An In-Depth Wellness Guide to the Virgo Zodiac Sign

If you meet someone who always seems cool, calm, and collected — even in seriously stressful situations — there's a good chance they're a Virgo. As a mutable sign, Virgos are known for their relaxed demeanor, flexibility, and chill approach to life. But a go-with-the-flow attitude is just one component of the Virgo personality.

Ruled by Mercury, they're also highly intellectual, analytical, and practical — the antithesis of their sister sign, big-thinker Gemini, who also has the same planetary ruler. In turn, they value reason and facts more than opinions, and they'll rarely base their decisions on hearsay. Translation: They need to see the receipts to be swayed in any direction.

To get a feel for all that the Virgo zodiac sign has to offer, read the guide below to learn stats, traits, compatibility, and a wellness guide that will help you optimize your health and fitness goals.

Virgo Zodiac Sign Quick Stats

Virgo Dates: August 22 or 23 – September 22 or 23 (start and end dates vary annually due to spring equinox and leap years)

August 22 or 23 – September 22 or 23 (start and end dates vary annually due to spring equinox and leap years) Virgo Symbol: The Maiden ♍️

The Maiden ♍️ Virgo Ruling Planet: Mercury

Mercury Virgo Element: Earth

Earth Virgo Modality: Mutable

Mutable Virgo Ruling House: 6th house of daily routine and ritual, mundane activities, colleagues, health and wellness

6th house of daily routine and ritual, mundane activities, colleagues, health and wellness Virgo Key Traits: Kind, patient, virtuous, pragmatic, quick-thinking, and truth-seeking

Virgo Characteristics and Personality Traits

Aside from their relaxed perspective on life, Virgo's stand-out characteristic is their ability to analyze information and discriminate fact from fiction, making them one of the most intellectual signs. On the same token, they tend to zero in on the details of a situation rather than looking at the larger picture, which is why they're great detectives who can find your Bumble match's mom's Facebook profile in a flash. However, since they often sort out any BS — and they're not afraid to call you out on it — they can come across as overly critical at times.

For the most part, though, Virgos are kindhearted, compassionate, and honest, especially toward people they love and care about. They have unwavering faith in others, and they will spend their time helping people without expecting anything in return. Fair warning, thought: They will act out when their patience is tested.

Virgo Compatibility

Before diving into Virgo compatibility, it's important to note that any zodiac sign can be a perfect match for the Maiden. However, certain zodiac pairings may be better fits for the Virgo zodiac sign than others.

Virgo and Taurus

When these two earth signs collide, they will become fast friends or romantic partners. They're both reliable and dependable signs — inside and outside of their relationship. Hedonistic Taurus, for example, needs Virgo's practicality and benefits from the Maiden's voice of reason when they get caught up in self-indulgence. Virgo, on the other hand, relies on loyal Taurus to defend them when they're called out for being too judgemental.

Virgo and Capricorn

When Virgo and Capricorn get together, their relationship will be as stable as that of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The two earth signs are both extremely practical, so they won't fight over budgets or must-have kitchen appliances. Plus, they give each other motivation to succeed in life and endlessly support each other's passions.

Virgo and Gemini

Since both of these zodiac signs are ruled by the planet Mercury (the planet of communication), they'll never run out of things to talk about. That said, Virgo and Gemini are typically polar opposites: Virgo will seek out the truth and reflect before speaking their mind, while Gemini will blurt out the first sentence they think of. But this only makes them a better pair, as Gemini will turn to the Maiden to get clarity on a situation before making generalizations.

Virgo and Cancer

These two signs don't have much in common from an astrological perspective, but their personalities make for a perfect pairing, either romantically or platonically. Sentimental and nostalgic Cancer relies on Virgo's practical advice while teaching the Maiden not to discount emotions. The result: A long-lasting relationship centered on truth-seeking.

Virgo and Scorpio

The sexual chemistry is off the charts when Virgo and Scorpio unite, as they form a sextile aspect to one another. The mutable sign will usually be down to play into seductive Scorpio desires, so long as it's within reason. (Virgo is the practical one, after all.) Their style of communication will be titillating, deep, and saucy in nature, due to both their passionate and intense sexual undertones.

Virgo Zodiac Sign Wellness Guide

Self-Care

When times get tough, Virgos seek comfort in their earthy element and focus on connecting with nature. They'll wash away their stress by tackling long, yet doable day hikes with friends, practicing an outdoor grounding meditation, or spending a few hours planting in a garden. While they don't typically indulge, sometimes they'll turn to massage to melt away their frustrations.

Fitness

Unlike other zodiac signs who thrive doing fast-paced activities, Virgos enjoy low-key activities such as barre, Pilates, yoga, and active recovery workouts. Essentially, if it requires precision, quiets their mind, calls on their attention to detail, and has science-backed benefits, it'll be a good match for a Virgo. On occasion, they'll go power walking with wrist or ankle weights to calm any anxiety they may be feeling.

Beauty and Skin Care

Virgos take pride in the way they present themselves to the world. The innate desire for perfectionism, health, and proper hygiene leads them to take care of themselves more than most others. They'll book regular facial appointments and practice a seven-step nighttime skin-care routine, but due to their flexible nature, they won't stress if they skip a day. As practical beings, they'll usually have a simple no-makeup makeup routine, though occasionally they'll change up their lipstick color.

The Wellness Takeaway for the Virgo Zodiac Sign

Virgos are a low-key zodiac sign that, for the most part, have a chill wellness routine that reflects their practical yet flexible personality. For the earth sign, outdoor activities provide much-needed stress relief, and a relaxed fitness routine that has research-supported benefits is essential.