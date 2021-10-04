Thanks to guest appearances from aggressive Mars and shocking Uranus, you might want to keep your new moon plans fairly low-key.

Let's be honest: Relationships are frequently top of mind for many people. But every year, during Libra season — which spans between September 22 and October 22 — you may find that you're even more zeroed in on one-on-one bonding, because the seventh sign of the zodiac — ruled by planet of love and beauty Venus — is all about finding harmony, especially when you pair up. But this year, the diplomacy-loving sign's new moon could actually spur more shock than serenity. (Related: What Your Venus Sign Can Tell You About Relationships, Beauty, and Money)

The cardinal air sign will host a new moon that's exact on Wednesday, October 6 at 7:05 a.m. ET/4:05 a.m. PT, emphasizing balance in relationships, firing up your inner drive, and possibly igniting volatile incidents stemming from unresolved anger. Here are all the details and how you can best navigate this intense lunar event.

What New Moons Mean

A few new moon basics: As the astrological "counterpoint" to full moons, new moons happen when the moon is not illuminated by the sun from our perspective on Earth. Hosted by a deep, dark, blank-slate sky, you might imagine that the new moon is offering up a vision board on which you can scribble your intentions. (See: How to Make a Vision Board to Manifest Your Dreams Into Reality)

New moons traditionally present a chance to get clear on long-term dreams, goals, and big-picture projects. And in order to lock them in, you can practice a ritual like opening up to a therapist or loved one, journaling, lighting a candle, or doing a visualization practice. Think of it as your monthly — and very rarely, twice monthly — astrological nudge to pinpoint something you want to accomplish, then design your ultimate action plan for getting there.

New moons also serve as the first page of a whole new chapter in your life that will end in when there's a corresponding full moon in the same sign — in this case, on April 16, 2022, when there's a full moon in Libra. Pro-tip: Write down what you've been reflecting on around the new moon, and then circle back six months down the road when the corresponding full moon is happening. You can note how far you've come and quite possibly notice that you've hit a culmination point.

Themes of the October 2021 New Moon In Libra

Air sign Libra, symbolized by the Scales, is ruled by the heartfelt planet of love and beauty Venus and rules the seventh house of partnership (aka all types of one-on-one connections from romantic to platonic and professional). People who have Libra placements are social, diplomatic, charming, idealistic, artistic, and inclined to bring balance, peacefulness, and prettiness into the world. They're people people who frequently dedicate their time and energy to creating stunning, social media-worthy moments for their nearest and dearest. But their ideal hang would involve just them and their sweetheart who's just as much a fan of storybook romance.

That said, Libra new moons are usually a wonderful time to initiate a new chapter with a partner. Sure, the nature of your bond could be romantic, but Libra adores all kinds of one-on-one relating, so you might also enjoy a fresh start in the context of a friendship or collegial connection. It can also fuel the start of a project that involves beautifying. And on a larger scale, the sign of the Scales aims to root out injustice, so that theme could be prevalent as well.

But just as fiercely as Libra might champion peace and justice, their sister sign Aries, the dynamic, competitive cardinal fire sign, is adamant about going into battle — sometimes because they're passionate about a cause but, other times, just for the fun of it. Aries owes this vibe to their ruling planet, aggressive Mars, which will be tightly conjunct (aka paired up with) the new moon. (Related: The Complete Guide to Astrology Sister Signs)

In and of itself, the moon being tied up with Mars can make for an amplified initiative-taking energy. You could feel more assertive, want to take charge, be fired up about plowing forward, and feel perhaps a little sparkier than usual if confronted. But since both celestial bodies will be in graceful Libra, the instinct will be to keep the peace at all costs (potentially resulting in passive-aggressiveness). (See: How to Keep Your Relationship Arguments from Becoming Savage)

But another planet in the picture can offer cause for concern: game-changer Uranus. While Mars charges ambitiously after its desires — consequences be damned — electrifying Uranus just delivers stunning shake-ups, for better or worse. And both the new moon and Mars will form an awkward, challenging quincunx to Uranus, heightening tensions and making for nervous, anxious energy and potentially sudden, unexpected bursts of aggression.

It also bears noting that messenger Mercury is currently retrograde in Libra, which can spur miscommunication, technology glitches, and transportation issues that set off or exacerbate new moon trouble.

All that said, this new moon has the potential to inspire more balance and kick off a new chapter, especially in relationships — but it could also host difficult, game-changing incidents fueled by anger, recklessness, and aggression. It's a case for striving to be as optimistic as you are cautious.

Who the Libra New Moon Will Affect the Most

If you were born under the sign of the Scales — approximately September 22 to October 22 — or with your personal planets (the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, or Mars) in Libra (something you can learn from your natal chart), you'll feel this new moon more than most. More specifically, if you have a personal planet that falls within five degrees of the new moon (13 degrees Libra), you could feel a push to connect one-on-one and to take bold action or risks — and possibly also feel an uptick in nervousness or anxiety.

Similarly, if you were born in a fellow cardinal sign — Aries (cardinal fire), Capricorn (cardinal earth), or Cancer (cardinal water) — you could feel the pent-up tension around this new moon.

The Vigilant Takeaway

Every month, no matter what sign a new moon falls in, it offers us a chance to gain clarity and move ahead. The issue this month is that the key planets involved in the new moon picture are on the volatile side. Mars is pushing for action, and Uranus is poised to spur uncomfortable change, and yet, messenger Mercury is retrograde, encouraging us to go slow and stick with existing business until October 18.

For that reason, it might be best to treat this new moon more like a full one, with the awareness that because the time is ripe for drama, it could pay to be especially vigilant, aware, and cautious. Plus, it never hurts to err on the side of low-key. And if you're driven to take action, it'll be best to do so in the signature Libran way, prizing harmony and balance above all else.

The Sabian symbol (a system, shared by a clairvoyant named Elsie Wheeler, that illustrates the meaning of each degree of the zodiac) for the exact spot in Libra where the new moon occurs is "In The Heat Of The Noon Hour A Man Takes A Siesta." Fittingly, there's a lot of heat building around this lunar event, and while you might be tempted to burn it off with a fiery debate, argument, or even more explosive behavior, you might do even better to step away, slow down, and focus on internalizing a laudable Libran goal: peace.