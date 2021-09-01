Pumpkin- and apple-spiced drinks might have already made their way back onto menu boards, but the fact of the matter is that September is far more of a transitional month than it is a host for full-blown fall. Although school might be in session following a last Labor Day weekend hurrah, there's generally plenty of time to soak up plenty of sunshine and summery vibes before the Fall Equinox arrives on September 22, ushering in Libra season.

Until then, the confident sun moves through communicative, practical, and analytical mutable earth sign Virgo, promoting research, acts of service, amplified thoughtfulness and attention to detail, strengthening your ability to tackle all of the to-dos and prioritize everyday self-improvement. Then, from September 22 to October 22, the sun takes a trip through balance-seeking cardinal air sign Libra, which will magnify our focus on justice, partnership, beauty, art, and socializing.

Virgo and Libra seasons — the former showing the value of rationality, routine, and noting specifics while the other throws the spotlight on beauty, grace, and diplomacy — join forces to make September a moment that's as clarity-bolstering as it is beneficial for your closest bonds. The earth-to-air energy sets the stage for plenty of buzzy mental energy, relationship-building, and prep work to move from one dynamic season into the next.

But the sun's moves are far from the only notable moments in September 2021's astrology.

On September 6, the annual Virgo new moon harmonizes with game-changer Uranus to bring exciting glimpses of your next chapter.

From September 10 to October 7, sweet Venus leaves its home sign of Libra for powerful fixed water sign Scorpio, which might cause you to dig in your heels more when it comes to relationships, artistic impulses, and earning.

Then, go-getter Mars makes its own sign shift on September 14 from pragmatic Virgo to airy Libra, where it'll bring a less decisive but more diplomatic vibe to how we take action until October 30.

Around September 20, you could feel the full moon in Pisces, which will require you to let your most deeply-felt emotions inform and fuel big moves. (Related: Quarantine Made You Crave Major Life Changes — Should You Follow Through?)

And the month comes to a close on September 27 with everyone's favorite astrological event: Mercury retrograde in Libra, which will cause communication, tech, and transportation slowdowns and encourage revision and reflection — especially around Libran themes, like reciprocity in partnerships — until October 18.

Want to know more about how September's astrological highlights will affect your health and wellness, relationships, and career? Read on for your sign's September 2021 horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

aries horoscope

Aries (March 21–April 19)

If you've been batting around ideas about how to take your current moneymaking situation to the next level, you'll get a pretty sweet green light around September 6, when the new moon falls in your sixth house of daily routine, forming a positive trine to electrifying Uranus in your second house of income. You could have the realization that everyday habits (like tracking on a budget app or teaching yourself more about investing) could end up making a huge difference in your cash flow. And while go-getter Mars, your ruler, moves through your seventh house of partnership from September 14 to October 30, you might find you're more likely to butt heads with a best friend, a business partner, or your S.O. That said, the conflict that's coming up is meant to nudge you toward working toward a winning resolution. In fact, this is a perfect time to be proactive about healing any ongoing tensions in your closest relationships.

taurus horoscope

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

While go-getter Mars moves through your sixth house of wellness from September 14 to October 30, you'll be fired up to recommit to your health and fitness goals and possibly even switch up your approach (gasp!). You could keep your motivation up by simply doing what you've already been doing with a more social twist (think: inviting coworkers along for that weekend rooftop yoga class you love or making a point to engage with friends on Peloton). And around September 20, the full moon in your eleventh house of networking could inspire you to take a different approach to being a team player. You'll want to feel like something bigger than yourself, so it could be that you want to seek out an opportunity to volunteer or pick up a side hustle with friends from college. Basically, any group projects that you'll be able to dip your toe into on a regular basis could prove super satisfying socially and emotionally.

gemini horoscope

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Thanks to relationship-oriented Venus in your sixth house of daily routine from September 10 to October 7, you can satisfy your appetite for more socializing within your everyday to-dos. Maybe you'll get to work closely with your fave colleagues on a creative project, or you'll find it easier to take breaks from your typical schedule to go for walks or meditation sessions with a friend who lives nearby. Either way, this transit can set you up for achieving more mind-body balance, which is no doubt welcome when you're as busy — and thus, at risk of burnout — as you tend to be. And you'll want to make a point to initiate any creative — and/or romantic — endeavors before your ruler, messenger Mercury, is retrograde in your fifth house of self-expression from September 27 to October 18. But once the communication planet is moving backward, it'll just be about embracing spontaneity a bit more than usual (which is really NBD for you) and tying up loose ends on projects that were previously backburnered.

cancer horoscope

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

From planning that weekend adventure at the pumpkin patch to hosting a cozy dinner with your nearest and dearest, you could be pouring a lot of energy into projects around the house and involving family while go-getter Mars moves through your fourth house of home life from September 14 to October 30. Just be sure to enlist others to support you along the way, or you could get a bit resentful that you're carrying the load solo. And around September 20, when the full moon falls in your ninth house of adventure, you'll want to take a leap of faith. You're generally pretty adept at tapping into your deepest emotions, but this moment could be about relying on your gut more than anything else. Security is a big deal for you, but you're ready to get out of your comfort zone, whether that's by learning something new that feels a bit uncomfortable or by exploring uncharted terrain (think: planning a future, major overseas trip). Regardless of what that looks like exactly, now can be an amazing time to listen to — and trust yourself.

leo horoscope

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your SZN last month was all about getting more crystal clear on what you want to achieve in the weeks and months ahead. Now, the planets are conspiring to hold you to your intentions with money and communication moves. Around September 6, the new moon falls in your second house of income, nudging you to think big — and different — when it comes to how you're spending and bringing in cash. Because the moon forms a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus in your tenth house of career, your thought process could be spurred by an exciting professional surprise, possibly involving the spotlight being thrown on you — which you'll inevitably adore. And while go-getter Mars moves through your third house of communication from September 14 to October 30, you'll be pumped to accomplish a lot, but your energy could be a bit more scattered than you'd like. Experimenting with new ways to focus (like meditating before you dive into your day or trying a project management app) can help you make the most of the moment.

virgo horoscope

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

We're halfway through your season, Virgo, and around September 6, when the new moon falls in your sign, you'll get your annual opportunity to get clear on a bold, exciting vision for the future. And in fact, thanks to your moon's connection with game-changer Uranus, your intuition and self-expression will get a boost, presenting you with your very own figurative crystal ball. In short, tuning into your intuition and owning your voice lays the groundwork for satisfying steps ahead. While go-getter Mars moves through your second house of income from September 14 to October 30, you'll be feeling extra motivated to get more organized around your finances and to get after intriguing new projects that could amplify your cash flow. But being the industrious earth sign you are, your tendency is often to take on more than you can reasonably manage, so you'll want to be extra sure to take a step back from every possible game plan before you dive in.

libra horoscope

Libra (September 23–October 22)

It might not be your season until halfway through the month, Libra, but on September 14, action-oriented Mars slips into your sign where it'll remain until October 30, magnifying your ability to assert yourself. Sure, you'll love to do this with as much tact, charm, and diplomacy as possible, but don't shy away from stepping into your power during this thrilling transit. You'll have the ability to take pretty awe-inspiring steps toward turning even your biggest, longest-held dreams into a reality. And while your ruler, social Venus, moves through your second house of income from September 10 to October 7, amplifying your ability to connect with people who can help you level-up your personal finances. Whether you meet with a professional financial advisor or just talk about budget apps or investing with a friend who's totally on top of their money game, trading notes can lead to concrete results that'll have you feeling even more on track and secure. (Related: How to Manifest Something You Really Want)

scorpio horoscope

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

You'll realize that working with others is fairly integral to accomplishing your big-picture goals around September 6 when the new moon falls in your eleventh house of networking. And because it forms a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus in your seventh house of partnership, someone you've been thinking of going into business with or even a close friend or S.O. could surprise you in a wonderful way, showing just how much they support your long-term wishes. All of that support can inspire you to take major steps toward your dream future. And while action-oriented Mars, one of your co-rulers, is in your twelfth house of spirituality from September 14 to October 30, you could be a little low on energy and feel like it's time to recharge your internal batteries. Taking time-outs from your usual grind to prioritize self-care practices (like Vinyasa yoga or breathing exercises) can bring you a welcome sense of grounded restfulness. (Related: The Best Way to De-Stress, According to Your Zodiac Sign)

sagittarius horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

You're pretty independent and free-spirited — and you no doubt pride yourself on that, but your social connections also give you strength, Sag. And if you're feeling psyched to get the ball rolling on a long-term intention this month, your best bet will be to enlist people you trust to support you along the way — especially while go-getter Mars moves through your eleventh house of networking from September 14 to October 30. Whether you're running your ideas by coworkers or joining forces with an organization that's up for sponsoring your project, collaboration is definitely the key to seeing an exciting vision morph into a reality. And around September 20, when the full moon falls in your fourth house of home life, you could feel torn between personal and professional responsibilities. The pressure and stress of the moment isn't exactly welcome, of course, but there is a silver lining. It could actually inspire you to rework both areas of your life in a way that'll have you feeling more balanced and peaceful.

capricorn horoscope

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

You'll be even more motivated than usual (yes, it's totally possible!) to put your nose to the grindstone to earn props from higher-ups while go-getter Mars moves through your tenth house of career from September 14 to October 30. But warning: You could be so zeroed in on earning that round of applause for your presentation or raise for putting in those extra hours that your wellness routine gets even more backburnered, leaving you feeling a bit resentful. For that reason, just remember that keeping it calm, cool, and collected also means taking care of yourself. And around September 20, when the full moon falls in your third house of communication, you could be feeling a bit fed up with how much is on your plate. Yes, you're one of the most ambitious and industrious signs in the zodiac, but you're also still very much human. And carving out dedicated time to nurture your emotional well-being will actually end up making it easier for you to tackle everything else.

aquarius horoscope

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

While go-getter Mars moves through your ninth house of adventure from September 14 to October 30, you'll be feeling extra pumped to get out of your comfort zone, have new experiences, test your limits, and take plenty of leaps of faith. You could even be feeling a bit restless. Finding new ways to soak up knowledge (think: checking out new docs on Netflix or signing up for an online seminar on a subject you adore) can satisfy you intellectually and emotionally. Then, you'll likely be thinking about the boundaries you need to set with others in order to feel comfy — and productive — in your professional life around September 20 when the full moon falls in your second house of income. Perhaps it's time you started saying "no" to certain projects or working with managers who aren't respectful of your time and energy. Or maybe you want to find a new opportunity that's a better fit with your current passions. This lunar event is all about being true to yourself — and taking action that lines up with that. (Related: What You Moon Sign Means About Your Personality and Life Path)

pisces horoscope

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Around September 6, when the new moon falls in your seventh house of partnership, you could be thinking a lot about what you're giving and receiving on a one-on-one basis. You could also be ready to design a whole new chapter — for your friendships, closest business partnerships, or romantic bonds. In short, this moment can be wonderfully clarifying if you're open to it. Around September 20 when the full moon is in your sign, you could be feeling extra sensitive and in your feelings. The good news is that because the confident sun will be cozying up to go-getter Mars in your eighth house of emotional bonds, you'll be empowered to take action to address whatever's getting under your skin. Talking through your emotions with a dear friend, S.O., or another trusted confidant (like your therapist) can be hugely healing. Or you might find you're inspired to channel your feelings toward a creative project or another productive outlet.