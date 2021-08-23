Annually, from approximately August 22-23 to September 22-23, the sun makes its trip through the sixth sign of the zodiac, Virgo, the service-oriented, practical, and communicative mutable earth sign. Throughout the Maiden's season, no matter what sign you were born under, you're likely to feel pumped to get organized, take care of everyday tasks, step up your self-improvement routine, make lists, and be useful to others. Although this all sounds super productive, it could be a bit of a switch from Leo season's focus on fun, luxury, romance, and oh yeah, all of the filtered selfies. But if all the back-to-school buzz didn't give it away, summer is winding down, which goes hand-in-hand with this astrological transition.

And while it might not be all about stepping into your power and channeling your inner Mufasa to roar your dreams into existence, the detail-focused mutable earth sign's moment in the sun can be just as empowering in a different way. Because Virgo is ruled by messenger Mercury, the planet of communication, transportation, and technology, you can expect heightened mental energy and a bolstered ability to connect with others as well as potentially more opportunities to travel. Virgo vibes also celebrate the beauty of details, organization, prioritizing your health and well-being, and caring for others.

But while the sun moves through Virgo every year, the moon and planets move at different paces and patterns in our solar system, so you can expect a unique experience during every sign's season. Here's a glimpse at Virgo season 2021.

The season is bookended by two full moons.

Although the first full moon technically falls in Leo season, it happens on the morning of the day that the sun shifts into Virgo. At 29 degrees of future-minded Aquarius, joining forces with lucky Jupiter, this full moon sets the scene for us to move into the Maiden's moment reveling in dramatic, fortune-filled vibes.

Then, on September 20, we'll hit Virgo SZN's full moon in its sister sign Pisces, which can intensify dreams, spirituality, taking us out of the rational, pragmatic perspective that Virgo tends to offer up. And with the confident sun so close to go-getter Mars, it could be a time to make bold and daring moves that are inspired by your wildest fantasies.

You'll be able to envision and implement practical but exciting changes.

Virgo's new moon falls on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, forming a sweet trine to game-changer Uranus in Taurus, which can spur rebellious change and creative breakthroughs. But because both are in earth signs, you could feel like no matter how much you shake things up, your feet are still planted solidly on the ground. At the same time, action-oriented Mars and transformative Pluto harmonize, fueling inner power, and romantic Venus trines lucky Jupiter, delivering an abundance of luck in love.

Relationships and pursuits of beauty and money will get more intense.

Venus has been super happy in Libra since August 16, as it's one of the two signs it rules, and we all benefit from the planet of love being in a joyful spot, because it can function at the height of its power. But from September 10 to October 7, it'll move through Scorpio, a spot where it's considered to be in its "detriment," or a position in which it feels uncomfortable and struggles to do its thing. The fixed water sign is all about the deeper, darker side of life and rules the eighth house of death, rebirth, sex, and transformation. While all of those heavy-duty themes do come up in long-term relationships, they're not exactly in tune with Venus' lighthearted, partnership-oriented tone. So expect your closest bonds to take on a more serious feeling, particularly as you'll be more inclined to talk about and do work around shared resources and sexual intimacy.

You could find it tough to stick to a particular game plan.

First of all, Virgo is a mutable sign, meaning it's flexible but also suffers from indecision. And from August 30 until it goes retrograde (yep, steel yourself for that) on September 27, we'll have messenger Mercury in charming but wishy-washy Libra. This can enhance diplomacy and a push for equality in our interactions. And then, from September 14 to October 30, action-oriented Mars will be in the cardinal air sign that's all about initiating but not so keen on follow-through. And being that the nature of Mars is to move forward and cross the finish line in a bold, assertive way, it's no surprise that the go-getter planet is also in its detriment here. (BTW, you can figure out if a planet is in its detriment if it's in a sign that's opposite a sign it rules. In this case, Mars rules Aries, which is the sister sign/opposite of Libra.)

For that reason, it could be harder to take care of business, as you'll be doing the Libra thing and trying to play both sides of every issue to the point where it potentially curbs progress. It's not going to be as bad as a Mars retrograde, but don't be surprised if you find yourself taking several steps forward and a few steps back before you can go forward again. And because Mars shapes how we express anger, and Libra hates conflict, watch out for passive-aggressiveness.

You can look forward to a variety of transformative moments.

Anytime an earth sign's season begins, it enhances the positive side of transformative Pluto, currently in cardinal earth sign Capricorn, amplifying your ability to step into your power and burn down whatever is no longer serving you in order to create something new and satisfying. On August 26, messenger Mercury trines Pluto, strengthening your ability to propose a plan for making dreams a reality. And on September 16, the confident sun does the same, making this a moment for taking the reins and moving toward fulfillment of a deep desire.