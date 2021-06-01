With buzzy, social Gemini season in full swing and a sweet, steamy, more social, and less distanced summertime on the horizon, it's hard to imagine taking a step backward. But with Mercury in retrograde for most of the month, the key to effervescent, blissful romance and off-the-charts hot romps between the sheets could actually be resolving to spend some time tending to past wounds and heartache — especially as a solar eclipse pushes us to face any lurking demons head-on and Cancer season amplifies emotionality.

june-sex-horoscope Credit: Alex Sandoval

In addition to the sun's moves through curious, mercurial mutable air sign Gemini and sentimental, maternal water sign Cancer, a few key highlights:

Mercury went retrograde in Gemini on May 29 — where it's cozy at home, turning up the volume on the theme of reassessing all forms of communication — and it'll remain in its backward turn until June 22, requiring that we tie up loose ends from the past before we can move forward. And yes, this could mean having to field texts from exes or heal heartbreak or tend to trauma you've been brushing under the rug.

From June 2 to 27, romantic Venus moves into Cancer, offering the first taste of the season of the Crab and bringing a sensitive, compassionate vibe to relationships.

And on June 10, a solar eclipse in Gemini meets up with Mercury retrograde and squares off against dreamy Neptune, requiring more reflection on the past before implementing big picture changes in how you're showing up for yourself and, possibly, others.

From June 11 to July 29, sexy Mars moves through spotlight-loving fixed fire sign Leo, offering the first glimpse of the Lion's confident vibe that sets a playful, sexy tone for a good chunk of the summer.

And from June 27 to July 21, sweet Venus also spends time in generous, loyal, sunny Leo, infusing our connections with more optimism, creativity, and light.

Want to know more about how June's astrological highlights will affect your sex life? Read on for your sign's June 2021 sex horoscope. Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out. (And read your June 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success, while you're at it, too.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You're about to feel all sorts of lucky in love, Aries. First, go-getter Mars, your ruling planet, movies through your fifth house of romance from June 11 to July 29, stepping up your desires and follow-through to make your fantasies a reality. Then, sweet Venus moving also moves through your fifth house from June 27 to July 21. The planet of love and beauty can boost your appetite for pleasure, spontaneity, and fun, making it even easier to enjoy memorable, impromptu dates with your S.O. or someone new. And allowing yourself to be in the moment and express yourself creatively will lend itself to sexy, satisfying moments.

Bonus: Being especially open to going with the flow could help you deal with misunderstandings brought into the mix by trickster Mercury, moving backward in your third house of communication until June 22.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Romantic Venus, your ruling planet, spends quality time in your third house of communication from June 2 to 27, and you could find yourself craving more witty banter and intellectual stimulation from a current or potential partner. Quippy, funny texts and in-person repartee almost feel like foreplay now. And while sexy Mars moves through your fourth house of home life from June 11 to July 29, you'll want to hit the gas on projects around the house that are interwoven with your sense of comfort and security. If you're attached, enlisting your S.O. to help out can bring you closer through the process. And if you're single, pouring your energies into creating a beautiful, cozy nest can have you feeling even more centered and confident.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With messenger Mercury retrograde in your sign until June 22, you could feel like your usual lightning-fast pace is blunted, which could initially feel like a bummer, but you can also find a lot of sensuality and joy in slowing down now. And around June 10, a solar eclipse and new moon in your sign can serve as an eye-opening moment, in which you're nudged to embrace your sense of self — especially as it relates to a partnership. Getting real about what you need and want, and then communicating that in a clear, direct way can be incredibly empowering. Then, from June 11 to July 29, go-getter Mars in your third house of communication could encourage you to be even more forward about what you want in bed. You might feel compelled to set the stage for your next romp with a sexting storm or making dirty talk a focal point of your IRL play.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

While romantic Venus moves through your sign from June 2 to 27, it might be hard to deny your desires. This can be a hot opportunity to experiment with self-pleasure and any bedroom accessories that make you feel sultry and alluring (think: treating yourself to a luxe new clit vibe or summery, candy-colored lingerie). And because you'll be especially magnetic and attractive now, your confidence should get a boost, making it easier to pursue your hottest fantasies. And around June 24, the full moon falls in your seventh house of partnership, you could be reflecting more on how your needs fit in with a current or ideal S.O.'s. It's possible you came to a major emotional realization around the June 10 solar eclipse and new moon, and sharing that with someone special can help you seal the deal — while helping you feel like you're supported in your path.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Even though Leo SZN is still weeks away, you'll already be well on your way to enjoying the empowering, fiery vibes it'll bring once action-oriented Mars moves through your sign from June 11 to July 29. You're generally perfectly capable of saying what you want and getting after it, but with the go-getter planet's power on your side, you'll be even more self-assured and razor-focused on making your dreams a reality, whether that's diving back into the dating apps or taking your current relationship to the next level. And while romantic Venus is there from June 27 to July 21, you'll be all about prioritizing pleasure and artistic self-expression. Planning a weekend getaway with your S.O. or a girls' trip with a close friend can have you feeling yourself and radiating confident vibes that'll serve to attract all the sexy fun you've been dreaming of.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your social life is bound to get a boost from relationship-oriented Venus in your eleventh house of networking and long-term wishes from June 2 to 27. You're generally the queen of having a totally booked up calendar weeks in advance, but commitments to your VIPs will be on a whole different level now. If you're single, you could meet someone special through your besties, and if you're attached, you might finally start planning double and group dates again, which can lead to connecting with your S.O. and friends in a refreshing new way. And around June 24, the full moon in your fifth house of romance can have you feeling like hitting pause on work to actually take a time-out to chill and have fun with your sweetheart or a new match. Letting go of set plans and practicing mindfulness could inspire you to experiment in the bedroom with new positions or couples' toys.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Around June 10, when the new moon and solar eclipse falls in your ninth house of adventure, you might feel like taking a major leap of faith to make long-term fantasies a reality. Soaking up knowledge and laying the groundwork to have new experiences could feel like a must for feeling fulfilled spiritually and emotionally. Sharing this with your S.O. or a potential match can help you feel even more connected. And TBH, you dream of finding opportunities to bring all your nearest and dearest people together, and you should get the chance while romantic Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your eleventh house of networking and long-term wishes from June 27 to July 21. Whether you're hosting a backyard BBQ with your besties or meeting your new flame's fam, you'll have your pick of parties and group meet-ups, which could lead to meeting someone special — or bonding with your existing partner.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Flirtation and foreplay is usually about moving past your innate sense of privacy and bearing your soul to a partner, but while romantic Venus is in your ninth house of adventure from June 2 to 27, you'll want to take a more action-oriented approach to connect with your partner. Think: an eye-opening game plan like rock climbing or trying a new restaurant or experimenting with sex play you've always fantasized about but never acted on (like role playing or exhibitionism). And around June 10, when the new moon and solar eclipse is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you might be ready to have a challenging conversation with your S.O. or a potential partner about your desires and comfort zone. It could be tough to get clarity immediately, but asserting yourself can feel both necessary and like a step in the right direction.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

While sweet Venus is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from June 2 to 27, you'll be craving a connection that's as spiritually satisfying as it is physically gratifying. In fact, one really fuels the other. If you're currently in a relationship or situationship that's just not cutting it in this way, opening up about your needs with your S.O. can be wildly empowering.

And if you're single, getting clear about the type of partner you're looking for and maybe even doing some manifestation work now can be extra powerful. And around June 10, when the solar eclipse and new moon fall in your seventh house of partnership, you could be thinking about ways in which you've given up too much — or not given enough — in your closest past and present relationships. In turn, you might resolve to be true to yourself and to find an even better balance of give and take while doing the work of a relationship now.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Spending time with your sweetheart or a new match could be more appealing than any other social commitment while romantic Venus is in your seventh house of partnership from June 2 to 27. Whether you're spending lazy weekends cooking or checking out a local farmers market, exploring new hiking trails or nearby beaches, or dreaming up a shared, long-term goal, bonding one-on-one can feel all at once comforting and emotionally fulfilling. Then, around June 24, when the full moon is in your sign, forming a friendly sextile to lucky Jupiter in your third house of communication, you might be surprised just how sensitive and in your feelings you are.

This can be a productive moment to give yourself the space to get in touch with your desires and permission to be vulnerable with the people you trust and love the most. Voicing your deepest needs can be liberating and help you get more in sync with your S.O. or even a potential partner.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

You'll want to let your freak flag fly even more than usual around June 10 when the new moon and solar eclipse are in your fifth house of romance and self-expression. This could look like being really open about your goofy sense of humor or unique fantasies while hitting it off with a new match or sharing your feelings with your S.O. in a way that's as artistic as it is heartfelt. Feeling like you're able to be 100 percent yourself with someone special is totally intoxicating — and well-deserved. And while sexy Mars moves through your seventh house of partnership from June 11 to July 29, you'll be fired up and revitalized in your closest one-on-one bonds. You might resolve to satisfy your S.O. or someone new in a whole new way. Talk through your individual desires, pinpoint the scenario that feels equally hot to you both, then come up with an action plan for making your steamiest shared dream come true.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

You're a daydreamer by nature, and while relationship-oriented Venus moves through your fifth house of romance and self-expression from June 2 to 27, you'll be feeling like infusing your fantasies with a playful twist. This could look like enjoying whimsical, spontaneous date nights with someone new or your S.O. Think: heading to your favorite lake for a picnic, checking out a rooftop movie screening, or finding an outdoor venue to go dancing. The experience can be revitalizing and set the stage for lots of fireworks well before the holiday.