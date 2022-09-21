An In-Depth Wellness Guide to the Libra Zodiac Sign

As with chocolate chip cookies and puppies, it's hard not to love Libras: They're cheerful on the gloomiest of days, remain calm and collected amidst the chaos, and have the biggest hearts.

And this love usually isn't unrequited. Libras thrive on companionship, and they feel their best tackling life's challenges and celebrating its joys with a partner. In turn, they're always down to make new friends and are often in relationships, avoiding being single at all costs. Although they care immensely about others, Libras live each day with a "treat yo' self" mentality, and they'll spend their time and money on luxe beauty products and self-care activities.

But these descriptions only scratch the surface of a Libra's personality. To get a feel for all that the Libra zodiac sign has to offer, read the guide below to learn stats, traits, compatibility, and a wellness guide that will help Libras optimize their health and fitness goals.

Libra Zodiac Sign Quick Stats

Libra Dates: September 22 or 23 to October 23 (start dates vary annually due to the fall equinox and leap years)

September 22 or 23 to October 23 (start dates vary annually due to the fall equinox and leap years) Libra Symbol: The Scales ♎️

The Scales ♎️ Libra Ruling Planet: Venus

Venus Libra Element: Air

Air Libra Modality: Cardinal

Cardinal Libra Ruling House: 7th house of relationships

7th house of relationships Libra Key Traits: Peaceful, balanced, creative, communicative, graceful, gentle, intelligent, and artistic

Libra Characteristics and Personality Traits

Since the sun enters Libra at the same moment as the autumnal equinox, folks with the Libra zodiac sign are considered to be — like all other cardinal signs — an initiator. They're highly ambitious individuals who single-handedly kickstart change, lead others through challenges, and test new ways of thinking and acting. Essentially, Libras are doers, so they won't put up with obstacles (or other people) that delay their efforts to put their plans into action. Still, as an air sign, they can be a bit indecisive at times. Their scales are constantly weighing different decisions, which can make it tough for them to fully commit to plans.

Along with their ability to take charge, Libras are often charming, kind-hearted, optimistic, and compassionate, and they value cooperation and unity. They'll try their best to help anyone in need — even people who previously bashed their out-of-the-box ideas or unfriendly co-workers. That said, they usually crave praise for their good deeds, so they're not completely selfless.

Since Libras are ruled by Venus — the planet of love and beauty — they're also artistic individuals. They have the tendency to critique others' creative endeavors, particularly those crafted by Taureans (who are also ruled by Venus). Libras may come across as a little harsh when asked for their honest opinions, but, hey, they are the only zodiac sign that's represented by an inanimate object lacking a heart.

To Libras, life needs to be a sweeping, beautiful journey, so they tend to indulge in pricey, extravagant wellness activities. They also value downtime, rest, and relaxation, as Venus is a slow-moving planet. And if an unforeseen challenge (say, a last-minute request at work pops up or a date with friends falls through) throws off their picture-perfect day, they might lose their cool and downward spiral.

Libra Compatibility

Before diving into Libra compatibility, it's important to note that any zodiac sign can be a perfect match for the romantic Scales. However, certain zodiac pairings may be better fits for the Libra zodiac sign than others.

Libra and Libra

Admiring and being admired by each other are central themes of a partnership between two Libras. They'll hold one another in high regard at all times and treat each other with compassion and kindness. This pairing will want to work on healing and advancing the partnership, as relationships need to feel whole and complete in order to support a Libra's dreams of having a beautiful, fulfilling life. That said, Libras are known for their indecisiveness, and since they want to be accommodating to their partner's needs, it may be tough for this duo to set concrete plans. If problems arise, they'll always opt to work them out rather than bail on the relationship, thanks to their cardinal "fix-it" nature.

Libra and Aquarius

Air signs Libra and Aquarius are sure to become besties right away, due to their mutual sense of style, need for respect, and enthusiasm for life and justice. When it comes to love, the fixed air sign Aquarius will understand Libra's sensual and intimate desires, while Libra will broaden their partner's perspective on the arts.

Libra and Gemini

These two air signs are pros at communicating with one another, and they help each other grow over time. A Libra will offset a Gemini's intellectualism with a punch of creativity, opening their partner up to exciting new artists and visionaries. In return, the mutable and flexible Gemini will teach Libra about higher-minded pursuits such as meditation, spirituality, and politics. In other words, a relationship between a Libra and Gemini is bound to expand both of their minds.

Libra and Leo

These signs don't have much in common astrologically speaking, but they're still a compatible pairing, thanks to their similar personality traits. As highly creative signs, Libras and Leos need an artistic connection to help them seek intimacy and develop a deep appreciation of each other. They're also both generous, heartfelt individuals who are natural leaders, and the fixed and fiery energy of a Leo will motivate their Libra partner to take action when they feel indecisive.

Libra and Aries

Libra and Aries are polar opposites, but their differences somehow keep them together. The Ram has a tendency to make brash comments without thinking, which can hurt their Libra partner's need for a pleasant, peaceful existence. Still, these two do get along very well due to their loyalty and ability to learn from each other.

Libra Zodiac Sign Wellness Guide

Self-Care

Bubble baths may be a stereotypical act of self-care, but they're just the luxurious practice Libras need to chill out when life doesn't go their way, especially if there are rose petals (which, BTW, is the flower of Venus). Simple, low-stakes artistic activities such as painting can help Libras calm their minds. And a good night's sleep — or even a cat nap — can go a long way with Libra, as their planetary ruler is also known for chilling out and resting well.

Fitness

Thanks to their relaxed planetary ruler, folks with the Libra zodiac sign don't particularly enjoy breaking a sweat. So when they're in the mood for a workout, they're best off choosing a low-impact, minimal-cardio workout such as a barre, Pilates, or yoga class. On the rare occasion that they need to get their heart rate up (such as when they feel out of control), they'll do well taking a bike ride — allowing the air sign to feel the breeze — or playing a game of tennis, particularly a doubles match so the relationship-oriented sign can work with a partner.

Beauty and Skin Care

Since Libras are ruled by Venus, they're beauty and skin-care fanatics, and they love testing brand-new (yet super expensive) products that have gotten the stamp of approval from dermatologists, makeup artists, and YouTubers. Facials are a staple of their skin-care routine, and they have a go-to makeup look for both daily wear and extravagant nighttime events. Libras don't overlook their luscious locks, either, and hair masks are an essential component of their weekly beauty routine.

The Wellness Takeaway for the Libra Zodiac Sign

In order for Libras to feel their best, an indulgent, luxurious wellness routine is a must, and they'll do well to engage in activities that promote relaxation — rather than get their blood pumping and sweat dripping. By regularly prioritizing rest and recovery, they'll be able to maintain their kind, optimistic nature, spearhead essential change, and lead the decadent life they hope to have.