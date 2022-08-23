This Year's Uranus Retrograde In Taurus Will Push You to Prioritize Self-Work

At the tail end of summer, you likely feel particularly future-oriented and are constantly catching yourself wondering about what's to come in the season ahead. While there's no need to completely curb that mindset, one planet's retrograde could make you reconsider your priorities and focus on internal — not material — needs in the coming months. The planet in question: Uranus, which oversees change, rebellion, and innovation and will be retrograde from August 24, 2022 to January 22, 2023.

You're probably pretty familiar with the havoc a Mercury retrograde can cause, but there's no need to worry about this Uranus retrograde in Taurus. The astrological event will compel you to turn inward and rethink how you've been creating — or avoiding — change in your life. And it will spur self-reflection to the point you may want to break free of anything mundane, routine, or no longer serving you. In other words, it can serve as an astrological wake-up call and an exciting opportunity to more authentically do you.

Here, your guide to making the most of 2022's Uranus retrograde in Taurus.

What Uranus Retrograde Means

First, some basics on Uranus and what it means when it's retrograde. The planet of creative genius and the unusual, Uranus is best known for driving massive change, progress, and eye-opening moments. When it's moving forward (aka direct, when it's not retrograde), the planet has an awakening effect on external aspects of your life.

Say Uranus is affecting your sixth house of wellness. (Currently, that goes for people whose rising/ascendant sign is in Sagittarius. Just take a look at your natal chart and see which houses — if any — Taurus rules for you.) In this case, you may feel nudged to try different, perhaps seemingly "out there" approaches to promote balance and support your everyday well-being. That drive to do the unconventional might also extend to standing your ground on having a flexible schedule at work or trading a 9-to-5 for a more free-spirited, less structured professional path because it'll better support your wellness.

But once a year, Uranus goes retrograde — meaning the planet looks, from Earth's viewpoint, as though it's moving backward. Typically, the planets in the solar system appear to move from west to east through the stars. But every so often, they begin to look like they're instead moving from east to west, known as an apparent retrograde motion, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

This optical illusion all comes down to the speeds of the planets, their location, and how quickly they revolve around the sun. Uranus is one of the slowest planets in the solar system, taking 84 years to revolve around the sun — and therefore, the whole zodiac. And it spends approximately seven years in each sign. Earth, on the other hand, completes a trip around the sun every 365 days and is the third closest planet to it. When Uranus passes Earth in orbit, it creates the appearance that the planet is moving backward. Each of these retrograde periods lasts for about five months, so Uranus is technically retrograde for about 40 percent of each year.

During a Uranus retrograde, you're pushed to create inner change rather than focus on the superficial aspects of your life. In turn, Uranus retrograde is an opportunity to reflect on and revise game plans that are related to your head and heart. You might make an effort to reframe your fitness routine as a way to boost your vitality, improve your energy, and bust stress — as opposed to getting hung up on specific numbers such as your Peloton personal record. Or, you might feel compelled to nurture your mind-body awareness so you feel more connected to your yoga practice.

TL;DR: Uranus direct can motivate you to make concrete changes that are noticeable on your calendar and in your everyday life. On the other hand, Uranus retrograde allows you to take a step back from the act of creating material change and gain a more objective, reflective perspective. Not only can this period be spiritually fulfilling, but it might also fuel your creativity and ingenuity.

Wellness Themes of the 2022 Uranus Retrograde In Taurus

Fixed earth sign Taurus — symbolized by the Bull — is ruled by Venus. People born with their sun or other personal placements in Taurus are generally grounded, pragmatic, luxury- and comfort-loving, fans of art and beauty, and somewhat traditional. As one of the fixed (aka resolute, but also stubborn) bunch, they often dig their heels in, finding it tough to move beyond what they find comfortable and security-bolstering.

In turn, Uranus retrogrades in Taurus — which have been happening annually since the planet moved into the earth sign on May 15, 2018 — often require you to consider Taurean and Venusian themes, such as how you're spending money, bolstering your security, staying true to your values, and tending to your relationships (including with yourself). Yes, these are topics that regularly make their way into therapy sessions.

While you can count on Uranus retrograde to occur each year, the planetary aspects — or weather — shift from year to year. On August 27, 2022, Uranus will square off against Venus in Leo, which can fuel a bit of a roller coaster vibe when it comes to pursuing love, beauty, and pleasure. On September 11, the planet will form a harmonious trine to the sun in Virgo, which can boost your confidence around changing narratives you've been telling yourself — especially when it comes to self-improvement and your day-to-day routine. And from November 5 to 9, Uranus opposes Venus, Mercury, and the sun in Scorpio in the thick of eclipse season. The result: a double whammy of change-bringing energy that will likely require plenty of meditation around how you're showing up for yourself and for others.

How to Make the Most of 2022's Uranus Retrograde

With down-to-earth Taurus taking the reins on this astrological event — and a stunning opposition to Scorpio energy happening right around the same time as the shake-up-stirring eclipses — this year's Uranus retrograde can empower you to make bold changes to your wellness regimen, starting with your mental and emotional well-being. No matter your sign, here are a few ways you make the most of Uranus' backward turn.

Slow Down and Spend Time On Self-Reflection

No matter what they're doing, Taureans often adopt a leisurely, unhurried pace. And as Uranus moves backward through the sign of the Bull, the planet's typical electrifying energy could be easier to manage. In turn, you'll do well to give yourself plenty of space and time to reflect on the ways you've been striking out against the conventional path to success. Then, reimagine how you can hit your goals, whether it be completing a half marathon or reducing your screentime, moving forward.

Break Free of Limiting Boundaries

No matter how ambitious you are, you probably have moments in which you box yourself in and believe outdated narratives about what you can achieve. Maybe you've always just accepted the idea that you're not a runner or that you could never win a powerlifting competition since you're too tight on cash to afford a coach. The Uranus retrograde, however, will push you to rethink any of these preconceived notions — especially around spending money on your wellness, which is such Taurean terrain. You might do well to use this period to journal or talk through self-limiting beliefs with a mental health professional so you can trailblaze a whole new path for yourself in the new year.

Nurture Your Mind-Body Connection

Innately in tune with all five senses and ruled by sensual Venus, Taurus is one of the most physical signs, and Uranus retrogrades encourage you to switch up how you're approaching self-work. In turn, this astrological moment is perfect for trying a new way to tune into your gut and foster interoceptive awareness (aka the awareness of inner-body sensations). Take advantage of this by honing your intuition and working on trusting your inner voice and body more (think: considering how your muscles and mind feel throughout a tough workout). Both of those skills can lead to noticeable benefits in your fitness routine and big-picture wellness aspirations.

The Astrological Takeaway for the Uranus Retrograde In Taurus

The mere mention of a retrograde often incites the fear of life being turned upside down, but it pays to reframe Uranus' annual, five-month backward turn as more of an opportunity than a total headache. Sure, eye-opening reality checks and course shifts — especially when they come out of the blue — might sound intimidating. But during this Uranus retrograde, you can figure out how to best revamp an area of your life that's due for a makeover and step even more assertively into your sense of self. And come January, you could find yourself immeasurably stronger, centered, and more self-aware.