June is brimming with anticipation. With Memorial Day weekend behind us and the first official day of summer falling on the 20th of the month, the sixth month of the year plays host to the first blush of solid summertime. Thanks to longer, warmer days packed with plenty of sunshine, summer Fridays, and an appetite for embracing life in a whole new way, this month, co-hosted by buzzy Gemini and sentimental Cancer, feels like it could play host to a variety of magical opportunities.

Until June 20, the confident sun moves through information-obsessed, curious mutable air sign Gemini, amplifying the focus on all of Mercury's themes: communication and transportation and technology. And then, from June 20 to July 22, the sun will move through heartfelt, family-oriented cardinal water sign Cancer, nudging you to touch base with your feelings, intuition, and roots and nurture the relationships and activities that bolster a sense of security.

Gemini and Cancer seasons — the former encouraging you to satiate your curiosity, the latter bringing you into more romantic terrain — join forces to make June fertile ground for buzzing from one thing to the next and getting comfy and cozy with loved ones. The air-to-water energy can be both mentally-stimulating and emotionally nourishing.

Still, the sun isn't at all the whole story for June 2021. It's a super astrological action-packed month. Some highlights?

For starters, on May 29, Mercury went retrograde in Gemini — where it's right at home, intensifying the theme of reassessing all forms of communication — and it'll remain in its backward turn until June 22.

Several days later, June 10 brings a solar eclipse in Gemini, pairing up with Mercury retrograde and squaring off against dreamy Neptune, prompting you to look back and consider the past before you can fully embrace the big-picture changes that are happening right before your eyes. (Here's a bit more about what solar eclipses might bring.)

June 14 marks the second major clash this year between taskmaster Saturn and revolutionary Uranus. This aspect, which occurred on February 17 and will happen again on December 24, highlights the weight of the old guard butting heads with a collective desire for change. It can be an unpredictable moment in which you could feel torn between maintaining old structures and exploring new paths — a theme already being driven home by past-oriented Mercury retrograde and the change-creating eclipses.

From June 20 to October 17, magnifying Jupiter goes retrograde in spiritual water sign Pisces, turning its expanding effect inward, driving you to put more energy into self-reflection and internal work.

On June 24, a full moon in Capricorn forms a friendly sextile to fortunate Jupiter, and you could feel like you've finally reached the top of a mountain you've been pursuing since January.

On June 25, mystical Neptune in empathic Pisces joins the retrograde party. When Neptune, which tends to cloud rational thought, moves backward, it could feel like the illusions it brings are stripped away, leaving you with, well, reality, which can feel harsh but also provide clarity.

Want to know more about how June's astrological highlights will affect your health and wellness, relationships, and career? Read on for your sign's June 2021 horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

aries horoscope

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Around June 10, when the solar eclipse and new moon falls in your third house of communication, you could feel a shock to your system in the form of craving new experiences and knowledge. The good news is that instead of feeling like you have to actively push and make the most of the energy — which is pretty much always your M.O., to be fair — you can actually take a backseat and see how this all plays out. It could make for eye-opening experiences and brainstorms that set you down a new path. And while the confident sun moves through your fourth house of home life from June 20 to July 22, you'll find a sense of happiness and security from spending more time with your family and friends close to home (think wine nights or BBQs). This can be a sweet time for reunions with loved ones you haven't seen in a while and enjoying peaceful downtime that helps you feel more centered.

taurus horoscope

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Around June 10, when the solar eclipse and new moon falls in your second house of income, you might find yourself rethinking how you've been supporting yourself and bringing your talents to the table to build your security. It could feel like you're on the brink of a whole new chapter that requires completely reworking your approach. But with messenger Mercury retrograde there until June 22, don't feel like you have to hit the gas yet. Reflecting on the past while gathering info for the future can be just as conducive to success now. And don't be surprised if you're ready to make a major leap of faith around June 24 when the full moon is in your ninth house of adventure. After a month of delays and shakeups, you'll want to put your mundane routine on the backburner and try something new and exhilarating, whether that's a bold new hobby (think: mountain biking or rock climbing) treating yourself to a wellness retreat.

gemini horoscope

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Last month's eclipse had you contemplating how to best balance your needs with those of your closest friend, biz partner, or S.O., and around June 10, thanks to the new moon and solar eclipse in your sign, that theme will be even more glaring. You'll be contemplating how you want to show up for others and be shown up for. If you're involved a one-on-one bond that doesn't feel at all reciprocal — or, on the other hand, it's perfectly balanced — it could be time to seal the deal on moving forward or calling it quits. And with a ton of activity happening in your second house of income this month — social Venus is there from June 2 to 26 and the confident sun from June 20 to July 22 — you'll be empowered to go after big-picture moneymaking goals. Share your ideas with friends, colleagues, loved ones, then take a moment to tune into your intuition around any major decisions. Anything that bolsters your sense of security is worth a little extra effort now. (Related: The 2 Steps You Need to Take If You Want to Make a Big Life Change)

cancer horoscope

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Gemini SZN has had you feeling about thisclose to actually manifesting major goals, and yet, everything's been just slightly out of reach. And around June 10, when the new moon and solar eclipse lands in your twelfth house of spirituality, you'll feel like you have to do some serious soul searching around the best makeover for your daily life. Maybe you've been meaning to add meditation or therapy into the mix. Either way, getting in touch with your spiritual needs now can have you feeling rejuvenated and clear on how to proceed. And then once the confident sun is in your sign from June 20 to July 22, and it's your season to shine, you'll enjoy a blast of self-assuredness that feels like a green light for taking action on big-picture passion projects. Pitching a creative vision to higher-ups or working diligently on a side hustle, you could find that it's easier and enlivening to get the ball rolling on your dreams.

leo horoscope

Leo (July 23–August 22)

You'll be contemplating how you want to join forces with others around June 10 when the solar eclipse and new moon falls in your eleventh house of networking. Chances are you've been hit up by friends, former colleagues, and casual contacts who want to connect and collaborate, thanks to messenger Mercury's retrograde in the same zone. But this eclipse could remind you that as much as you want to say yes to every offer, project, and meet-up, you only have so much social and creative energy (especially after a year of hermit-ing). It could be time to streamline your commitments to group activities, so you can get the most out of your time and effort. But speaking of energy, you'll get a whole new infusion of it while go-getter Mars is in your sign from June 11 to July 29. This could feel like a caffeine rush that's primed for fueling hard work on endeavors that are close to your heart — including relationships, especially as romantic Venus occupies your sign from June 27 to July 21.

virgo horoscope

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Given that you're wired to be of service to others and not necessarily pursue time in the spotlight, you absolutely deserve all the recognition for how much you put your nose to the grindstone, Virgo, and you can expect that to come your way around June 10 when the solar eclipse and new moon is in your tenth house of career and public image. It might even be a matter of you yourself identifying just how hard you hustle and, in turn, giving yourself what feels like a promotion (think: starting your own biz you can run from wherever, upgrading your office space, conceptualizing a dream project, or switching fields entirely). How it'll all play out could feel nebulous at the moment, thanks to your ruling planet, messenger Mercury's retrograde until June 22. But you don't have to have all the details in front of you to know what feels right. And around June 24, when the full moon falls in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, you'll want to embrace spontaneity. Letting go of a premeditated plan and seeing where the moment takes you can make for an especially joyful, memorable time with friends, loved ones, your S.O..

libra horoscope

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your natural ability to talk up clients, higher-ups, and colleagues will be amplified while social Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your tenth house of career from June 2 to 26. If you've been wanting to ultimately throw your hat in the ring for a new opportunity, send your resume out to potential new clients, or go to bat for more responsibility in your current position, this transit can prove truly fortunate. Just remember that messenger Mercury is retrograde in your ninth house of higher learning until June 22, so you might need to hone your skill set and tend to old biz before you're able to fully embrace that next step. And around June 10, when the solar eclipse and new moon falls in your ninth house, you could be craving horizon-broadening experiences. You might decide it's the perfect time to research and plan a future long-distance trip or sign up for a seminar that would allow you to add new certifications or accreditations to your resume. But there's no harm in simply musing about all of this too. Given the current astro, you might be comfiest considering the past for clues on how to best proceed and making your move once you have all the facts at hand.

scorpio horoscope

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

The June 10 solar eclipse and new moon in your eighth house of emotional bonds can have you in your feels about sharing your life with a S.O. — current or future. If you're single, you might decide it's time to get more vulnerable with new connections about your spiritual and physical needs. If you're attached, you could be talking to your partner about new ways to blend your paths, whether that's by moving together or helping one another out financially. All of this can have you feeling more connected to both your sense of self and a partner, laying the groundwork for bolstered intimacy. And thanks to action-oriented Mars, one of your co-rulers, moving through your tenth house of career from June 11 to July 29, you'll be even more fired up than usual to be recognized for your hard work on the job. Once messenger Mercury end its retrograde on June 22, you might be prepared to make seriously bold moves like pitching a big-picture proposal or even striking out on your own in order to see a passion project through.

sagittarius horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

The May eclipse in your sign might've been a frustrating, emotional wake-up call that close one-on-one relationships aren't living up to your expectations — or that doing a bit of self-work could help you be who you want to be in your partnerships. The June 10 solar eclipse and new moon in your seventh house of partnership could magnify all of these themes once more, compelling you to look to your past to learn about your present and prepare for the future. You might decide it's time to call it on a current toxic situationship or take the reins on your love life or a business partnership in a new way. Messenger Mercury's retrograde and a square to dreamy Neptune can cloud your thinking, so you might want to wait until you have more clarity to proceed — or double-check any game-changing emails or texts to preempt confusion. And while your ruling planet, lucky Jupiter is retrograde in your fourth house of home life from June 20 to October 17, your current major focus on home life could morph into meditating on old emotional patterns and memories of the past. Grappling with all of this could be useful in creating more security and a happier, healthier nest for yourself in the present.

capricorn horoscope

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

The first event of eclipse season had you in your feelings, taking time to rest and recharge and rethink how you want to make your daily routine work even better for you physically and emotionally. This month, the June 10 solar eclipse and new moon hits your sixth house of wellness, potentially making it more clear what the next chapter should look like. Maybe you'll want to add more mobility or recovery time into your weekly plan or you're ready to take on less on the job so you can put more time into your own self-care. Whatever you feel called to do now, you'll feel like certain regular rituals are the key to amplifying your sense of centeredness and health. And while the confident sun moves through your seventh house of partnership from June 20 to July 22, your personal and professional endeavors get a boost from working closely with your BFF, a loved one, business partner, or your S.O. The more you can collaborate one-on-one and support one another's big-picture goals, the more successful you'll be now. (Related: How to Decode Zodiac Sign Compatibility)

aquarius horoscope

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

During May's eclipse, you were likely reflecting on your bonds with coworkers, friends, and neighbors. Around June 10, when the solar eclipse and new moon falls in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, you'll be reminded that your voice and artistic, heartfelt impulses matter just as much as what you're bringing to the table for the benefit of the greater good. Part of this could be a self-check on whether or not you're doing what you think is expected of you in your relationships and creative work or if you're doing what makes you happy. Gain clarity around this could require thinking about past patterns — then committing to doing something different moving forward. And while the confident sun moves through your sixth house of wellness from June 20 to July 22, you'll be feeling motivated to get even more organized, structured, and possibly more compassionate with yourself when it comes to your daily hustle. Morning walks, deep breathing exercises, or carving out time for a well-deserved massage can boost your sense of balance.

pisces horoscope

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Around June 10, when the new moon and solar eclipse falls in your fourth house of home life, you could be on the brink of big changes related to your family, career, and/or location. You're compelled to rebuild your nest so that it brings you even more comfort and security. And because messenger Mercury is retrograde in your fourth house until June 22, double-checking all the details and keeping an eye toward your past and your roots can be hugely beneficial for navigating the path ahead. And while the confident sun moves through your fifth house of self-expression and romance from June 20 to July 22, you can expect lots of opportunities for having fun and sharing what's in your heart. Letting go of preconceived ideas about what the heart of summer is "supposed" to look like — and embracing spontaneity and whatever comes your way — could end up serving you best.