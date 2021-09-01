From romantic Labor Day getaways to blank planners filled with possibilities and lots of opps to get cozy following the Fall Equinox, September's steaminess is certainly underrated. The ninth month of the year might have a reputation for being all about trading your beach towel for books, but there's something inherently magical and dreamy about a month of transition. And astrologically, with thoughtful, grounded mutable earth sign Virgo and partnership-loving cardinal air sign Libra at the helm, September is also ripe for lots of sweet, storybook-level romance.

But in addition to the sun's moves through service-oriented Virgo and social butterfly Libra, there are a few other key highlights.

On September 6, the new moon falls in Virgo on the same exact day that romantic Venus in Libra trines lucky Jupiter in Aquarius. This sets off one of the sweetest, most auspicious aspects of the year when it comes to love — plus beauty and money.

Then, on September 10, relationship-ruling Venus moves out of Libra, where it's brought a harmonious vibe to dating and relationships since August 16. Its next stop is intense, magnetic Scorpio, stepping up the need to connect with others in an intimate, transformative way. Sounds hot, right? Actually, Venus is rather uncomfortable in the fixed water sign, so until October 7, it could bring stubbornness and power struggles to your closest bonds.

From September 14 to October 30, sexy Mars moves through balance-oriented Libra, stepping up the potential for prioritizing partnership — but also increasing the risk of passive-aggressiveness — in the bedroom.

The September 20 full moon in dreamy Pisces happens the same day that Mercury in Libra forms a harmonizing trine to fortunate Jupiter — and while go-getter Mars cozies up with the confident sun. What that means: Big emotions and wild fantasies could inspire productive communication and action at this time.

Want to know more about how August's astrological highlights will affect your sex life? Read on for your sign's September 2021 sex horoscope. Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out. (And read your September 2021 Horoscope while you're at it, too.)

aries horoscope

Aries (March 21–April 19)

On September 6, romantic Venus in your seventh house of partnership forms a harmonizing trine to lucky Jupiter in your eleventh house of long-term wishes, magnifying your ability to connect with your sweetheart, if you're attached, or someone new, if you're single. You'll be feeling optimistic about paving a heartfelt new path within your closest one-on-one relationships. From September 10 to October 7, sweet Venus moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, increasing your appetite for transformational connection with someone special. This moment's all about embracing vulnerability so that you can bond on a deep, powerful level. As if that wasn't enough, your ruler, sexy Mars, moves through your seventh house of partnership from September 14 to October 30, giving you more empowered energy to tackle any ongoing tension in your dearest bonds in a proactive way. (Related: This Polyamorous Therapist Thinks Jealousy Is a Wonderful Emotion — Here's Why)

taurus horoscope

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Around September 6, when the new moon falls in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, you'll be feeling ready to create a whole new vibe for yourself in love. If you're single, that might look like getting super-clear on what you want your next relationship to look like and documenting it through your favorite artistic outlet (e.g. creative writing or photography). If you're attached, you could be inspired to have a spontaneous heart-to-heart with your S.O. in which you daydream out loud about your next chapter together. Then, while your ruler, sweet Venus moves through your seventh house of partnership from September 10 to October 7, you'll want to prioritize your nearest and dearest bonds even more than usual. This could look like carving out dedicated time to kick back with your sweetheart or diving into an upbeat and assertive swiping campaign. You know exactly what you want now, and you're not timid about getting after it, which will come off as truly mesmerizing to others.

gemini horoscope

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

On September 6, sweet Venus in your fifth house of romance forms a harmonizing trine to lucky Jupiter in your ninth house of adventure, serving as a jolt of inspiration to shake things up in your love life. If you've been in a rut with dating, a burst of optimism could drive you to take a chance and introduce yourself to someone new and exciting. If you're single, try to let go of concrete date night plans, embracing spontaneity, and seeing where the moment takes you. Either way, you could set up a sky full of fireworks. And then, go-getter Mars moves through your fifth house from September 14 to October 30, helping you get more assertive, flirtatious, and fired up to get after your dreamiest desires. You'll be feeling extra passionate about what you want — and slightly unstoppable when it comes to making it happen. And being particularly loquacious (aka your forte) about it couldn't hurt either. (Related: Fall Date Ideas That Are Tailored to Every Zodiac Sign)

cancer horoscope

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Get ready to head into one of your most romantic moments of the year, Cancer. Thanks to sweet Venus moving through your fifth house of romance from September 10 to October 7, you'll be extra magnetic and pleasure-focused, so anything you've been envisioning for your love life can come to be without putting in too much — if any — work. Basically, just channel fellow Crab Ariana Grande and know that if you want it, you got it. And around September 20, when the full moon falls in your ninth house of adventure, you'll be ready to shake off whatever mundane routine you feel like you've gotten into in the bedroom, your relationship, or your dating life. Taking a leap of faith and doing something completely out of your comfort zone can feel incredibly empowering (think: totally new sex positions, a hot fantasy like cuckolding, or a unique sex toy). And with messenger Mercury in your fourth house of home life forming a harmonizing trine to lucky Jupiter in your eighth house of emotional bonds the same day, you can rest assured that following your heart and speaking your truth now will also support your sense of security.

leo horoscope

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Thanks to romantic Venus in your fourth house of home life from September 10 to October 7, you'll be feeling extra sentimental — even mushy — and intent on finding the magic in keeping it low-key with someone special. That could look like dates spent at home on the couch with a new wine and Netflix or lazy Sunday mornings in bed or working on your garden with your S.O. While these moments might not be incredibly glamorous, they can definitely result in feeling even more supported and secure. And around September 20, when the full moon is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you'll be especially tuned into what you need to feel more comfortable in your closest relationship. If you and your partner have been talking through a money issue, you could gain clarity around the best way to tackle it. Or if you've been wanting to take a more casual bond to the next level, it could be time to make that crystal clear — and set definitive boundaries that honor your needs. You could come through this lunar event feeling even more grounded in your sense of self and big-picture romantic dreams.

virgo horoscope

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Around September 6, you'll be feeling the vibes of your annual new moon, nudging you to look down the road at the future and make sweeping, inspired changes that'll support your path ahead. The same day, go-getter Mars in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in your fifth house of romance, allowing you to step into your power when it comes to making your sweetest, sexiest fantasies come true. Set a bold, big-picture goal and then own your voice, both of which can lead you to manifest anything from a new partner to a dreamy new chapter in your current relationship. And thanks to sweet Venus moving through your third house of communication from September 10 to October 7, intellectual conversations will feel even more like a steamy form of foreplay. Brainstorming creative, collaborative ideas with your date or S.O. makes sparks fly. And around September 20, when the full moon falls in your seventh house of partnership, you'll have another sweet opp to tune in your intuition around your closest one-on-one bonds. Whatever you pinpoint now could help inform how you build your connections in the weeks and months ahead.

libra horoscope

Libra (September 23-October 22)

On September 6, you could be very much in your feelings and having fairly intense dreams, thanks to the new moon falling in your twelfth house of spirituality. But at the same time, relationship-oriented Venus in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to lucky Jupiter in your fifth house of romance, making this one of the most magical, romantic moments of the year for you. Let your intuition guide you to sharing all your most heartfelt feels with someone special, and allow yourself to be swept up in the moment. You can more easily have lighthearted fun, express yourself, and get out of your comfort zone now. And while sexy Mars moves through your sign from September 14 to October 30, you'll enjoy a blast of confidence and inner fire you can use to make headway on any partnership-related goals. If you've been meaning to work out more with your S.O., sweat sessions could crank up your chemistry (not to mention, your sex drives) now. And if you're ready to share — and pursue — a long-held fantasy with your partner, this transit can definitely lend itself to that as well.

scorpio horoscope

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

While romantic Venus moves through your sign from September 10 to October 7, you'll be extra razor-focused on anything that brings you pleasure. But don't underestimate just how emotional this transit can be as well. Your passion will be amplified, and you could easily get a bit fixated on making sure your desires are fulfilled. So finding a way to balance your dreams with reality — and to focus on what you can control — will help you keep things lighter, airier, and more fulfilling now. And around September 20, when the full moon falls in your fifth house of romance, you'll be ready to hit pause on work in a major way in order to get even more in touch with what you want in your heart of hearts. It could be a crucial moment to step up not only your self-care but to express your needs for more fun, playfulness, adventure, and magic. Thanks to messenger Mercury in your twelfth house of spirituality forming a harmonious trine to lucky Jupiter in your fourth house of home life on the same day, you'll be extra in touch with your intuition and capable of sharing exactly how you're feeling, both of which can set you up for feeling seen and heard. (Related: How to Journal Your Way to Better Sex)

sagittarius horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

You're generally pretty outgoing and excited to share what's happening in your love life, but from September 10 to October 7, while romantic Venus moves through your twelfth house of spirituality, you could be feeling a bit more secretive about your current situation and desires. This could also be a really wonderful time for doing essential self-work around relationships and old wounds (think: meeting more often with your therapist or working through some faulty emotional patterns), so that when the planet of love occupies your sign next month, you can hit the ground running. And while go-getter Mars is in your eleventh house of networking from September 14 to October 30, you'll likely be spending more time with friends or colleagues. There's a sweet effervescence to this energy that can boost your optimism and charm, so it's fairly likely that if you're single, you could meet someone intriguing through your inner circle. If you're attached, getting out more with your S.O. — maybe organizing a double or group date — allows you to see one another in a different, fun-loving light.

capricorn horoscope

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

You're generally happy to defend the status quo, preferring to stick with whatever is tried and true and traditional. But around September 6, the new moon falls in your ninth house of adventure, and you're going to want to fly your freak flag in some way or another. It might be time for experimenting between the sheets with new toys, positions, or showing your partner a favorite porn scene you want to reenact. Because the moon forms a harmonizing trine to sexy with rebellious Uranus in your fifth house of romance, you'll be pumped to ditch the mundane for the sake of satisfaction. And while social Venus moves through your eleventh house of networking from September 10 to October 7, it'll be easy to find yourself as the charming epicenter of a group project or meet-up with friends. Whether you bring your S.O. along for the ride or you hit it off with someone new, time spent bolstering your platonic bonds can actually make your romantic ones even more fulfilling.

aquarius horoscope

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Around September 6, when the new moon is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you'll be ready to take an existing connection to the next level. You'll also be thinking about what brings you a sense of security — like DTR or having a certain amount of personal freedom and space baked into a long-term situationship — as a result of rebellious Uranus, your ruler, trining this moon from your fourth house of home life. In short, you'll do well to give yourself plenty of time to meditate and tune into your intuition before sharing what's in your heart. That way, you'll be especially certain that you're being true to yourself as you move into the future. And while go-getter Mars is in your ninth house of adventure from September 14 to October 30, you'll be up for eye-opening experiences with your S.O. or a date. Ditching the same old dinner plans and going for a hike, to the planetarium, or on a road trip could feel like the perfect antidote to your restlessness — and lay the thrilling groundwork for sparks to fly. (Related: The Best First Date Ideas for Every Zodiac Sign)

pisces horoscope

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Finding thrilling, pleasurable ways to get out of your comfort zone could be a major focus for you while social Venus is in your ninth house of adventure from September 10 to October 7. You might suggest hitting up that new art exhibit with your latest match or researching an overseas trip with your S.O. Basically, any activity that allows you to escape your usual grind will feel extra pleasurable now — and make it possible to connect even more deeply to someone special. And thanks to steamy Mars moving through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from September 14 to October 30, you'll be extra aware of your most deeply-felt needs and desires. If a current relationship isn't really delivering, this transit might compel you to cut the cord. But if you're content, you'll be fired up to wear your heart on your sleeve as you make bold moves in the name of building a bond that's as transformative as it is emotionally gratifying.