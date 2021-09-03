Thanks to the new moon's dance with game-changer Uranus, this Monday could deliver electrifying surprises that set the stage for your future.

Virgo season has been in full swing since August 22, setting an earthy, pragmatic, service-oriented tone and nudging you to dig into the details until September 22. This grounded time of year is generally full of transitions — heading back from the beach, back to school, back to a more aggressive work schedule. It can feel like whiplash, especially if you're lacking focus on what you need to move toward. Thankfully, the days around the Maiden's new moon are a prime time to get crystal clear on what you want to accomplish in the coming weeks and months.

On Monday, September 6 at 8:51 p.m. ET/5:51 p.m. PT, the new moon in mutable earth sign Virgo creates a moment in which it'll be even more possible to find beauty, spirituality, and magic in the weeds of your everyday routine and to take self-improvement and service to others more seriously. Here's what the September 2021 new moon in Virgo means and how you can make the most of the romantic, eye-opening, future-minded vibe it could present.

What New Moons Mean

First, a few new moon basics: As the astrological "counterpoint" to full moons, new moons happen when the moon is not illuminated by the sun from our perspective on Earth. Hosted by a deep, dark, blank slate sky, you might imagine that the new moon is offering up a vision board on which you can scribble your intentions.

New moons traditionally present a chance to get clear on long-term dreams, goals, and big-picture projects. And in order to lock them in, you can practice a ritual like opening up to a therapist or loved one, journaling, lighting a candle, or doing a visualization practice. Think of it as your monthly — and very rarely, twice monthly — astrological nudge to pinpoint something you want to accomplish, then design your ultimate action plan for getting there.

New moons also serve as the first page of a whole new chapter in your life that will wrap up when there's a corresponding full moon in the same sign — in this case, on March 18, 2022 when there's a full moon in Virgo. Pro-tip: Write down what you've been reflecting on around the new moon, and then circle back six months down the road when the corresponding full moon is happening. You can note how far you've come and quite possibly notice that you've hit a culmination point.

Themes of the September 2021 Virgo New Moon

Earth sign Virgo, symbolized by the Maiden, is ruled by the fast-moving planet of communication Mercury and rules the sixth house of wellness and daily routine. People born under the sign of the Maiden — or with other personal planet placements (the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, or Mars) in the earth sign — tend to be sensitive and giving, nurturing and service-oriented, perfectionistic, analytical, detail-focused, and health-conscious. On a bad day, they can be anxious worriers who struggle with self-image, overthinking, and indecisiveness (a trait pretty much all mutable — aka flexible but flighty — signs deal with).

A lot of this can be attributed to Mercury running the show for Virgo. You've likely noticed in your own life, possibly around a retrograde, that the speedy planet has a powerful effect on how you think and express yourself. For Virgo, that high mental energy is constant, making them cerebral, savvy researchers, conversationalists, and investigators — but also very much in their heads, for better or worse.

But the main aspect this year's Virgo new moon will form is a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus, the planet of rebellion, revolution, and electrifying sudden shifts, channeling all of that high mental energy and desire to be of service into creative breakthroughs, eye-opening epiphanies, and stunning realizations. It's a heartening aspect that could make it easier to use Virgo's tendency to think, talk, and gather information to fuel a new chapter — and fast.

At the same time, romantic Venus — at home in partnership-oriented Libra — will form a positive trine to lucky Jupiter in Aquarius, amplifying optimism, joyfulness, and fortune in love. In turn, this is truly one of the most auspicious days for love all year, and because it's falling on the new moon day, it's an exciting energy that you can continue to capitalize on as the moon's path evolves. It's a reason to hold your big-picture dreams and wishes — especially around love, beauty, and money — in mind in the days around the new moon.

And summer might be winding down, but fireworks could still fill your sky, thanks to gung-ho, action-oriented Mars in Virgo getting along with transformative Pluto in Capricorn. This could intensify ambitions, sex drives, and underlying desires to be in control and command power.

All that said, this new moon is wired to dole out lots of surprises and exciting twists and turns, some of which could be super sexually, romantically, or creatively charged.

Who the Virgo New Moon Will Affect the Most

If you were born under the sign of the Maiden — approximately August 22 to September 22 — or with your personal planets (reminder: that's the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, or Mars) in Virgo (something you can learn from your natal chart), you'll feel this new moon more than most. More specifically, if you have a personal planet that falls within five degrees of the new moon (14 degrees Virgo), you could feel rollicked by its heartfelt thrill ride. (See: What Your Moon Sign Means About Your Personality and Life Path)

Similarly, if you were born in a fellow mutable sign — Gemini (mutable air), Pisces (mutable water), Sagittarius (mutable fire) — you'll feel the intensity of this new moon, which could inspire you to find a new way to prioritize your own needs while doing your best to be of service to loved ones, partner, colleagues.

The Eye-Opening Takeaway

Every month, no matter what sign a new moon falls in, it presents the ability to gain clarity and take steps forward. Thanks to its inspiring, thoughtful, and exciting tone, September's new moon can have you feeling like you're looking in a crystal ball, catching glimpses of what lies ahead. And given Venus' and Mars' presence, you'll be simultaneously conscious of the aspects of life that light you up inside and connect you to others — be that love, sex, earning a living on your terms, or creating something beautiful — and ready to hold that in mind as you forge ahead.

The Sabian symbol (a system, shared by a clairvoyant named Elsie Wheeler, that illustrates the meaning of each degree of the zodiac) for Virgo in this angle is "a fine lace ornamental handkerchief" — a reminder that even the tiniest details in life can give way to grand romantic, magical, sentimental visions and emotions. And this new moon, even a small, thoughtful step in a new direction could transform something that was once just a dream into your daily life.