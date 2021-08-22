Among all of the signs' seasons, Leo SZN is undoubtedly one of the most popular, generally infusing the core of summertime with a playful, creative, confidence-boosting energy. So it's never all that easy to close that chapter and move into a more pragmatic, grounded moment, hosted by mutable earth sign Virgo, but that's where we are this week. That said, there's still plenty of fun and excitement on the horizon, in part thanks to this week's full moon in Aquarius, ruled by game-changer Uranus.

On Sunday, August 22 at 8:02 a.m. ET/5:02 a.m. PT, the full moon — considered a blue moon because it's the second one in Aquarius in a row — falls at 29 degrees of the eccentric, rebellious fixed air sign Aquarius. It pairs up with lucky Jupiter and is happening just as romantic Venus heads toward a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn — happening officially on Monday, August 23 — making this lunar event particularly lucky for love.

The same day, the sun shifts from Leo into Virgo, bringing four weeks in which you can better handle your regular grind (Virgo rules the sixth house of daily routine), be of service to others, and get organized heading into autumn. While Virgo isn't a party animal like Leo, the earth sign is ruled by messenger Mercury, so you can expect communication and your social life to get a boost too.

Speaking of Mercury, it'll oppose Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday, August 24, stirring up the potential for cloudy thinking and miscommunication, but then form a harmonizing trine with transformative Pluto on Thursday, August 26, which is awesome for owning your voice and making a case that will sway someone's opinion.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Relationships 💕

You could feel like getting on top of your everyday fitness just got much easier while the confident sun moves through your sixth house of wellness from Sunday, August 22 to Wednesday, September 22. Whether you want to get into a particular cadence with your existing workouts or have been considering adding a new recovery routine to the mix, this period can be awesome for researching your options and getting a kickass schedule up and running. And around Sunday, August 22 when the full moon falls in your eleventh house of networking, you could have the urge to feel like part of a team or group effort. Spending time reaching out and reconnecting with friends or working closely with colleagues can be extra satisfying.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Love ❤️

You could feel like this full moon is an opportunity to let your freak flag fly in a major way — especially in the bedroom — on Sunday, August 22 when go-getter Mars in your fifth house of romance forms a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus in your sign. Sure, you tend to be a fan of certain tried-and-true routines, like morning sex and setting the mood on date night with wine and candles, but this moment was made for switching things up and experiment with that fantasy you've been mulling for a while now. The same day, the confident sun moves into your fifth house of romance, where it'll remain until Wednesday, September 22, helping you embrace a more spontaneous, free-spirited vibe in dating and love. Plus, you'll be able to express your most heartfelt feelings in a super-creative, flirtatious way.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Love ❤️

Around Sunday, August 22, when the full moon and lucky Jupiter light up your ninth house of adventure, it could be time to hit the road — or at least plan a future trip. You've been itching to get out and explore beyond your typical mundane routine, and this lunar event could bring that feeling to a fever pitch. The best way to deal: tuning into and following your heart. The same day, the confident sun joins Mercury and Mars in your fourth house of home life, pulling your focus even more toward family, security, your roots, and your tranquil space. Taking breaks from your dynamic social life to bond with loved ones and keep it low-key can feel emotionally rewarding.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

Life's about to get super-busy and nonstop, thanks to the confident sun moving through your third house of communication from Sunday, August 22 to Wednesday, September 22. Your curiosity and social energy could skyrocket, too, so this can be a fruitful time to schedule brainstorms with colleagues and research and trade notes on new passion projects. Your craving for lots of intellectual stimulation is sure to be satisfied. And no doubt that around Sunday, you'll be feeling this full moon (as you do all of them), which falls in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy. Opening up to your partner or a loved one about what's in your heart could strengthen your bond while setting the stage for plenty of well-deserved healing. (Related: How Astrological Sister Signs Affect Your Relationships)

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Relationships 💕

Although you're bummed you have to wish your SZN goodbye this week, you can take heart that the confident sun moves through your second house of income from Sunday, August 22 to Wednesday, September 22, boosting your ability to turn your most ambitious projects into cash flow. Chances are you've realized exactly what you need to do to feel more secure, and these four weeks can be dedicated to getting the ball rolling. And around Sunday, when the full moon lights up your seventh house of partnership, you'll be thinking about how you can tip the scales to create more balance in a super-close relationship — romantic or otherwise. What do you need to give versus receive now? Whatever the answer is, you should have no trouble roaring that into being.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Wellness 🍏

Welcome to your season, Virgo! On Sunday, August 22, the confident sun moves into your sign and first house of self, allowing you to finally step on stage after four weeks that have likely been dedicated to rest, recharging, and being "backstage" waiting for your time to shine. Whether you've been wanting to zhush up your website, pitch a business proposal, or start swiping again, you'll get the green light to step into your power and make your mark. Need an extra nudge? Remember that only you can say you're the same sun sign as Beyoncé. And around Sunday, you'll feel the vibes of the full moon in your sixth house of wellness. If you've been running yourself ragged (hello, when is this not the case?), you'll realize it's time to build a restorative routine (think: meditation, acupuncture, or even just saying no) into your schedule — any mix of which could keep you firing on all cylinders through your season.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Love ❤️

You'll feel like it's time to break free of your everyday routine in order to have more fun around Sunday, August 22 when the full moon and lucky Jupiter fall in your fifth house of romance and self-expression. You could be inspired to step up your flirting game with someone new or your current partner, sharing your wildest dreams and desires. In turn, you could enjoy plenty of steamy fireworks. The next day, Monday, August 23, your ruler, sweet Venus in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to serious Saturn in your fifth house, and you'll be prepared to set some major expectations with someone you care about. You might decide your situationship needs to be a relationship, you're ready to move in together, or it's time to share exactly what you're looking for in your app profile. No matter what this looks like for you, setting boundaries benefits your heart.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

You'll find it's easier than usual to join forces with friends and colleagues to work toward a shared goal while the confident sun moves through your eleventh house of networking from Sunday, August 22 to Wednesday, September 22. And even if a specific project isn't on the table, spending more time connecting with your wider social network can bring you a lot of fulfillment and joy, as you'll enjoy feeling like you're part of a greater community. But around Sunday, when the full moon pairs up with lucky Jupiter in your fourth house of home life, you could find a lot of peace from low-key downtime with loved ones. Simple, heartwarming activities like cooking dinner, honing your green thumb, or watching a flick that takes you down memory lane together sets the stage for bond-boosting memories.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

Expect to be buzzing about your most inventive ideas and cultivating your intellectual connection with friends and family around Sunday, August 22 when the full moon falls in your third house of communication. Because the lunar event is ruled by game-changing, electrifying Uranus, expect as many tech glitches as creative breakthroughs. But because it aligns with your ruler, lucky Jupiter, this could actually be one of the luckiest full moons of the year for you, possibly paving the way for you to collaborate with others on a passion project. And while the confident sun moves through your tenth house of career from Sunday to Wednesday, September 22, you'll be empowered to step into the spotlight on the job. Your willingness to take the reins on major projects is sure to impress your bosses and colleagues, potentially leading to well-deserved recognition.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Personal Growth 💡

You could see major results from putting your nose to the grindstone around Sunday, August 22 when the full moon and lucky Jupiter align in your second house of income. At the same time, you might be thinking about how to draw the line and say no to projects that just aren't working for you anymore. Streamlining your schedule so you're only committed to the endeavors that really sync up with your values isn't just more fulfilling, it'll also deliver a better return on your time and energy investment. And from Sunday to Wednesday, September 22, the confident sun in your ninth house of adventure illuminates your desire to have horizon-broadening, educational experiences. Consider researching a course you can take online or a way to work with a mentor whose wisdom you value.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡and Love ❤️

Around Sunday, August 22, when the full moon pairs up with lucky Jupiter in your sign, you'll be dreaming of creating a whole new reality for yourself. The good news: Romantic Venus is in your ninth house of adventure now, so you'll have an easier time getting out of your comfort zone, perhaps by going on a road trip or making plans that are out of the norm with your loved ones. But this is also a pretty wonderful moment for releasing anything that's no longer serving you — a job, a relationship, an unhealthy habit — in order to be more satisfied in your everyday life. And from Sunday to Wednesday, September 22, the confident sun moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, stepping up your desire to connect with your S.O. or someone special in a deep, meaningful way. Being vulnerable goes a long way.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️and Wellness 🍏

You'll be even more interested than usual in prioritizing one-on-one time with your S.O., someone new, or a dear friend while the confident sun moves through your seventh house of partnership from Sunday, August 22 to Wednesday, September 22. Whether you're committing to a bold new workout plan, trading notes on how best to step up your investment game, or taking time-outs from the daily grind together, leaning on one another can have you feeling extra supported and seen. And around Sunday, August 22 when the full moon pairs up with lucky Jupiter in your twelfth house of spirituality, you can take a step back from your regular hustle and spend quality time on self-care. You might find a restorative yoga class or digging into a new journal proves super-rejuvenating.