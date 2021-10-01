From walks through fiery-hued leaves to Hocus Pocus viewing parties, October feels like the ultimate treat for fall fanatics. With its dimmer, cooler days and the spooky, festive vibe that comes with preparing for Halloween and Día de los Muertos filling the air, the tenth month of the year is one of the most mystical, magical, and full of reflection and whimsy. And unsurprisingly, it can also feel like the main kick-off to cuffing season, no doubt thanks to two super-relationship focused sun signs running the show: partnership-loving cardinal air sign Libra and magnetic, intimacy-infatuated fixed water sign Scorpio. (Just beware of any inclination to get back with an ex, thanks to Mercury retrograde in Libra until October 18.)

In addition to the sun's moves, a few key highlights:

On October 6, the new moon in Libra joins forces with Mars, which rules energy and sex, potentially stoking your appetite for fulfilling your steamiest desires.

Then, on October 7, romantic Venus, the relationship-ruler, leaves Scorpio, where it's been uncomfy since September 10, moving into jubilant, free-spirited mutable fire sign Sagittarius where it'll remain until November 5. Here, it'll get along with several other planets, like taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, which it forms a friendly angle to on the 13th, boosting serious commitment. Then, it'll do the same with messenger Mercury in Libra, making for lovey-dovey communication on the 16th. And on the 28th, it gets playful with bigger-is-better Jupiter in Aquarius, amplifying your desire to party, flirt, and just have a generally sweet time ahead of the holiday weekend.

Circle October 15 as another potentially juicy day for relationships, because the confident sun will form a harmonious trine to lucky Jupiter, boosting optimism, warmth, and good fortune.

And from October 30 to December 13, go-getter Mars will be in sexy Scorpio, magnifying your ability to connect on a deep, transformative level, especially between the sheets. (Tantric sex, anyone?)

Want to know more about how October's astrological highlights will affect your sex and love life? Read on for your sign's October 2021 sex and love horoscope.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

While sweet Venus moves through your ninth house of adventure from October 7 to November 5, any tried-and-true routines for date night or heating things up in the bedroom could feel a little dull. You want to expand your horizons in love and anything even remotely mundane can feel especially bleh now. If you're single, consider swiping right on someone who's not quite your type, and if you're attached, consider making bold moves to turn a sexy daydream into reality. And from October 30 to December 13, go-getter Mars will be in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you'll be even more in tune with your physical needs than usual. Whether you make it a priority to experiment with some wild positions or an exciting new toy, you'll want to be even more real with yourself and your partner about your deepest desires. In turn, you can expect the last part of your year to be filled with plenty of steamy, holiday-season fireworks.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

From October 7 to November 5, your ruler, beauty-loving Venus, moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, and you'll want to prioritize deep, heartfelt conversation with your S.O. or someone new. As much as you love just wrapping yourself up in your fave sweater and chilling on the couch with your favorite comfort food, surface-level chitchat just won't cut it right now. Being vulnerable and sharing deep-rooted feelings sets the stage for an even more sensual and satisfying bedroom romps. And from October 30 to December 13, sexy Mars moves through your seventh house of partnership, which — heads up — could cause a bit of fiery, extra-assertive and driven vibes to flare between you and your love or a potential S.O. You're a fan of keeping it low-key, so this could be a little jarring at times, but it's also productive energy for accomplishing a lot one-on-one and getting after shared goals — especially as far as your hottest fantasies are concerned.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Around October 6, when the new moon falls in your fifth house of romance, pairing up with go-getter Mars there, you'll be more focused and energized than usual on amplifying all the fun, flirtation, and excitement in your love life. If you're attached, you could be extra vocal about wanting more lighthearted date nights, sexting, or spontaneous lovemaking sessions. If you're single, this moment could set the stage for a sexy new chapter. Just be sure not to get after what you want so aggressively that it ends up backfiring. Trusting your intuition is key. And while relationship-oriented Venus is in your seventh house of partnership from October 7 to November 5, one-on-one time will be more appealing than any other social opp. That said, carving out even more time for your favorite fall dates with your sweetheart or make a point to get creative with a new match, proposing you hit up a harvest festival or drive-in screening of one of a favorite, festive flick.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

On October 15, the confident sun in your fourth house of home life forms a sweet trine to lucky Jupiter in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, making for a really beautiful opportunity to get even closer with your S.O. You could decide to move in together or take your relationship to the next level in another way. And if you're single, you'll be feeling especially optimistic about connecting with someone with whom you share values — and a lot of chemistry. While action-oriented Mars in your fifth house of romance from October 30 to December 13, you'll be fired up to express yourself in a more flirtatious, fun-loving way and get after what you want in your current or existing relationship too. Diving into creative projects with your sweetheart or proposing heartfelt, spontaneous get-togethers with someone new can be incredibly fulfilling. Don't be surprised if your desire to share how you feel in a more physical way is off-the-charts too. Hello, seriously hot makeout sessions.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Thanks to sweet Venus moving through your fifth house of romance from October 7 to November 5, you can expect romance, fun, and pleasure to abound in a way it hasn't in a minute. You could feel like you're glowing from inside out — and it's not just because you'll want to prioritize self-care moments like massages or sweaty, restorative yoga classes now. It's more that you know what you want and need to be fulfilled, and you're getting after it in a fiery, confident way. Own it, you deserve it. And while the confident sun, your ruler, moves through your fourth house of home life from October 23 to November 21, you'll be focused on getting even comfier in your space, possibly even nesting with your long-term honey or enjoying more low-key dates snuggled up on the couch with someone new. You could find like gardening or cooking in sweatpants and taking Leo-esque, weekend cat naps together is even sexier than getting dressed up and hitting that trendy hot spot. (See: The Amazing Health Benefits of Cuddling)

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

While social Venus moves through your fourth house of home life from October 7 to November 5, your sentimentality could be soaring, and you'll be feeling a little more delicate and sensitive emotionally. Stepping up how you're taking care of yourself now to boost your own feeling of comfort and security can set you up for being even more satisfied in love. Maybe that means spending more time in nature, sleeping in, or baking your fave fall recipes for you and someone special — or just you. And around October 20, the full moon falls in your eighth house of sexual intimacy, you'll be inspired to deepen your bond with your S.O. or someone new. Wearing your heart on your sleeve and sharing deep-rooted emotional wounds can feel like a relief, bring you closer, and set the stage for expressing how you feel in a fiery, physical way. Win-win-win. (See: How to Talk to Your Partner About Your Sexual Past)

Libra (September 23-October 22)

On October 18, lucky Jupiter moves forward in your fifth house of romance after being retrograde there since June 20. So not only have you been looking to the past and tying up loose ends with messenger Mercury retrograde in your sign since September 27, but Jupiter's backward turn has amplified your self-reflection — especially around relationships, self-expression, and satisfaction in love. And from now until December 28, you'll be able to take whatever you've been meditating on and apply it to satisfying your most heartfelt desires. If you're single, expect lots of new promising date nights, and if you're attached, you'll enjoy even more happiness and optimism with your honey — not to mention seriously hot sex. And around October 20, when the full moon falls in your seventh house of partnership, you could be reaching the culmination point of a particular chapter in your love life that started around April 11. Expect intense emotions and epiphanies about what you want out of your closest one-on-one bond — and a fire in your belly to take action steps that will make that dream real.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your SZN is finally here this month, and there's a lot to love about it for your sex and love life, Scorpio. Around October 6 when the new moon is in your twelfth house of spirituality, you'll be more in touch with your inner life — and possibly, thanks to gung-ho Mars there too — deep-rooted desires and unresolved anger. Committing — or recommitting — to working through any of these challenging emotions can have you feeling even more emotionally centered and open to connecting with your S.O. or someone new. From October 30 to December 13, action-oriented Mars, your co-ruler, moves through your sign, stepping up your assertiveness, inner drive, and energy to get after your fantasies. You'll get even more clear and razor-focused what you want — whether that's a steamy getaway with your S.O., becoming even more committed, or meeting someone who's on your level as far as their dedication to their success and dreams for the future. Then, you'll be prepared to put yourself out there in an intense but thrilling new way. (Related: What Your Moon Sign Means About Your Personality)

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

While sweet Venus moves through your sign from October 7 to November 5, you'll want to prioritize pleasure, beauty, and romance above just about everything else — and you can and should, because it's basically the SZN of your unique love language. Whether you're planning a free-spirited, adventurous trip with your S.O., checking out a new museum with a hot new date, or doing a spiritually-satisfying manifestation ritual with friends, you'll be extra optimistic, joyful, and magnetic to everyone around you. Get after whatever you're craving, Sag. And around October 20, when the full moon falls in your fifth house of romance, you could feel especially called to pour your energy into an activity — maybe a date or a party — that feels creatively fulfilling, fun, magical, and memorable. The moon will oppose go-getter Mars in your eleventh house of networking, so it's possible your plans might clash with plans you've made with colleagues or friends. But listening to your heart and owning your voice now can definitely lead you down the most satisfying path.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

While romantic Venus moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from October 7 to November 5, you'll be drawn to more private, even secretive moments with your sweetheart or a new match. If you're in a relationship, sending sneaky sexts, writing old-fashioned love letters, or revealing deep-rooted feelings and thoughts that you haven't shared before, connecting in a more intimate, vulnerable way can be deeply satisfying and bring you even closer. And if you're single, this can be a productive time to work on healing old emotional wounds, meditate, and strive for more clarity around what you want an ideal bond to look like. And around October 20, when the full moon is in your fourth house of home life, you could feel like it's time to pour more energy into nurturing your inner life and put work on the backburner — even for a bit. Tuning into the activities, rituals, and relationships that strengthen your spirituality and heart is crucial now. Sharing your needs with your S.O. or a loved one can boost your centeredness and sense of calm — not to mention your bond. (See: This One Conversation Radically Changed My Sex Life for the Better)

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

While sweet Venus moves through your eleventh house of networking from October 7 to November 5, you'll be right at home spending more time with friends and colleagues. You could have your pick of lots of happy hours, chill weekend hangs, and festive Halloween parties. If you're attached, look forward to more group dates with your honey, and if you're single, it's possible you could meet someone who catches your eye while spending quality time with your besties. A friend of a friend could feel like a natural fit. And thanks to lucky Jupiter ending its retrograde and moving forward in your sign from October 18 to December 28, you'll be feeling generally more positive and buoyant about the future. If there are particular relationship-related goals you want to reach either by making certain solo moves (like getting back on the apps after a break) or with your partner, you'll have the energy, enthusiasm, and attitude to pursue them now.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Around October 6, the new moon in your eighth house of sexual intimacy can be truly transformative. You could be prepared to share deep, possibly challenging feelings with someone special — or even to explore them more yourself. And doing so sets up a whole new dynamic of love and self-love that can lead you down a more emotionally nourishing path. Then, while go-getter Mars is in your ninth house of adventure from October 30 to December 13, you'll get a burst of enthusiasm and confidence to get out of your comfort zone in your relationship or dating life. If you're single, you could be ready to put yourself out there in a whole new way (think: trying a different app or matchmaking service), and if you're attached, you might be fired up to be more direct with your S.O. about a certain vision for your future together. Maybe you want to try living somewhere new or rethink what the next several years looks like for you as a couple. Either way, the time is right for taking leaps of faith. (Related: How to Meditate for an Open Heart)