With twilight already setting in earlier, breezes going from brisk to truly chilling, leaves tumbling from trees in fiery hues, and neighborhoods aglow with jack o' lanterns and other spooky decor, it must be October, hosted by two signs that are equally committed to making autumn a memorable season in their own unique ways: social butterfly Libra and transformative Scorpio.

Until October 22-23 (depending on your time zone), the confident sun moves through balance-seeking cardinal air sign Libra, which will magnify our focus on justice, partnership, beauty, art, and socializing. And then until November 21, it'll be in magnetic fixed water sign Scorpio, which nudges you to get comfier with the darker side of life, to foster powerful bonds, and to swim in the deep end of our emotions. (Related: How to Explore Your Dark Side Through Shadow Work)

Libra and Scorpio seasons join forces to make October a month that could be filled with as much lighthearted, harmony-boosting vibes as it is opportunities to burn down whatever's no longer working for you in order to experience awe-inspiring rebirth. This air-to-water moment makes it possible to connect, be intensely present, and steer in a resolute way toward making your wildest fantasies real.

But the sun is far from the only highlight of this month's astrology — and each sign's October 2021 horoscope.

On October 6, the new moon falls in Libra, joining forces with go-getter Mars, amplifying energy and ambition but potentially also aggression and anger. With messenger Mercury retrograde since September 27, miscommunication could give way to vengeful behavior — or just a lot of frustration. In other words, this lunar event isn't for the faint of heart — and it could be a good op to keep your plans low-key.

This is not to say that the month will be free of drama. The full moon on October 20 in Aries could be a fiery one, thanks to an opposition to aggressive Mars and a tense square to transformative Pluto. This energy could push you to a breaking point in which you'll need to share — and take action that reflects — exactly how you feel.

And on October 30, the day before Halloween, go-getter Mars exits peacemaker Libra and steps into Scorpio, one of the signs it rules and functions best in, making it easier to dig your heels in and get after your passions over the course of the next two months.

Want to know more about how October's astrological highlights will affect your health and wellness, relationships, and career? Read on for your sign's October 2021 horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

aries horoscope

Aries (March 21–April 19)

You could be fired up to kick off a new tradition — or whole new chapter — with your S.O., a friend, or a business collab around October 6 when the new moon falls in your seventh house of partnership. But because the moon will be tightly aligned with go-getter Mars, your ruler, you could suffer from a tendency to be a little too gung-ho. Holding space for not only your own needs but also a partner's and finding different ways to hear one another out and reach a compromise will be the key to launching whatever is lighting you up now. And that theme continues two weeks later when the full moon falls in your sign on October 20, opposing Mars and squaring off against transformative Pluto in your tenth house of career. If you've been putting your nose to the grindstone on the job without feeling recognized or rewarded for your efforts, you could be ready to take a stand. Look before you leap, but know that if your gut tells you that a particular game plan is right, that's a green light to stand up for what you need — and deserve. (See: Quarantine Made You Crave Major Life Changes — Should You Follow Through?)

taurus horoscope

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

You could be prepared to take fairly dynamic energy to switch up your approach to an ongoing wellness concern around October 6 when the new moon falls in your sixth house of daily routine. Whether you've been burning the candle at both ends for too long or putting off a fitness plan you're itching to start, you'll have the power, motivation, and inner fire to take a small but significant step toward making it happen. Once messenger Mercury ends its retrograde in the same zone on October 18, you could more readily gather related info. And from October 23 to November 21, the confident sun in your seventh house of partnership makes it easier to align with like-minded people and tackle one-on-one projects. Whether you want your BFF to join you for those streaming Pilates sessions or you want to enlist a colleague to help you move the ball forward on a business plan, you'll have a clear runway to do so.

gemini horoscope

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

This season's Mercury retrograde, falling in your fifth house of self-expression, has had you embracing spontaneity even more than usual, attempting to tie up loose ends on creative projects that you might've shelved a while back, and possibly fielding eyebrow-raising texts from your ex(es). But come October 18, your ruling planet goes direct, moving ahead once again, and making it possible to push forward on new endeavors, make more concrete plans, and feel more assured about your dating and love life. All that chaos was fun while it lasted, right? And from October 30 to December 13, go-getter Mars will be in your sixth house of wellness, fueling a more aggressive fitness routine — if you want. That could look like adding a studio workout back in that you've been missing, stepping up your lifting workouts, or exploring an alternative approach like acupuncture.

cancer horoscope

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

While relationship-oriented Venus moves through your sixth house of wellness from October 7 to November 5, you can infuse your fitness plan with a more social vibe. Bringing friends to your favorite yoga instructor's outdoor flow or connecting with old classmates on your favorite running app has you feeling more supported and accountable on a daily basis, which can breed even better results and bolstered vitality — not to mention more fun. Get ready to hit a long overdue culmination point along your professional path around October 20 when the full moon falls in your tenth house of career. If you've been feeling like your higher-ups just aren't understanding what your endgame is, you want more responsibility and accolades, or you're simply ready to take your efforts to a new level, it could be time to switch gears. Because the moon also squares off against transformative Pluto in your seventh house of partnership, the end of a chapter at work could also have a resounding effect on a close one-on-one bond — perhaps with a colleague, business partner, or friend.

leo horoscope

Leo (July 23–August 22)

If you've been feeling super-burned out and kind of fed up with just how humdrum everyday life has been lately, you might be ready to take a major leap of faith around October 20 when the full moon falls in your ninth house of adventure. Thanks to messenger Mercury going direct in your third house of communication — and short-distance travel — this could be an exciting opportunity to hop in the car and go on an impromptu trip with your bestie or S.O. Just be aware that with go-getter Mars and transformative Pluto at play as well, intense emotions and changes could be a part of the picture as well. Then, thanks to the confident sun — your ruler — moving through your fourth house of home life from October 23 to November 21, you'll be more of a homebody than usual, prioritizing time spent with loved ones, feathering your nest, and nurturing plant and fur kids. You're no stranger to FOMO, but you can rest assured that if you opt to take a step back from your hustle to care for yourself over the next few weeks, you're exactly where you need to be.

virgo horoscope

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Libra season has seen you fully engaged with getting your money in order, thanks to the confident sun moving through your second house of income, but the process hasn't been without its hiccups, as a result of messenger Mercury, your ruler, moving backward there too. But around October 6, when the new moon falls in your second house as well, you could be ready to make a bold move in the name of your financial health. The numbers, facts, and figures matter, to be sure, but it'll also pay to listen to your intuition. Moves you make now can help you be even more productive — and rewarded — moving forward. And while the confident sun moves through your third house of communication from October 23 to November 21, your curiosity and ability to connect with new and existing friends and colleagues will be off-the-charts. (Yep, it'll make up for the bummer lull you felt during the retrograde.) If you've been entertaining the idea of taking a short, sweet fall-ish weekend trip, to get in touch with nature and spend time with people you adore, this transit could definitely present that opportunity.

libra horoscope

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your SZN is in full swing now, but if it's felt a bit tougher than usual to get ahead on your typical, buzzy, super-social plans, you can blame messenger Mercury, retrograde in your sign and steering you toward tying up loose ends — particularly around your most passionate personal goals — until October 18. But around October 6, you'll get your annual new moon, cozying up to go-getter Mars in your sign too, and you could be ready to make a major move related to that big-picture dream you've been holding in mind. Just be sure you've done all your homework and are clear on the details before diving in. Then, from October 7 to November 5, artistic Venus, your ruler, moves through your third house of communication, amplifying your ability to connect with friends, loved ones, and romantic interests on curiosity-satiating, creative endeavors. You could find upbeat, heartfelt conversations, new experiences, and thrilling brainstorms happen more readily, so take advantage by figuring out how you can join forces with people you adore on a project that's close to both of your hearts.

scorpio horoscope

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Although Libra season is generally a moment for resting, recharging, and plotting out your next big moves, thanks to the confident sun moving through your twelfth house of spirituality, you'll get a financial assist from social Venus come October 7. The planet of relationships moves through your second house of income until November 5, helping you to make an impression on friends, colleagues, and higher-ups in an effort to bring in extra cash. This transit can be perfect for meeting up with a possible new client or pitching yourself to the manager of a promising job op, as your charm and ability to showcase your talents will be off-the-charts. Then, from October 23 to November 21, the confident sun will be in your sign, offering up a blast of self-assured energy you can channel into any passion project or initiative you've been wanting to take. It could be time to take bold action to turn your professional dreams into a reality. Trust in your ability to lead the charge and take the reins on your dreams, and you'll see inspiring progress before you know it.

sagittarius horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

With messenger Mercury moving backward through your eleventh house of networking until October 18, you've likely been reconnecting with former colleagues, old friends, and groups of either — while also reflecting on which of these bonds are actually worth your time and energy in the present and future. And around October 6, the new moon falls there too, urging you to get even more clear on what you want moving forward. If certain relationships just aren't aligned with your sense of self and path anymore, making a bold move and cutting the cord could actually be something worth celebrating versus grieving. And while the confident sun moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from October 23 to November 21, you could feel a bit like you're going underground, prioritizing naps, baths, and meditation over your usual high-energy, social routine. Don't worry — giving yourself plenty of space to rest doesn't mean something's off. In fact, recharging now will set you up to be even more productive and effective when your SZN hits next month.

capricorn horoscope

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Messenger Mercury's retrograde in your tenth house of career, which lasts until October 18, has likely thrown a wrench in big plans you've had underway for your professional path, or drudged up some tired old irritations that are the last thing you want to deal with — but are actually probably the first thing to tackle. But thanks to taskmaster Saturn moving forward in your second house of income on October 10 — and lucky Jupiter following on the 18th — you'll start to see some headway in terms of cash flow. Any self-reflection and self-work you've been doing over the past several months should start to pay off quite literally. And once Mercury moves forward, any rockiness with higher-ups should straighten out too. From October 23 to November 21, the confident sun moves through your eleventh house of networking, fueling your alignment with people who are in sync with your big-picture goals and long-term wishes. Maybe you'll be spending more time with friends who just get it and want to get onboard with your bold plans or find that collaborating with a particular group of colleagues is the key to seeing a passion project come to fruition.

aquarius horoscope

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

With messenger Mercury retrograde in your ninth house of higher learning until October 18, you've been focusing on honing your skill set, but this slowdown could also have you feeling a little stuck. Thankfully two other planets end their retrogrades and move forward in your sign: taskmaster Saturn on October 10 and lucky Jupiter on the 18th. After that, you should feel like you can start applying any big lessons you've learned over the past four to five months. Perhaps you've been working on setting better boundaries and taking on only projects that truly speak to you. And now, you can begin to actually see how all of that breeds the bonds, collaborations, and concrete rewards you've been dreaming of. And while the confident sun moves through your tenth house of career from October 23 to November 21, you'll be prepared to step into the spotlight and knock it out of the park on a high-stakes professional aim. You want to make a major impression on higher-ups now, and you have the razor-focus and enthusiasm to do so. Plus, once go-getter Mars is in your tenth house from October 30 to December 13, you'll be even more fired up and, TBH, unstoppable.

pisces horoscope

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

While social Venus moves through your tenth house of career from October 7 to November 5, you can even more organically make a solid impression on higher-ups and anyone else you respect and admire in your professional world. If you've been wanting to pitch a new project or apply for an exciting position, you'll positively shine. Showcasing your most artistic big-picture ideas can also serve you well. And around October 20, the full moon lights up your second house of income, requiring that you do a bit of soul-searching and cord-cutting related to how you've been exerting your energy at work. If you've been giving without receiving what you deserve in return, resentment could reach a boiling point now. This moment could be all about pinpointing a productive way to go to bat for your needs. Even if the result doesn't exactly match what you had in mind, you'll feel proud and empowered, which could lead to a longer-term strategy.