you've been putting your own needs on the back burner for too long. Now, you're facing a crucial reality check meant to help you pinpoint the best way to prioritize self-care. Whether you've been wanting to take a long weekend to tend to your personal projects or hit the pause button on trying to solve a family or money-related issue, now's your chance. In turn, you'll come back to the drawing board with a fresh perspective.

pisces horoscope

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

On July 12, messenger Mercury in your fifth house of self-expression forms a harmonizing trine to lucky Jupiter in your sign, magnifying fortune that stems from any kind of artistic endeavor. Now could be the ideal opp to send in a creative proposal to higher-ups or network with clients who value your perspective. Simply being yourself and bringing your imagination to the table is sure to impress. And while Cancer SZN was filled with fun and spontaneity with loved ones, you could be craving serious solo time around July 23 when the full moon is in your twelfth house of spirituality. Although you might feel guilty that you're not showing up for friends or family at the moment, caring for yourself mentally, emotionally, and physically now can help you be even more present for them later on. Drive yourself to your fave beach for a chill-out day spent reading and listen to your favorite music or crank up the intensity of your yoga practice, and you'll feel even more at peace with this feelings-filled moment.