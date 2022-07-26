The dog days of summer are usually dedicated to chilling out — literally and figuratively — in order to pull through the long, scorchingly sunny afternoons. But this year, when the new moon in Leo takes place in late July, it's time to press pause on the relaxationand make major moves on your passions and whatever lights you up inside.

ICYDK, Leo is the confident, driven fire sign of the zodiac, so this astrological event is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of its go-getter energy and ramp up your wellness routine. Even though this month's new moon will take place exactly on Thursday, July 28 at 1:55 p.m. ET/10:55 a.m. PT., they can usually be felt for several days before and after they occur, so you'll have plenty of time to harness this one's power. Here, your guide to making the most of the July 2022 new moon in Leo.

What New Moons Mean In Astrology

First, some basics on the astrological significance of a new moon: The exact opposite of a full moon, a new moon occurs when the moon is not illuminated by the sun from Earth's perspective, meaning it isn't visible to humans at all. And that dark, blank sky serves as an astrological vision board. It's an opportunity to set the stage for long-term intentions and projects, whether you want to finally bench press a heavy barbell or transition to a fully vegan diet. You might notice these goalsbegin to come to fruition about two weeks later during the next full moon (which, in this case, will be in Aquarius on August 11) and six months later during the next full moon in the same sign (for this new moon, that'll be on February 5, 2023).

Wellness Themes of the July 2022 Leo New Moon

Fixed fire sign Leo — symbolized by the Lion and ruled by the sun (which, in astrology, oversees self-image, confidence, and identity) — is one of the most optimistic, action-oriented, ambitious, spotlight-loving, and loyal signs of the zodiac. Even when you're not thinking in terms of astrology, the sun and its radiant light are often associated with vitality and joy, traits that folks who are born under Leo — or who have planetary placements in the sign — are motivated to bring into the world. Leos are also known for believing in themselves and their nearest and dearest, showering VIPs with luxury, love, and loyalty. Of course, on a less than ideal day, their fixed energy can result in obstinacy and inflated self-focus that can veer into egomaniacal or narcissistic terrain. Around this month's new moon in Leo, it'll pay to keep an eye out for any of this behavior, for better or worse.

While you can rely on a new moon in Leo to occur annually, the planetary aspects — or weather, if you will — are different from year to year. In 2022, this new moon forms a buoyant, fortunate trine to Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, in fellow fire sign Aries. This could amplify enthusiasm and optimism even beyond what you'd already experience with a Leo lunar event. That said, Jupiter will go retrograde on the day of the new moon, so big, exciting rewards delivered by this moment may be felt a bit more internally versus externally. For example, you may feel more pride over how you handled an emotional moment in your life rather than how you surpassed your Peloton PR.

This year's new moon in Leo is also occurring ahead of two potentially challenging astrological meet-ups: Messenger Mercury in Leo will oppose taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius on July 30, potentially making it tougher to express your needs — or feel like you're being heard when you do. And on August 1, Mars (the planet of aggression) pairs up with Uranus (the planet of rebellion), as well as the north node, which is all about karma. This combination could lay the groundwork for volatility and unexpected twists and turns, so you'll benefit from an open mind and a Leo-fueled ability to find the silver lining even when the world feels flipped upside down.

How to Make the Most of the July 2022 New Moon In Leo

With go-getter Leo in the director's chair during this month's new moon — and its trine to lucky Jupiter offering up a blast of feel-good, glass-half-full energy — this enthusiastic lunar event will fuel progress on your passions. You might more spend time focusing on your self-development or attempt to add more movement to your days, and you'll feel ready to show off all the hard work you've put in. No matter your sign, here are a few ways you make the most of the new moon in Leo.

Claim Your Spotlight

As Demi Lovato — a Leo stellium whose sun, Mercury, and rising is in the sign — once put it, "What's wrong with being confident?" Nothing, especially not during a new moon. Leos believe in themselves, love being in the limelight, and tend to enjoy a surplus of self-assurance, so achieving a goal feels like the most natural thing in the world. With those themes baked into the tone of this new moon, now's your chance to humble-brag on Instagram about your latest PR in the gym, treat yourself to a fancy dinner for clinching the top spot in your cycling class, and ask all of your friends and family to come watch you medal in the weightlifting competition you've been training for.

Establish Your Game Plan — But Be Flexible

Leos trust that they have the skills and drive necessary to make their dreams a reality. And since this new moon falls in a fixed (aka stubborn) sign and there's a volatile meet-up between aggressive Mars and rebellious Uranus in fixed earth sign Taurus right around the corner, you'll likely have an easier time pinpointing what you want to achieve and actually sticking to it. Spend some time laying out each of the specific steps you'll take toward meeting your goal, whether it be completing a half-marathon or mastering the pistol squat. While commitment is applause-worthy, change is inevitable — especially right now — so it'll pay to find a way to adapt should the moment call for it.

Seek Out Clarity

With Mercury in Leo about to oppose Saturn in Aquarius, gloominess could roll in as wires get crossed, and the work required to hit your goals may start to feel overwhelming. But knowing exactly what you want to achieve and having a super-strong "why" behind it, can help you stay on the right path. The easier you can articulate your motivation, the greater a chance you'll want to continue putting your nose to the grindstone, even if the road ahead gets rocky from time to time. To figure out your driving force, take a beat to journal your thoughts and hopes and set your intentions, and consider chatting with a mental health professional who can help you get clarity.

Zodiac Signs the New Moon In Leo Will Affect Most

If you were born under the sign of the Lion — meaning your birthday falls approximately between July 23 to August 22 — or with your personal planets (sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, or Mars) in Leo, you'll feel this new moon more than most. More specifically, if you have a personal planet that falls within five degrees of the new moon (5 degrees Leo), you could enjoy plenty of abundance and positivity around the 28th. (BTW, your natal chart will clue you in on your planetary placements.)

Similarly, if you were born in a fellow fixed sign — Taurus (fixed earth), Scorpio (fixed water), Aquarius (fixed air) — you'll feel the intensity of this new moon.

The Astrological Takeaway for the New Moon in Leo

Every month, regardless of what sign the new moon falls in, you're presented with an exciting blank canvas on which you're nudged to create your ideal next chapter. Thanks to its upbeat, excited, optimistic vibe, July's new moon in Leo makes it easy to see your journey as positively luminous. That's not to say that every moment over the course of the next two weeks, six months, and beyond will be easy. But by holding onto whatever ambitious, awe-inspiring vision you come up with now, you're sure to be empowered and even more in tune with your sense of self.