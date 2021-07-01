Given its tendency to get us all in our feelings, gushing over memories and creatively daydreaming about the future, Cancer season might seem like the prime time to connect with your sweetheart or a potential match. But then Leo season brings the drama, heat, passion, and drive, and all bets are off. That's why the Fourth of July isn't the only date sure to set the stage for fireworks — especially as far as this month's astrology is concerned.

In addition to the sun's moves through sentimental, maternal water sign Cancer and gung-ho, warm, optimistic fire sign Leo, a few key highlights:

From July 21 to August 15, Venus leaves the confident, direct, spotlight-loving terrain of Leo for the sensitive, grounded, service-oriented vibes of Virgo. While moving through the mutable earth sign, the planet of love will bring a more detail-oriented, communicative, and thoughtful feeling to relationships.

On July 23, the full moon in Aquarius forms an awkward quincunx to Venus in Virgo, nudging you to face underlying tensions and discomfort in relationships. (Related: How to Decode Zodiac Sign Compatibility)

And from July 29 to September 14, sexy Mars occupies Virgo too, making you more passionate about perfectionism and even the most subtle details as well as being of service to the people you care about the most. No wonder it'll span mid to late summer, when you can really hone in on the ultimate getaway, date night, or gifting experience for someone special.

Want to know more about how July's astrological highlights will affect your sex and love life? Read on for your sign's July 2021 sex and love horoscope. Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out. (And read your July 2021 Horoscope while you're at it, too.)

aries horoscope

Aries (March 21–April 19)

You'll be meditating a lot on what helps you feel secure around July 9 when the new moon is in your fourth house of home life. It might be time to talk to your partner about what you need out of your living situation going forward, or if you're single, you might find clarity around the type of person you want to meet and the life — and home — you want to create together. Taking even a small step in the direction that your heart is leading you in can make for big, exciting change. And, FYI, Leo SZN was pretty much made for you to get swept up in some seriously romantic moments. And when the confident sun is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression from July 22 to August 22, it's like the world is speaking your love language, offering up plenty of ops to be spontaneous and playful with your S.O., if you're attached, or with a new match, if you're single. (Related: Is It Really That Bad to Google Your App Match Before a Date?)

taurus horoscope

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Around July 9, when the new moon falls in your third house of communication, the greatest turn-on can come in the form of intellectual stimulation. Connecting with your S.O. or an app match on your most imaginative, big-picture ideas, favorite movies and books, or current events could feel like a thrill ride you've only just buckled up for. Then, while your ruling planet, relationship-oriented Venus, moves through your fifth house of romance and self-expression from July 21 to August 15, it'll be easier than usual to chill out and relax with your sweetheart or someone new. You can also more organically let go of any concrete, set ideas about what date nights and sexy romps between the sheets are supposed to look like and just go with it, making the most of being in the present. And your signature languorous style paired with Venus in Virgo's detail-orientedness can make for lots of steamy, memorable moments. (Related: Why Your Anxiety Disorder Makes Online Dating So Damn Hard)

gemini horoscope

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You're usually all about being on the go, especially while living your best hot vax summer life, but thanks to sweet Venus moving through your fourth house of home life from July 21 to August 15, you'll actually love spending more time close to home (think: getting snuggled up on a chillier-than-usual evening with your S.O. or cooking dinner with a new match). Thinking and talking about what brings you a sense of inner peace can help you feel even more connected now. And thanks to lucky Jupiter moving back through your ninth house of adventure from July 28 to December 28, you'll be even more pumped about growing and getting out of your comfort zone, especially in matters of the heart. This could look like opening yourself up to someone who's not quite your usual type, if you're single, or pinpointing ways to soak up knowledge with your sweetheart (think: exploring a new city together), if you're attached. The more eye-opening experiences you have, the more sparks will fly. (Related: This Sleek New Dating and Networking App Aims to Connect the Wellness-Minded)

cancer horoscope

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

From July 21 to August 15, romantic Venus moves through your third house of communication, cranking up your appetite for sharing ideas with your partner or a new match. Your curiosity and desire to learn from others makes you an even more attractive conversationalist to connect with, so if you're single, first dates could be especially buzzy and filled with lively conversation, and if you're attached, you and your sweetheart might enjoy a festive brunch with friends or trip to a museum where you'll get your fix for soaking up lots of info alongside people you adore. And around July 23, the full moon in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy could have you thinking about your own boundaries and needs — and how that fits in with what your current or potential partner is looking for. Talking it all through now can provide you with a sense of centeredness and relief.

leo horoscope

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Get ready to feel a major burst of confidence you can channel toward ensuring that your fantasies become a reality on July 13 when romantic Venus and go-getter Mars pair up in your sign. You'll find it even easier than usual to be direct and to the point about what you need from a current or potential S.O., and luck is on your side when it comes to turning heartfelt conversations into positive, rewarding action. Whether you've been craving exclusivity, more intimacy, or taking your relationship to the next level, this can be a game-changing moment. And around July 23, when the full moon is in your seventh house of partnership, you'll be reflecting on the give-and-take of your closest one-on-one relationship. If there's a need for more reciprocity, it could be time to call attention to it — and commit to figuring out the best, most healing, and most satisfying path forward. (Related: Dating Guru Matthew Hussey Says Boxing Can Teach You a Lot About Relationships)

virgo horoscope

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Pleasure and connecting with people who make your heart soar will be your top priorities while romantic Venus is in your sign from July 21 to August 15. And because you'll be radiating from the inside out, with your season swiftly approaching, you're sure to attract everything you're seeking. The best way to take advantage: Get super-clear on what you need out of your current or dream relationship, then make it known. Lots of love, laughter, and off-the-charts hot experiences are on their way. In fact, you can look forward to July 29 to September 14 when go-getter Mars is in your sign too, fueling your motivation and desire to take concrete action on everything you've been wishing for — especially in the bedroom. You're a master of paying attention to the details — from making sure you have the perfect toy within reach or are trying a research-proven sex position — and with Mars on your side, you can tend to all those nuances that bring you bliss. (Related: 5 Things Everyone Needs to Know About Sex and Dating, According to a Relationships Therapist)

libra horoscope

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Around July 23, when the full moon is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, you could be fed up with putting fun and spontaneity on hold to tend to your mundane routine. While it doesn't exactly sound like a good time, addressing any underlying tensions with your S.O. or someone you've been seeing will leave you feeling less stressed and more motivated to make room in your busy schedule for more pleasure, spontaneity, joy, and creativity. And from July 28 to December 28, lucky Jupiter moves back through your fifth house, magnifying opportunities to have fun and connect with others in a lighthearted way. From sexy date nights (think: a drive-in or rooftop screening) to magical vacations, the sky's the limit.

scorpio horoscope

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

You'll be thinking big about your goals and aspirations and want to bring your S.O. or someone special along for the ride while messenger Mercury moves through your ninth house of adventure and higher learning from July 11 to 27. By daydreaming and researching about an international vacation or learning more about therapeutic massage techniques you can try on one another, an opp to broaden your horizons together can set up quite the fireworks show. And your schedule will be packed with group dates, parties, and BFF hangs — if you want it to be — while romantic Venus is in your eleventh house of networking from July 21 to August 15. If you're single, you could be introduced to someone through a bestie, and if you're attached, you might spend time with your inner circle or introduce your honey to your friends for the first time post-pandemic. Either way, being surrounded by platonic vibes can help you see your S.O. or a potential partner in a unique, fun-loving light.

sagittarius horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Gemini season saw you focusing on partnership and ensuring balance in your closest one-on-one bonds, but Cancer season's all about taking those bonds to the next level. Around July 9, when the new moon falls in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you can set a powerful intention related to the heartfelt, transformative relationship you've been craving or already in the process of building. And you'll be even more apt to open up about your needs, thanks to messenger Mercury in your eighth house of sexual intimacy from July 11 to 27. You might also want to share more about deep-rooted, possibly even painful, emotions with your partner or someone who has the potential to become a long-term love. Wearing your heart on your sleeve can bring you even closer.

capricorn horoscope

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

While the confident sun moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from July 22 to August 22, you might turn a bit inward and feel like setting a more private, reflective tone around your closest relationship. Insulating yourself from the outside world can feel cozy and protective now, especially if you're in the early stages of building your connection. You'll want to be more vulnerable than usual, and you could find that by doing so, you'll lay the groundwork for the transformative experience you've been craving. And while romantic Venus is in your ninth house of adventure from July 21 to August 15, you'll bring your appetite for knowledge into your relationship or dates. Whether you're trying a new streaming meditation class or learning to cook together, doing something that's out of your usual routine together can set off sparks. (See: Why You Should Meditate Before Every First Date)

aquarius horoscope

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Romantic Venus is in your eighth house of sexual intimacy from July 21 to August 15 is sure to crank up the intensity of your closest bond. And if you're single, surface-level convos just won't cut it. You'll want to go deep or go home, set on finding or enjoying a connection that feels satisfying emotionally, mentally, and physically. And you'll be feeling extra optimistic and eager to bring even more energy to your big-picture goals while lucky Jupiter moves backward through your sign from July 28 to December 28. This rejuvenated perspective will make you even more magnetic to your sweetheart or app matches. Talking through all your long-term plans and how passionate you are about them can help you pinpoint exactly how you can join forces with your S.O. or a possible partner. Who knows, this could be the moment in which you seal the deal on becoming a total power couple (move over, Jay and Bey).

pisces horoscope

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Sharing how you feel in a lighthearted, sweet, poetic way comes even more naturally than usual while messenger Mercury moves through your fifth house of romance and self-expression from July 11 to 27. You could be up for more flirty, witty banter with an app match or find yourself cracking up on repeat with your S.O. The bottom-line: Embracing the moment and seeing where it takes your love life can feel completely enlivening. And thanks to romantic Venus in your seventh house of partnership from July 21 to August 15, you'll want to be adored and to adore someone you're wild about. These few weeks could be peppered with heartfelt love notes, getting dressed up for one another, or planning truly memorable, dreamy date nights. Basically, this summer of love is totally yours for the taking, Pisces.